Here’s what the Hurricanes can improve upon ahead of Game 2 against the Predators

If there was one thing missing from the Carolina Hurricanes’ Game 1 performance, other than a power-play goal, it was the usual production from the top line of Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov after that group was reunited to start the second period.

That’s nitpicking, really, since not only did two members of that line score separately but the Hurricanes weren’t exactly hurting for offense in the 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. But it’s a sign of how high expectations are for the TSA line when it’s together.

For good reason: Aho was held scoreless Monday for only the third time in his past 14 playoff games. Aho had a great chance in the third, but was stopped on a breakaway by Nashville goalie Juuse Saros.

“We had a bunch of chances as a line,” Aho said Wednesday. “Obviously we’d like to score one of those but as long as we’re winning it doesn’t matter.”

Teravainen’s goal came during a first-period line change that saw him on the ice with Jordan Martinook and Steven Lorentz, while the Hurricanes hope Svechnikov’s empty-netter will get his scoring jump-started. Svechnikov scored only twice in the final 11 games of the regular season, both in the same game.

As for the power play, Aho said the Hurricanes talked about their 0-for-4 night, which did include several scoring chances but no goals.

“We had some looks,” Aho said. “The last couple days we’ve been working on it. We talked about it. It all comes down to executing those passes and those shots.”

The message to stick with the game plan and go back to what brought the Hurricanes success in Game 1 started at the top Wednesday, with Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour trying to ensure his team doesn’t rest on its performance.

“You just don’t want to have any letdown,” Brind’Amour said. “Our only chance to win is to play the way we played. Any letdown, and it goes out the window.”

No changes expected

Brind’Amour said Wednesday morning while Jaccob Slavin will continue to be a game-time decision, he doesn’t expect any changes to the lineup for Game 2. That includes Alex Nedeljkovic back in net after stopping 22 shots in his playoff debut.

As for Slavin, Brind’Amour said it’s his decision: “If he doesn’t feel right, he’ll let us know.”

Slavin ended up playing a team-high 21:25 on Monday.