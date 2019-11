Hockey - INACTIVE Canes’ winning streak ends November 21, 2019 10:58 PM

Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen explains how the Canes, after taking a quick 2-0 lead, lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at PNC Arena on Nov. 21, 2019. The Canes had a four-game win streak after a three-game road sweep.