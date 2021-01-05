PGA Championship

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores in the Triangle.

RALEIGH

Wednesday’s Schedule

Cap 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road

Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh

Sanderson at Enloe

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Broughton at Apex

Big 8 3A

Northwood at Cedar Ridge

Nonconference

East Wake at Wake Forest

Fairmont at North Johnston

Franklinton at Rolesville

Smithfield-Selma at Triton

South Wake Academy at Chatham Charter

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More

Wakefield at Ravenscroft

Western Harnett at South Johnston

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
