Often overlooked for defensive acumen, Jaccob Slavin recognized for sportsmanship

When Jaccob Slavin was announced Thursday night as assisting on Sebastian Aho’s goal, his name was pronounced by the public-address announcer at Amalie Arena as “Yakob Slah-vin,” not typically the kind of gross name-mangling you’d associate with one of the best players in the NHL.

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman’s two-way acumen has often gone overlooked because he doesn’t put up big scoring numbers like some of his peers, but that’s starting to change, and not only because of how obviously and grievously the Hurricanes missed him when he was injured during the first round.

Slavin on Saturday was named one of three finalists for the NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy, which recognizes sportsmanship and “gentlemanly conduct” and typically goes to the best player with the fewest penalty minutes. Slavin took one penalty in 52 games this season, delay of game for flipping the puck over the glass.

Only one defenseman has won the trophy since 1954 -- Brian Campbell of the Florida Panthers in 2012 -- but two were finalists this year, Slavin and the Minnesota Wild’s Jared Spurgeon. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was the third finalist.

Three other defensemen -- Campbell, Brian Leetch and Nicklas Lidstrom -- have been named Lady Byng finalists in the past 65 years.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, last year’s winner, forfeited any future consideration in April when he picked the helmet of Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland off the ice and threw it at his head, so the competition is wide open.

Going into Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Slavin is one of only four active players -- and only eight in NHL history -- to play in 29 playoff games without taking a penalty. Former Hurricanes forward Manny Malhotra (who never appeared in a postseason game with the franchise) is one of the other seven.

Over the course of his career, only one defenseman in NHL history -- Bill Quackenbush, who won the Lady Byng in 1949 -- has played in at least 200 games and taken fewer penalty minutes per game than Slavin.

Ron Francis won the Lady Byng with the Hurricanes in 2002.

On Thursday, Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s rookie of the year. Slavin should, but probably won’t, be under consideration for the Norris Trophy that goes to the NHL’s best defenseman. Those finalists will be announced Wednesday.

Waking the echoes

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour has tried to shake off any comparisons or similarities to the team he captained to the Stanley Cup 15 years ago, but they’re starting to pile up in this series.

The Hurricanes lost the first two games to the Lightning at home, then switched goalies and won Game 3 in overtime on the road. That’s the same script as the first round in 2006, more or less, although there are so many differences that this is really just a faint echo of the past rather than a repeat of it. (For one, the rookie goalie gave way to the veteran, instead of the other way around.)

Still, a win in Game 4 on Saturday would make it only the 30th playoff series in NHL history where the road team won the first four games, with the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens in 2006 one of them.

The Canes Mike Commodore (22) lays a big check on Montreal’s Mike Ribeiro (71) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL playoff game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens April 28, 2006 at the Bell Center in Montreal. Rod Brind’Amour scored the winning goal for the Caners in the third period; they won 3-2 to tie the series at 2-2. Chris Seward Chris Seward

“We’re not in a great spot, down 2-1,” Brind’Amour said. “We have to win another game here, but at least we have that opportunity. That’s what our win (Thursday) gave us.”

With Brind’Amour on the bench, the Hurricanes were also down 2-0 to the Washington Capitals in 2019 after losing the first two games on the road, won the next two at home and advanced with a double-overtime road win in Game 7.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal was also part of a pair of comebacks from 2-0 down with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 on the way to the Stanley Cup (and a conference finals sweep of the Hurricanes), albeit both on the road.

Despite his experience in the situation, Brind’Amour joked he would prefer not to be in that position at all.

“I’d rather be in their shoes up 2-1, rather than down 2-1,” Brind’Amour said.

Tuesday’s Game 5 game time set

Early Saturday morning, the NHL announced that Game 5 against the Lightning on Tuesday at PNC Arena would start at 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Warren Foegele, Vincent Trochek are game-time decisions

Brind’Amour said Warren Foegele (shoulder) and Vincent Trocheck (leg) were both game-time decisions for Game 4 on Saturday. Trocheck was injured in an ankle-to-ankle collision with Foegele in Game 2 and did not play in Game 3; Foegele was hurt on a hard check at center ice and lasted only one shift in Thursday’s third period.

Morgan Geekie stepped in for Trocheck on Thursday and Max McCormick would likely be next if neither Trocheck nor Foegele is available.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa. Chris O'Meara AP

Petr Mrazek is expected to return in goal.

“There are going to be game-time decisions on a couple guys,” Brind’Amour said. “As far as the lineup goes, I’m hoping we’ll have the same one.”

Hurricanes at Lightning

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Watch: USA