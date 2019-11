Hockey - INACTIVE Canes’ Brind’Amour on ‘Turbo’ November 12, 2019 04:03 PM

Carolina Hurricanes Rod Brind'Amour discusses Teuvo Teravainen and the Finnish forward's value to the team after practice Nov. 12, 2019 at Raleigh Center Ice. Teravainen is the Canes' third-leading scorer and leads them in power-play points.