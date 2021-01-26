Former Hurricanes broadcaster John Forslund lands with expansion franchise

Prior to a 2015 NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers, former Hurricanes General Manager Ron Francis presents John Forslund with a golden microphone to recgonize Forslund for serving as the play-by-play voice of the franchise for 20 years. NHLI via Getty Images

John Forslund wasn’t without an NHL team for long. Cut loose by the Carolina Hurricanes this summer after 25 years in their television booth, the broadcaster will call all of the firsts for the new Seattle Kraken.

The NHL expansion team announced Forslund’s hiring as its play-by-play announcer for games on rightsholder Root Sports NW with a Twitter video on Tuesday. Forslund will continue to work national games for NBC, as he did while he was with the Hurricanes. The Kraken is scheduled to start play next season.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to join this organization,” Forslund said. “I can’t wait to get to the Pacific Northwest and meet all of you great hockey fans as we get ready to share in all the excitement of the very first year of the Kraken,” Forslund said in the video.

In Seattle, Forslund will join Hurricanes legend Ron Francis, the general manager entrusted with building the Kraken from scratch, as well as several former members of the Hurricanes’ scouting staff who followed Francis to Seattle after he was fired as Hurricanes general manager by new owner Tom Dundon in 2018.

Seattle, you've got an incoming call - and trust us, you'll want to answer this one. pic.twitter.com/XRlCkgzDNw — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 26, 2021

Changes to Canes broadcasting duties

Forslund, named the 2019 North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, became available when the Hurricanes let his contract expire this summer and would only negotiate a new contract structured around the number of games played and whether there were fans in the building. His longtime broadcast partner, analyst Tripp Tracy, accepted a similar deal but Forslund would not.

Former sideline reporter Mike Maniscalco took over play-by-play duties on FS Carolinas during the delayed 2020 playoffs in August on an interim basis and was given the permanent position ahead of the abbreviated 2021 season, with Abby Labar taking over for Maniscalco as reporter and intermission/pregame/postgame host.

It all made for a very awkward conclusion to Forslund’s long tenure with the franchise, similar in some ways to the departure of Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Chuck Kaiton after 39 years in that role two summers earlier after Dundon bought the team from Peter Karmanos. Forslund and Tracy took over radio duties then with a simulcast of the television broadcast.

Forslund did not seriously pursue the opening with the Tampa Bay Lightning this summer created by Rick Peckham’s retirement, in part because he wanted to continue his work with NBC, but there was appeal in starting from scratch with the Kraken.

Since leaving the Hurricanes, he has continued to work a heavy national schedule with NBC, where he is seen as a possible replacement for Mike “Doc” Emrick as that network’s primary hockey voice. Forslund called the Eastern Conference finals for NBC for the first time last season, but the network has yet to formally anoint a successor to Emrick.