Tom Talks: NCAA tournament over for Wofford, back to the gym for Fletcher Magee

Fletcher Magee returned to the gym Wednesday. He didn’t take the difficult 3s that have been his trademark the last four seasons at Wofford. He didn’t attempt to replicate the shots he hit in the first-round NCAA tournament victory against Seton Hall, or the shots he missed in the second-round loss to Kentucky.
“If we were still playing, I would have,” Magee says by telephone Thursday morning. “But…”
He’s a senior, and his Wofford basketball career has ended.
So, you went to the gym and shot regular shots like a regular guy?
Magee laughs.
“Well, not quite,” he says.
There’s not much regular about him. You know the Magee story. He played four seasons for Wofford, and led the Terriers to their first NCAA tournament victory a week ago against Seton Hall. He hit seven 3s that evening, and that pushed him to a collegiate record. Nobody in college basketball history has hit as many career 3s as he has.
On Saturday, seventh-seeded Wofford, undefeated in the Southern Conference, played second-seeded Kentucky. The game was in Jacksonville, Fla., about two hours from Orlando, where Magee grew up. He had hometown fans there, as well as fans he had never seen.
“Hey, man, we’re pulling for you guys,” Magee says strangers yelled as the Terriers took the court.
Kentucky won 62-56 and Magee missed shots he usually makes. Kentucky’s defense was good, long and athletic. But Magee, 6-foot-4, is accustomed to hitting the unconventional. On this night, none of the 12 3-pointers he took went in.
Does he think about the game? Of course, he does. Those memories are less than a week old. Remember that afternoon? Yup.
Magee also thinks about what comes next. He’s going to hire an agent, hope to play in next month’s Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, an audition for NBA hopefuls, as well as the Professional Draft Combine.
This NCAA tournament needed Wofford. As a seven seed, the Terriers obviously had basketball credibility. But they were small, from the Southern Conference, with 1,592 students on 170 acres, which works out to 0.1067 acres per student.
If you needed an underdog, even an accomplished, superbly coached underdog with a star guard, there they were.
Briefly, they were, if not America’s team, America’s underdog, unselfish and entertaining. When the Terriers returned to Richardson Arena on Sunday afternoon, about 75 fans were there to greet them. When players walk on campus, or off campus in Spartanburg, fans thank them for their work.
“After the Final Four, well not the Final Four but the NCAA tournament, they knew about us,” says Magee.
A sociology major, he has only more class to take. Then the experience -- the shots he hit, the friends he made, and the classes he took -- ends.
“Wofford has been great,” says Magee. “You get to know the teachers, ask them questions. And we have good dudes on our team. And I got to play for coach (Mike) Young.”
I ask if he’ll avoid basketball or watch the NCAA tournament.
“I watched the NIT last night,” Magee says. “I’ll watch.”
Who are you pulling for?
“Nobody,” he says. “I feel like we could still be in it.”
Defense first at Florida State
Gonzaga is the highest scoring team in college basketball. The Bulldogs average 88.8 points. North Carolina is third, Duke eighth and Murray State 11th. Florida State played Murray State last week in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Racers came in averaging 83.3 points. The Seminoles held them to 62, and won by 28. That was a tune-up for Thursday.
In the Sweet 16 in Anaheim, Calif., we have a coming together of different species. The Bulldogs play relentless offense, the Seminoles relentless defense. The Bulldogs play offense as if they can score any time they chose. The Seminoles play defense as if they’re offended you even try.
“Defense can you keep you out there (on the court and competitive) at all times,” says Dwayne Bacon, the second-year Charlotte Hornets’ guard who played two seasons at Florida State. “That’s built into you. We had crazy practices with lots and lots of defense.”
I met Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, who somehow has become 70-years-old, when he was an assistant at Kentucky. He’s from Gastonia, and set a scoring record at Gaston College with 54 points. Murray State, despite its great point guard Ja Morant, struggled to hit 54 on their way to 62 last week, and that was the whole team.
At Kentucky, Hamilton was many things, among them an indefatigable recruiter. At Florida State, where he is in his 17th season, his teams play indefatigable defense.
Despite all the attention the ACC gets, Tallahassee, Fla., is slightly south of the conference footprint. People are aware of Hamilton; he’s twice been the conference’s coach of the year. But he typically is among other coaches receiving votes. This season, he finished fourth in coach-of-the year voting.
“I feel like he doesn’t get enough credit,” Bacon says Tuesday after the Hornets’ shoot-around. “This year, (we were) picked, what, 10th, third, something in the ACC.”
