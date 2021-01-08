PGA Championship

High School Hoops update: Thursday’s scores, standings; Friday’s schedules

Thursday’s Boxscores

GREEN HOPE 51, ATHENS DRIVE 50

Green Hope 6 15 17 13

Athens 12 9 7 21

Notable: Reese Evans led Green Hope in scoring with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

TRINITY ACADEMY OF RALEIGH 74, DURHAM ACADEMY 49

Trinity 23 13 15 23 74

DA 13 17 10 9 49

Trinity 74– Sloan 6, Gill 11, Ross 9, Moore 12, Barker 11, Robinson 6, Vanderhurst 7, Perez 7, Jerry 5

DA 49– Dunk 3, Leasure 3, Sinclair 12, Harris 22, Roeder 2, Tupper 7

Friday’s Schedule

FRIDAY

Cap 7 4A

Enloe at Millbrook

Leesville Road at Sanderson

Southeast Raleigh at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Garner

Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek

Holly Springs at Apex Friendship

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex Friendship at Holly Springs

Garner at Apex

Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina

Triangle 4A

Green Hope at Athens Drive

Hillside at Panther Creek

Jordan at Green Level

Riverside at Cary

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill at Northern Durham

Vance at Orange

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at Ravenscroft

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference

Thales Academy-Rolesville at St. Thomas More

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference

Trinity Academy at O’Neal School

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro

Carolina 1A

Princeton at Neuse Charter

Central Tar Heel 1A

Clover Garden at Research Triangle Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at East Wake Academy

Nonconference

Cardinal Gibbons at Heritage (boys)

Coastal Christian at Cary Christian

Corinth Holders at Cleveland

Crossroads Christian at Southside Christian

Durham Flight at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Fike at North Johnston

GRACE Christian at Wake Christian

HA Prep at Word of God

Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)

Holly Springs at Friendship Christian

Knightdale at East Wake

North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School

Rocky Mount Christian at Friendship Christian

Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central

South Johnston at Triton

Southern Wake Academy at Cape Hatteras

Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy

Wake Forest at Franklinton

West Johnston at Western Harnett

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy

North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day

Star Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)

Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian

Winston-Salem Christian at Word of God

Triangle Boys Basketball Standings

BOYS

(through Wednesday’s games)

Northern Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Wakefield

0-0

1-0

Corinth Holders

0-0

0-1

Rolesville

0-0

0-1

Wake Forest

0-0

0-1

Heritage

0-0

0-0

Knightdale

0-0

0-0

CAP 7 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Leesville Road

1-0

1-0

Millbrook

1-0

1-0

Broughton

0-0

0-1

Cardinal Gibbons

0-1

0-1

Southeast Raleigh

0-1

0-1

Enloe

0-0

0-0

Sanderson

0-0

0-0

South Wake Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Apex Friendship

1-0

1-0

Fuquay-Varina

1-0

1-0

South Garner

1-0

1-0

Apex

0-0

1-0

Garner

0-1

0-1

Holly Springs

0-1

0-1

Middle Creek

0-1

0-1

Triangle 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Green Hope

1-0

1-0

Hillside

1-0

1-0

Panther Creek

1-0

1-0

Riverside

1-0

1-0

Athens Drive

0-1

0-1

Cary

0-1

0-1

Green Level

0-1

0-1

Jordan

0-1

0-1

Greater Neuse 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Clayton

0-0

1-0

East Wake

0-0

1-0

South Johnston

0-0

1-0

West Johnston

0-0

0-1

Cleveland

0-0

0-0

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0-0

Big 8 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

East Chapel Hill

1-0

1-0

Southern Durham

1-0

1-0

Northern Durham

0-1

0-1

Orange

0-1

0-1

Cedar Ridge

0-0

0-0

Chapel Hill

0-0

0-0

Northwood

0-0

0-0

Vance County

0-0

0-0

Mid-State 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cummings

1-0

1-0

Graham

0-0

1-0

Reidsville

0-0

1-0

Durham School of Arts

0-1

0-1

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0-0

Carrboro

0-0

0-0

N.C. School Science/Math

0-0

0-0

Eastern Plains 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

North Pitt

0-0

1-0

SW Edgecombe

0-0

1-0

Beddingfield

0-0

0-1

North Johnston

0-0

0-1

Farmville Central

0-0

0-0

Nash Central

0-0

0-0

Carolina 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Lakewood

0-0

1-0

Neuse Charter

0-0

1-0

Princeton

0-0

1-0

Rosewood

0-0

1-0

Hobbton

0-0

0-0

North Duplin

0-0

0-0

Union

0-0

0-0

North Central Athletic 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Henderson Collegiate

1-0

1-0

Oxford Prep

1-0

1-0

Vance Charter

0-1

0-1

Voyager Academy

0-1

0-1

East Wake Academy

0-0

0-0

Falls Lake Academy

0-0

0-0

Franklin Academy

0-0

0-0

Roxboro Community

0-0

0-0

Triangle Math/Science

0-0

0-0

Central Tar Heel 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Chatham Charter

1-0

1-0

Research Triangle Acad.

1-0

1-0

Clover Garden

0-0

0-1

Cornerstone Charter

0-1

0-1

Southern Wake Acad.

