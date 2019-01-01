Predators claim Di Giuseppe on waivers from Canes

Phil Di Giuseppe is getting a new start with a different team in 2019.
The Carolina Hurricanes placed the forward on NHL waivers Monday, and on Tuesday the Nashville Predators claimed him.
A former second-round draft pick by Carolina, Di Giuseppe has never gained much traction in his NHL career. He has played 147 games for the Canes, 21 this season, and contributed 14 goals and 27 assists.
Di Giuseppe, 25, had been a healthy scratch the past four games. His only goal this season came Nov. 8 at Chicago in a 4-3 win, and he had three assists.
Di Giuseppe played college hockey at Michigan and his selection was nearly overlooked on his draft day in Pittsburgh in June 2012. It came the day after the Canes acquired Jordan Staal from the Penguins, sending Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin and their first-round pick to Pittsburgh. Much of the buzz still centered on the blockbuster trade when Di Giuseppe was made the 38th pick.
Di Giuseppe played 160 games for the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL from 2014 to 2018 and had 89 points (35 goals, 54 assists.)
Di Giuseppe is the second Canes forward claimed on waivers this season. The Edmonton Oilers claimed Valentin Zykov on Nov. 30, played him in five games, then put him on waivers Dec. 28. He was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights.
