Hockey - INACTIVE Canes beaten 5-3 by Devils November 02, 2019 11:10 PM

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says the Canes had a good start but were "emotionally dead" as the New Jersey Devils won 5-3 at PNC Arena on Nov. 2, 2019. The Canes had won the first three games of a four-game homestand.