The Seminoles were picked to finish seventh. They finished 13-5, and won 14 of their last 16 games, losing only to North Carolina and Duke.
“He’s shown year after year after year he’s in the running for coach of the year,” says Bacon. “I feel like this year, for sure, he should have been, especially for us not having a player on the first, second or third team (all-ACC). That should push it even more. To come out fourth in the ACC, which is the toughest conference in the country…”
Bacon, a 6-7 guard built like an NFL safety, looks as if he played for Hamilton. He’s strong. He’s sound. His footwork is good. And he plays defense as if he wants to.
(In unrelated news, Bacon can suddenly hit from the outside. Former Hornets coach Paul Silas watched Bacon as a rookie and said, “The kid can shoot.”)
Hamilton “stores defense into you,” says Bacon, 23. “Get up here (the NBA) and most Florida State players are willing to defend one-on-one. They do what they got to do. They’re willing to lock you down. They’re trained to be solid.”
Last season, Florida State upset Gonzaga 75-60 to advance to the Elite Eight. The Bulldogs were a four seed, the Seminoles a nine seed. This season, they’ve been promoted. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the West, the Seminoles No. 4.
More fun with numbers; on Wednesday, Gonzaga was a 7½-point favorite
The Bulldogs will fly down court, their attack versatile and practiced.
The Seminoles?
“For sure, we have scorers,” Bacon says. “(But) every single conversation (Hamilton) had with the teams I played with, we had defense first.”
Bacon reduces Florida State’s philosophy to a sentence.
“If it was between a win and a loss, it’s always going to be on the defense end.”
Hornets: To lose, or not to lose?
If the Hornets were a business, and fans were investors, they’d pull against their team. How do the Hornets improve? They add talent. What’s the best way for them to add talent? Through the draft. How do they get better draft picks? They lose.
But there they were Tuesday at Spectrum Center, taking the favored San Antonio Spurs to overtime. The young players were good, and the veteran, Kemba Walker, was spectacular. Walker scored 38 points, 11 in overtime, and the Hornets won 125-116.
From a purely pragmatic perspective, you don’t want the Hornets to win. They are 10th place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the ninth-place Miami Heat and 1½ behind the eighth-place Orlando Magic.
Although the Hornets hold the tiebreaker against each, six of their remaining eight games are on the road.
The victory Tuesday, however, gives them four in a row, their longest winning streak of the season. There was no way to see it coming. Before the winning streak, they had lost three of four and nine of 12.
Three of the four teams they’ve beaten during the streak have winning records. They beat the Toronto Raptors, second in the Eastern Conference, on the road, the Boston Celtics, fifth in the East, at home, and San Antonio, eighth place in the Western Conference, at home.
Basketball fans needed the break Charlotte has provided. All season long, those of us who are fans of the NBA, and the Hornets, have talked about and written about and thought about Walker. When the season ends, so do his obligations to the Hornets. He can walk away from the team as easily as we’ll walk out of Spectrum Arena after Charlotte’s April 10 season finale.
Whether Walker stays or goes, the Hornets will contend with the same dilemma. If Walker stays, they rebuild. If Walker goes, they implode.
The similarity between the scenarios is that either way the Hornets won’t have enough talent to compete for home-court advantage in the playoffs. The Hornets ask a lot from their fans. They have yet to win a playoff series since returning to Charlotte in 2004.
The surest route to playoff success is: lose. Lose enough, and they’ll have a shot at a high lottery pick. The roster is littered with high picks, but none of those picks (except Walker) have become the stars they were expected to be.
Thus, many fans, serious fans who follow this team and understand the challenge the Hornets face, want to see them lose. They want to see them tank.
But tanking is not a one-season phenomenon. Tanking will cost the Hornets at least two seasons, and perhaps three. And while it’s easy to think about tanking in terms of years, what about the months and weeks and nights?
If you know when you walk into the gym that your team is likely to lose, you might not walk into the gym.
Anybody remember when Charlotte finished 7-59 in Walker’s rookie season? Even though they lost, they weren’t lovable the way some losing teams are. They were tough to watch because you knew what was going to happen. The next season, the Hornets didn’t suddenly get well; they finished 20 games below .500.
What’s enjoyable about the winning streak Charlotte stretched to four games Tuesday is that young players are featured. Rookie Miles Bridges starts at small forward, Bacon starts at shooting guard and Willy Hernangomez, whom I swear should get more time on the court, played almost 22 minutes at center.
Not only are the Hornets winning, they’re winning the right way. What do the young players have? Let’s find out.