0-1

0-1

Eno River Academy

0-0

0-0

Raleigh Charter

0-0

0-0

River Mill Academy

0-0

0-0

Woods Charter

0-0

0-0

Triangle Independent Schools Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cary Academy

1-0

6-0

North Raleigh Christian

1-0

4-4

Ravenscroft School

0-0

2-3

Durham Academy

0-1

4-2

Wake Christian

0-1

0-5

Eastern Plains 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cary Christian

0-0

7-3

Arendell Parrott Acad.

0-0

3-3

GRACE Christian

0-0

1-4

St. David’s School

0-0

1-4

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Thales Academy-Rolesville

1-0

4-2

Friendship Christian

1-0

2-4

Neuse Christian

1-0

2-1

Thales Academy-Apex

0-1

0-8

St. Thomas More

0-2

0-7

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Salem Baptist

1-0

4-1

Burlington Christian

1-0

8-1

Trinity Academy

0-0

3-0

O’Neal School

0-2

3-5

Carolina Friends

0-0

0-0

Trinity School Durham/CH

0-0

0-0

Others



All

W-L

Burlington School

12-2

Word of God

19-4

Raleigh Charter

4-4

Mount Zion Academy

3-11

Southside Christian

0-1

Triangle Girls Basketball Standings

GIRLS

(through Wednesday’s games)

Northern Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Corinth Holders

0-0

1-0

Knightdale

0-0

1-0

Rolesville

0-0

1-0

Wake Forest

0-0

1-0

Heritage

0-0

0-0

Wakefield

0-0

0-0

CAP 7 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Broughton

0-0

0-1

Cardinal Gibbons

0-0

0-1

Sanderson

0-0

0-1

Enloe

0-0

0-0

Leesville Road

0-0

0-0

Millbrook

0-0

0-0

Southeast Raleigh

0-0

0-0

South Wake Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Apex Friendship

1-0

1-0

Garner

1-0

1-0

Holly Springs

1-0

1-0

Apex

0-0

1-0

Fuquay-Varina

0-1

0-1

Middle Creek

0-1

0-1

South Garner

0-1

0-1

Triangle 6 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Athens Drive

1-0

1-0

Green Level

1-0

1-0

Hillside

0-1

0-1

Riverside

0-1

0-1

Cary

0-0

0-0

Green Hope

0-0

0-0

Jordan

0-0

0-0

Panther Creek

0-0

0-0

Greater Neuse 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Clayton

0-0

0-1

East Wake

0-0

0-1

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0-1

South Johnston

0-0

0-1

West Johnston

0-0

0-1

Cleveland

0-0

0-0

Big 8 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Chapel Hill

1-0

1-0

Northwood

1-0

1-0

Southern Durham

1-0

1-0

Cedar Ridge

0-1

0-1

Northern Durham

0-1

0-1

Vance County

0-1

0-1

East Chapel Hill

0-0

0-0

Orange

0-0

0-0

Mid-State 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Durham School of Arts

1-0

1-0

Cummings

0-1

0-1

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0-0

Carrboro

0-0

0-0

Graham

0-0

0-0

N.C. School Science/Math

0-0

0-0

Reidsville

0-0

0-0

Eastern Plains 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Beddingfield

0-0

0-1

North Johnston

0-0

0-1

Beddingfield

0-0

0-0

Farmville Central

0-0

0-0

North Pitt

0-0

0-0

SW Edgecombe

0-0

0-0

Carolina 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Hobbton

0-0

0-0

Lakewood

0-0

0-0

Neuse Charter

0-0

0-0

North Duplin

0-0

0-0

Princeton

0-0

0-0

Rosewood

0-0

0-0

Union

0-0

0-0

North Central Athletic 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Franklin Academy

0-0

0-1

East Wake Academy

0-0

0-0

Falls Lake Academy

0-0

0-0

Henderson Collegiate

0-0

0-0

Oxford Prep

0-0

0-0

Roxboro Community

0-0

0-0

Triangle Math/Science

0-0

0-0

Vance Charter

0-0

0-0

Voyager Academy

0-0

0-0

Central Tar Heel 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Chatham Charter

1-0

1-0

Southern Wake Academy

0-1

0-1

Clover Garden

0-0

0-0

Cornerstone Charter

0-0

0-0

Eno River Academy

0-0

0-0

Raleigh Charter

0-0

0-0

Research Triangle Academy

0-0

0-0

River Mill Academy

0-0

0-0

Woods Charter

0-0

0-0

Triangle Independent Schools Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

North Raleigh Christian

1-0

9-1

Ravenscroft School

1-0

4-2

Wake Christian

0-1

2-4

St. Mary’s School

0-1

1-2

Cary Academy

0-0

3-3

Durham Academy

0-0

2-4

Eastern Plains 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Arendell Parrott Acad.

0-0

7-1

St. David’s School

0-0

3-2

Cary Christian

0-0

2-3

GRACE Christian

0-0

1-2

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Neuse Christian

1-0

3-0

Thales Academy-Rolesville

1-0

2-3

St. Thomas More

1-1

3-4

Friendship Christian

0-1

2-3

Thales Academy-Apex

0-1

0-5

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

O’Neal School

2-0

8-0

Burlington Christian

0-1

3-5

Salem Baptist

0-1

0-4

Trinity Academy

0-0

1-3

Carolina Friends

0-0

0-0

Trinity School Durham/CH

0-0

0-0

Others



All

W-L

Burlington School

5-3

Mount Zion Academy

3-3

Southside Christian

1-1

Raleigh Christian

0-4

Word of God

0-0

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He's covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer "Charlotte," when you ask, "What city are you from."
