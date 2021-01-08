PGA Championship
High School Hoops update: Thursday’s scores, standings; Friday’s schedules
Thursday’s Boxscores
GREEN HOPE 51, ATHENS DRIVE 50
Green Hope 6 15 17 13
Athens 12 9 7 21
Notable: Reese Evans led Green Hope in scoring with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
TRINITY ACADEMY OF RALEIGH 74, DURHAM ACADEMY 49
Trinity 23 13 15 23 74
DA 13 17 10 9 49
Trinity 74– Sloan 6, Gill 11, Ross 9, Moore 12, Barker 11, Robinson 6, Vanderhurst 7, Perez 7, Jerry 5
DA 49– Dunk 3, Leasure 3, Sinclair 12, Harris 22, Roeder 2, Tupper 7
Friday’s Schedule
FRIDAY
Cap 7 4A
Enloe at Millbrook
Leesville Road at Sanderson
Southeast Raleigh at Broughton
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at Garner
Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek
Holly Springs at Apex Friendship
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex Friendship at Holly Springs
Garner at Apex
Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina
Triangle 4A
Green Hope at Athens Drive
Hillside at Panther Creek
Jordan at Green Level
Riverside at Cary
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill at Northern Durham
Vance at Orange
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at Ravenscroft
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
Thales Academy-Rolesville at St. Thomas More
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
Trinity Academy at O’Neal School
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro
Carolina 1A
Princeton at Neuse Charter
Central Tar Heel 1A
Clover Garden at Research Triangle Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at East Wake Academy
Nonconference
Cardinal Gibbons at Heritage (boys)
Coastal Christian at Cary Christian
Corinth Holders at Cleveland
Crossroads Christian at Southside Christian
Durham Flight at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Fike at North Johnston
GRACE Christian at Wake Christian
HA Prep at Word of God
Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)
Holly Springs at Friendship Christian
Knightdale at East Wake
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School
Rocky Mount Christian at Friendship Christian
Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central
South Johnston at Triton
Southern Wake Academy at Cape Hatteras
Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy
Wake Forest at Franklinton
West Johnston at Western Harnett
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy
North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day
Star Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)
Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian
Winston-Salem Christian at Word of God
Triangle Boys Basketball Standings
BOYS
(through Wednesday’s games)
Northern Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Wakefield
0-0
1-0
Corinth Holders
0-0
0-1
Rolesville
0-0
0-1
Wake Forest
0-0
0-1
Heritage
0-0
0-0
Knightdale
0-0
0-0
CAP 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Leesville Road
1-0
1-0
Millbrook
1-0
1-0
Broughton
0-0
0-1
Cardinal Gibbons
0-1
0-1
Southeast Raleigh
0-1
0-1
Enloe
0-0
0-0
Sanderson
0-0
0-0
South Wake Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Apex Friendship
1-0
1-0
Fuquay-Varina
1-0
1-0
South Garner
1-0
1-0
Apex
0-0
1-0
Garner
0-1
0-1
Holly Springs
0-1
0-1
Middle Creek
0-1
0-1
Triangle 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Green Hope
1-0
1-0
Hillside
1-0
1-0
Panther Creek
1-0
1-0
Riverside
1-0
1-0
Athens Drive
0-1
0-1
Cary
0-1
0-1
Green Level
0-1
0-1
Jordan
0-1
0-1
Greater Neuse 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Clayton
0-0
1-0
East Wake
0-0
1-0
South Johnston
0-0
1-0
West Johnston
0-0
0-1
Cleveland
0-0
0-0
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0-0
Big 8 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
East Chapel Hill
1-0
1-0
Southern Durham
1-0
1-0
Northern Durham
0-1
0-1
Orange
0-1
0-1
Cedar Ridge
0-0
0-0
Chapel Hill
0-0
0-0
Northwood
0-0
0-0
Vance County
0-0
0-0
Mid-State 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cummings
1-0
1-0
Graham
0-0
1-0
Reidsville
0-0
1-0
Durham School of Arts
0-1
0-1
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0-0
Carrboro
0-0
0-0
N.C. School Science/Math
0-0
0-0
Eastern Plains 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Pitt
0-0
1-0
SW Edgecombe
0-0
1-0
Beddingfield
0-0
0-1
North Johnston
0-0
0-1
Farmville Central
0-0
0-0
Nash Central
0-0
0-0
Carolina 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Lakewood
0-0
1-0
Neuse Charter
0-0
1-0
Princeton
0-0
1-0
Rosewood
0-0
1-0
Hobbton
0-0
0-0
North Duplin
0-0
0-0
Union
0-0
0-0
North Central Athletic 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Henderson Collegiate
1-0
1-0
Oxford Prep
1-0
1-0
Vance Charter
0-1
0-1
Voyager Academy
0-1
0-1
East Wake Academy
0-0
0-0
Falls Lake Academy
0-0
0-0
Franklin Academy
0-0
0-0
Roxboro Community
0-0
0-0
Triangle Math/Science
0-0
0-0
Central Tar Heel 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Chatham Charter
1-0
1-0
Research Triangle Acad.
1-0
1-0
Clover Garden
0-0
0-1
Cornerstone Charter
0-1
0-1
Southern Wake Acad.
