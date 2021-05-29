Gerry Dulac: Phil Mickelson’s PGA victory elicited pure joy — and relief

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson's stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is.

He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.

The celebration at the end, when the fans disregarded the gallery ropes and stormed the final fairway in a scene reminiscent of the British Open, did more than point out Mickelson's nearly untouchable popularity. It was final validation of how delirious — and, just as significantly, relieved — everybody was at his victory.

During the final round, as he was watching on television, Justin Thomas tweeted, "Why am I nervous?" The obvious reason: because he, along with just about everyone else, really wanted to see Mickelson win and capture his sixth major title when absolutely nobody expected it. But it was more than that.

First and foremost, it was the danger that lurked everywhere at the Ocean Course, where two-shot swings and double bogeys were as commonplace as the sand dunes — the steep grassy slopes that plummet from the par-three 14th green, the cavernous waste area left of the 16th green and the daunting tee shot at the 238-yard 17th, the Darth Vader of par-3s on the PGA Tour.

But, more significantly, what made the closing stretch so gripping was the specter of Mickelson himself — the fear he might inexplicably lapse into the player who has made some ridiculously agonizing mistakes that have cost him past major titles. Like, say, what happened at Winged Foot in 2006.

Why was Thomas nervous? That's why.

But there was none of that on the final day for Mickelson. All there was a 366-yard drive at the par-5 16th — the longest of any player on that hole, even five yards past Koepka, his playing partner — and a deft pitch from behind the green for birdie. A well-aimed tee shot at No. 17 that ran just a pinch too far, conjuring images of Tom Watson's near-perfect 8-iron approach to the 72nd hole at the 2009 British Open that ended his storybook tale. And, when he needed it most, a 347-yard drive at the bogey-infested 18th that allowed him to hit a 9-iron approach just 15 feet from the pin, cueing the pandemonium — and relief — that ensued.

Hollywood couldn't have hired enough script writers to come up with that moment. Not for what Phil Mickelson did, where he did it and who he is.

And for the record ...

What Mickelson did at the Ocean Course will go down as one of the greatest moments in golf history. But, to me, it does not surpass what Nicklaus did at the Masters in 1986.

Nicklaus was five shots behind to start the final round when he put on the most thunderous charge in golf history, winning his sixth green jacket and 18th major title at the age of 46 at a time when his career was considered over. Back then, 46 was more like 56. In today's world, given fitness, nutrition and equipment, Mickelson's 50 is more like 40.

What the Golden Bear did shook the world of sports, not just the golf universe, and impacted everyone who watched it on television, back before there was live streaming and cell phone apps.

Anyone who witnessed it still remembers the goose bumps they felt, the tears they wiped away. What Nicklaus did 35 years ago ranks as one of the greatest moments in sports history, not just golf.

A new rivalry

The cat fight between two of golf's heavyweights — Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau — took another bizarre turn at the PGA Championship when Koepka had a hissy fit that DeChambeau walked behind him during a TV interview.

Golf Channel did not air the portion of the interview when Koepka became distracted, rolled his eyes and muttered an expletive when he heard DeChambeau walk by after the final round. But it leaked out the next day, and pointed out Koepka's obvious dislike for golf's mad bomber

Koepka was already irritated that the crowd charged onto the 18th fairway and "dinged" his injured knee when he walked to the green. But just the mere thought of hearing DeChambeau talk as he walked behind him during the interview caused the player known for his steely resolve to react like Chief Inspector Dreyfus when he saw Inspector Clouseau in the "Pink Panther" movies.

But there's more. When it was announced this week that Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady will be paired against DeChambeau and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a made-for-TV match, Koepka tweeted his sympathies to Rodgers for having to be paired with DeChambeau. That prompted golf's long-drive sensation to fire back, "[It's] nice to be living rent-free in your head."

How did this all start?

Well, it began two years ago when Koepka was among several players who voiced their displeasure about DeChambeau's slow play. That caused an irritated DeChambeau to approach Koepka's caddie on the putting green and tell him to tell his boss if he had something to say, to say it to his face.

When Koepka appeared mostly unclothed in ESPN's Body Issue, DeChambeau derisively said on a livestream that "(Koepka) doesn't have any abs, to be honest. I got some abs." That prompted Koepka to post a picture of his four major championship trophies with the caption, "You were right @b–dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack."

When DeChambeau returned from the pandemic lockdown with a bulked-up physique and had a confrontation with a CBS cameraman, Koepka tweeted a GIF of a beefed-up Kenny Powers, the fictional baseball player on an HBO comedy series, going after a TV cameraman. And when DeChambeau asked for a drop because of fire ants around his ball at the St. Jude Classic last year, Koepka sarcastically noted the next day he had seen ants near his ball, too.

But the best part might still be to come.

There is already a whisper the USGA wants to pair the past three U.S. Open champions — DeChambeau, Koepka and Gary Woodland — for the first two rounds at Torrey Pines next month. They just might have to have a pre-match weigh-in for that one.

Quotable

Jon Rahm on his mentor and fellow Arizona State alum Phil Mickelson: "His enthusiasm is what keeps him going. At his age, has the same enthusiasm I have at 26, and he's been doing this a very long time. I mean, he's been on Tour as long as I've been alive."