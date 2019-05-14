Former Ardrey Kell golfer commuting to work this week – and she’s happy about it

Allison Emrey of Charlotte hits a tee shot earlier this year during a Symetra Tour event in Florida. Emrey, an Ardrey Kell High School graduate, will play in this week's Symetra Classic at River Run Country Club in Davidson. Zachary Sepanik

Allison Emrey will be driving to work this week, and she’s happy about it.

“It’s not often that I get to do this,” said Emrey, 25, one of three Charlotte-area golfers playing in the eighth annual Symetra Classic, a women’s professional golf event at River Run Country Club in Davidson.

A field of 144 golfers, including the top five players on the Symetra Tour – a sort of Class AAA league for the LPGA – will compete in the three-day event, which runs Wednesday through Friday. A purse of $175,000 is at stake.

The other Charlotte-area golfers in the field are Concord’s Cydney Clanton, who ranks fifth on the Symetra Tour; and amateur Amanda Sambach, a student at Concord Cannon School.

Emrey, a former state champion at Ardrey Kell High School and an honorable-mention all-America at Wake Forest, is in her third year on the tour.

She missed the Symetra Classic last year but played in it two years ago, when it was held at Raintree Country Club, near her home in south Charlotte.

“That was even nicer,” she said, “That was a really short drive. It’s a bit longer this week, but I’ll enjoy it.”

Emrey said travel is among the hardest parts of playing golf on a professional tour.

“It’s a different place each week, and the travel can become an issue if you’re not careful,” said Emrey, who usually drives to her tournaments.

But it’s all part of the process of getting to the LPGA tour. Emrey said she’s making progress.

“I started the season really well, and then I struggled a couple of weeks,” she said. “It seems like when the ball-striking is going well, the putting is a problem. And vice versa. But I feel it will come around soon.”

Emrey ranks 22nd on the tour this season with a season-best fifth-place finish at a mid-March tournament in Port Charlotte, Fla. She is still looking for her first tour victory but has nine top-10 finishes and has earned $66,858 in her two-plus pro seasons.

Being a female golfer has changed from a decade ago, when Emrey was winning the 4A state title as a sophomore at Ardrey Kell.

“Back then, there really weren’t a lot of girls in my age group that I could play with,” she said. “In fact, there weren’t a lot of juniors at all. But that has really changed.”

Emrey said the lure of college scholarships helped swell the ranks of young female golfers.

“I’ve been told that it (women’s golf) is the only part of golf that’s growing in participation,” she said. “The competition on the Symetra and LPGA tours is tougher than ever.”

The competition and stakes have grown a lot since the days when Emrey was a child, playing with her sister Jennifer against their dad, David, at Providence Country Club. Back then, the prizes were pizza dinners and the right to drive the golf cart on the next hole.

Now it’s competing on a $4 million tour for a chance to gain a spot on the $70.55 million LPGA tour.

And this week, she’ll do it in front of friends and family.

“It’s not pressure or anything like that,” she said. “I like having people around that I know. River Run is a tough course. The greens are tricky. But I’ve played there before, and it feels somewhat familiar.

“I’m looking forward to this.”

Symetra Classic

The Symetra Classic will be played Wednesday through Friday at River Run Country Club in Davidson. Tee times range from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Allison Emrey tees off at 1:36 p.m., playing with Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who has four straight top-five finishes; and former UNC-Wilmington standout Lori Beth Adams.

Information about the event is available at https://symetraclassic.com