0-1
0-1
Eno River Academy
0-0
0-0
Raleigh Charter
0-0
0-0
River Mill Academy
0-0
0-0
Woods Charter
0-0
0-0
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cary Academy
1-0
6-0
North Raleigh Christian
1-0
4-4
Ravenscroft School
0-0
2-3
Durham Academy
0-1
4-2
Wake Christian
0-1
0-5
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cary Christian
0-0
7-3
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-0
3-3
GRACE Christian
0-0
1-4
St. David’s School
0-0
1-4
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Thales Academy-Rolesville
1-0
4-2
Friendship Christian
1-0
2-4
Neuse Christian
1-0
2-1
Thales Academy-Apex
0-1
0-8
St. Thomas More
0-2
0-7
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Salem Baptist
1-0
4-1
Burlington Christian
1-0
8-1
Trinity Academy
0-0
3-0
O’Neal School
0-2
3-5
Carolina Friends
0-0
0-0
Trinity School Durham/CH
0-0
0-0
Others
All
W-L
Burlington School
12-2
Word of God
19-4
Raleigh Charter
4-4
Mount Zion Academy
3-11
Southside Christian
0-1
Triangle Girls Basketball Standings
GIRLS
(through Wednesday’s games)
Northern Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Corinth Holders
0-0
1-0
Knightdale
0-0
1-0
Rolesville
0-0
1-0
Wake Forest
0-0
1-0
Heritage
0-0
0-0
Wakefield
0-0
0-0
CAP 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Broughton
0-0
0-1
Cardinal Gibbons
0-0
0-1
Sanderson
0-0
0-1
Enloe
0-0
0-0
Leesville Road
0-0
0-0
Millbrook
0-0
0-0
Southeast Raleigh
0-0
0-0
South Wake Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Apex Friendship
1-0
1-0
Garner
1-0
1-0
Holly Springs
1-0
1-0
Apex
0-0
1-0
Fuquay-Varina
0-1
0-1
Middle Creek
0-1
0-1
South Garner
0-1
0-1
Triangle 6 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Athens Drive
1-0
1-0
Green Level
1-0
1-0
Hillside
0-1
0-1
Riverside
0-1
0-1
Cary
0-0
0-0
Green Hope
0-0
0-0
Jordan
0-0
0-0
Panther Creek
0-0
0-0
Greater Neuse 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Clayton
0-0
0-1
East Wake
0-0
0-1
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0-1
South Johnston
0-0
0-1
West Johnston
0-0
0-1
Cleveland
0-0
0-0
Big 8 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Chapel Hill
1-0
1-0
Northwood
1-0
1-0
Southern Durham
1-0
1-0
Cedar Ridge
0-1
0-1
Northern Durham
0-1
0-1
Vance County
0-1
0-1
East Chapel Hill
0-0
0-0
Orange
0-0
0-0
Mid-State 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Durham School of Arts
1-0
1-0
Cummings
0-1
0-1
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0-0
Carrboro
0-0
0-0
Graham
0-0
0-0
N.C. School Science/Math
0-0
0-0
Reidsville
0-0
0-0
Eastern Plains 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Beddingfield
0-0
0-1
North Johnston
0-0
0-1
Beddingfield
0-0
0-0
Farmville Central
0-0
0-0
North Pitt
0-0
0-0
SW Edgecombe
0-0
0-0
Carolina 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Hobbton
0-0
0-0
Lakewood
0-0
0-0
Neuse Charter
0-0
0-0
North Duplin
0-0
0-0
Princeton
0-0
0-0
Rosewood
0-0
0-0
Union
0-0
0-0
North Central Athletic 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Franklin Academy
0-0
0-1
East Wake Academy
0-0
0-0
Falls Lake Academy
0-0
0-0
Henderson Collegiate
0-0
0-0
Oxford Prep
0-0
0-0
Roxboro Community
0-0
0-0
Triangle Math/Science
0-0
0-0
Vance Charter
0-0
0-0
Voyager Academy
0-0
0-0
Central Tar Heel 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Chatham Charter
1-0
1-0
Southern Wake Academy
0-1
0-1
Clover Garden
0-0
0-0
Cornerstone Charter
0-0
0-0
Eno River Academy
0-0
0-0
Raleigh Charter
0-0
0-0
Research Triangle Academy
0-0
0-0
River Mill Academy
0-0
0-0
Woods Charter
0-0
0-0
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Raleigh Christian
1-0
9-1
Ravenscroft School
1-0
4-2
Wake Christian
0-1
2-4
St. Mary’s School
0-1
1-2
Cary Academy
0-0
3-3
Durham Academy
0-0
2-4
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-0
7-1
St. David’s School
0-0
3-2
Cary Christian
0-0
2-3
GRACE Christian
0-0
1-2
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Neuse Christian
1-0
3-0
Thales Academy-Rolesville
1-0
2-3
St. Thomas More
1-1
3-4
Friendship Christian
0-1
2-3
Thales Academy-Apex
0-1
0-5
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
O’Neal School
2-0
8-0
Burlington Christian
0-1
3-5
Salem Baptist
0-1
0-4
Trinity Academy
0-0
1-3
Carolina Friends
0-0
0-0
Trinity School Durham/CH
0-0
0-0
Others
All
W-L
Burlington School
5-3
Mount Zion Academy
3-3
Southside Christian
1-1
Raleigh Christian
0-4
Word of God
0-0
Comments