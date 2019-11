Hockey - INACTIVE Aho, Canes rip Senators 8-2 November 11, 2019 10:59 PM

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho had two goals in perhaps his best game of the season in an 8-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena on Nov. 11, 2019. Aho was one of 14 Canes players who had points as the Canes ended a four-game slide.