Panther Creek softball player Mia Montanus is N&O athlete of the week

Panther Creek High’s Mia Montanus is the News & Observer athlete of the week.

Montanus, a junior shortstop on the softball team, went 6-for-8 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in wins over Athens Drive and Cary last week.

Montanus was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in an 11-0 win over Cary, April 5.

She was also 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI in an 11-5 victory at Athens Drive.

In her first six games, Montanus was batting .545 with three home runs, two doubles and 20 RBI

