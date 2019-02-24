Why last year’s tormentors haven’t had success against Charlotte Checkers this season

The team that knocked the Charlotte Checkers out of the American Hockey League playoffs last year hasn’t beaten the Checkers this season.
That’s one mark of Charlotte’s improvement, as the Checkers continue to lead the AHL’s Atlantic Division and hang on to the league’s best overall record.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms took four of five games from Charlotte in May, including an AHL-record five-overtime victory in Game 4 that served as an emotional back-breaker.
But the Checkers are 3-0-1 this season against the Phantoms, including a sweep of this weekend’s series.
Lehigh Valley didn’t make it easy. The Phantoms played an especially physical game Saturday night, trying to dominate the Checkers. The result: a 5-2 Charlotte victory.
“They’re a good team,” Checkers’ coach Mike Vellucci said of the Phantoms. “They beat us in the playoffs last year, and they’re a lot older and obviously a little frustrated with coming in here and not getting any points.
“They were pushing back hard, and we just had to stand our ground.”
The schedule is back-loaded with games against the Phantoms. After playing Lehigh Valley only twice in the opening 4½ months of the season, the Checkers had six games against the Phantoms in the final six weeks of the campaign.
Here’s how the Checkers fared during the past week, and what’s ahead:
Friday: Haydn Fleury’s goal late in the second period made the difference in Charlotte’s 2-1 victory over Lehigh Valley. Checkers goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic earned his 64th victory with Charlotte, eclipsing John Muse’s franchise record of 63. The game drew a crowd of 7,918 to Bojangles Coliseum.
Saturday: A near-capacity crowd of 8,308 watched the Checkers romp 5-2. Julien Gauthier scored two goals, and Nedeljkovic added to his career victory total.
Standings: Charlotte’s lead over second-place Bridgeport Sound has shrunk to six points, but the Checkers continue to have the best points-earned percentage in the league. That means they’d be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs if postseason play began now.
The week ahead: The Checkers continue their home stand, entertaining the Binghamton Devils at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at Bojangles’ Coliseum.
