Checkers’ success this season is extending beyond the ice

The Charlotte Checkers are a success at the box office, in addition to their stellar record on the ice this season.
After a pair of near-capacity turnouts Friday and Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum, the Checkers are averaging 6,698 fans per home game this season. That’s up 250 fans per contest over a year ago – with a good chance that the average will climb.
The Checkers and other pro hockey teams in the United States tend to draw their biggest crowds in February, March and early April, after football season has ended.
Most of Charlotte’s biggest crowds this season have come in the past few weeks.
Charlotte’s average puts them eighth of 31 teams in the American Hockey League this season. The San Diego Gulls (8,730) lead the way, followed by the Hershey Bears (8,708). The Ontario-based Belleville Senators are at the bottom, with a per-game average of 3,057.
The AHL’s biggest turnout this year came on Nov. 7, when 15,965 fans attended the Cleveland Monsters’ home game against the Rochester Americans. That’s about 7,000 fans more than capacity at Bojangles Coliseum.
Here’s a look at how the Checkers are faring on the ice:
Friday: A turnout of 8,076 saw Defensive Battle 1, with Charlotte falling 2-1 to Providence in overtime. Julien Gauthier’s goal with 27 seconds left in regulation tied the game, but the Bruins won it with a goal with just eight seconds remaining in overtime. Checkers’ goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.
Saturday: A crowd of 8,315 saw Defensive Battle 2, with Charlotte falling 1-0 in overtime to Providence. After 60 minutes of scoreless regulation play, Gemel Smith got a goal for the Bruins at the 1:06 mark of overtime. Checkers’ goalie Scott Darling, an NHL veteran, had his best game of the season, making 28 saves.
“We counted 24 Grade-A scoring chances,” Checkers’ coach Mike Vellucci said. “Their goalie (Dan Vladar) played really well.” Vladar made 37 saves.
Standings: The Checkers still have a healthy (12-point) lead over second-place Bridgeport Sound in the AHL Atlantic standings. But Charlotte no longer has the best overall record in the league. That distinction now belongs to the San Jose Barracudas.
Honors for Ned: Nedeljovic was named Goalkeeper of the Month in January. He went 6-0 during the month with two shutouts.
Week ahead: The Checkers close a homestand by hosting the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Charlotte then opens a five-game road trip with contests next Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5 p.m.) against the Hershey Bears.