There’s nothing to lose.
Ode to the NCAA tournament
I went to a poetry reading Sunday. The poet, Chuck Sullivan, is a friend, and a talent, and he has basketball cred. He played for Al McGuire at Belmont Abbey. Phones were supposed to be turned off Sunday, but somebody’s was on, maybe during a break, and the man with the phone announced that Duke was down (to Central Florida) by four in the final minute.
So, people did what people do. We gathered, Sullivan included, because he knows more about basketball than any of us, around the phone. We watched the final minute and waited for the final dramatic play. The phone stopped working. It stopped working moments before the game ended, which means we didn’t see if the tip by Central Florida’s Aubrey Dawkins went in.
It didn’t.
The crowd around the phone wasn’t solely about the possibility of a Duke loss. At least one of us likes Duke (me). It was about the amazing potential the NCAA men’s basketball tournament offers. Duke was a 13½-point favorite. Duke was seeded first not just in the East but in the tournament. Central Florida was seeded ninth. And yet...
A massive upset always lurks, and we don’t want to miss it. I didn’t want to miss Tennessee-Iowa, a fantastic game. The Volunteers were up by 25 in the first half. They were doing to the Hawkeyes what Duke was supposed to do to Central Florida.
And then Iowa cut into the lead incrementally, not panicking, not trying to get it all back on one shot. Iowa tied the score and pushed the game to overtime. The Volunteers looked used up.
But Rick Barnes was so cool on the Tennessee bench. Because he stayed cool, his players did. Barnes, who was born in Hickory, played at Lenoir-Rhyne, was an assistant at Davidson and coach at Clemson, and is a first-class leader. Tennessee won in overtime. Man, what a game.
Favorites have prevailed in the tournament. Fifth-seed Auburn is, by this tournament’s standards, an overachiever. Auburn plays North Carolina on Friday. Oregon, which will play top-seeded Virginia in the South, is a 12 seed. But the Ducks won four games in the Pac-12 tournament by an average of almost 15 points, and won the tournament. They’re loaded.
Even without a Davidson, or Wofford, to cheer, the basketball has been compelling. And whether you watch it on a flat screen or a cell phone, it will continue to be.
Short takes: Why no ‘Hard Knocks’ for Raiders?
▪ I’m hurt that the Oakland Raiders don’t want HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in camp. Most teams don’t want “Hard Knocks” in camp because reality can make them look bad. But fans love it. And they’ll especially love it if the Raiders are in.
“Hard Knocks” can coax coach Jon Gruden out of his shell, publicize owner Mark Davis’ haircut and feature intentionally controversial new players, and former enemies, such as Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict. The Raiders are built for this...
▪ My bracket looks good. By bracket, I mean bracket singular. I fill out only one. It ran in the Charlotte Observer the day after the brackets were released.
I have 15 of the 16 Sweet 16. Problem is, so does everybody else. The only double-digit seed to break through is Oregon, the 12th seed in the West. I have them. I missed Villanova (badly).
The Ducks have beaten Wisconsin and UC-Irvine, and unquestionably were the better team in each game. They play top-seeded Virginia on Thursday at 9:57 p.m.
About Virginia: My Final Four is intact, but so is yours. I have Michigan State in the East, Texas Tech in the West, Virginia in the South and North Carolina in the Midwest.
I also like Duke in the East and Gonzaga in the West. But if I pick all four top seeds, something inside of me will die.
Somebody will ask, “Did I see Tom Sorensen wearing khakis?” And somebody else will say, “Yes, and then he parked his GMC Denali in a space at the Harris Teeter on Providence Road in Myers Park that’s reserved for compacts, and he took up 2½ spaces.”
The first guy will say, “He’s not the same guy since he picked the four No. 1 seeds.”
So, yeah. I wasn’t born to pick favorites.
There are unquestionably compelling games Saturday and Sunday. The most compelling, just in terms of match-ups, are Gonzaga-Florida State, Texas Tech-Michigan, and Virginia-Oregon. But, as always, they’re all good. Come on. It’s the NCAA tournament…
▪ A player I want to see play baseball this season is Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez. You might have seen him last season. He batted 211 times for the Class AAA Charlotte Knights. He hit .355 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI.
▪ Jimenez is only 22. He’d get more attention if fellow and more famous phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. weren’t also making his debut this season. Guerrero is recovering from an oblique strain, and will begin the season with the Buffalo Bisons, the Toronto Blue Jays’ Class AAA team. By the end of the season, we’ll know them both…
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
