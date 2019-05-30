Tom Talks: Here’s why I’m sticking with the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and forward Draymond Green (23) are going for their third consecutive NBA championship. TNS

Back in mid-April, before the playoffs began, I picked the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA championship. Daring, don’t you think? The finals open Thursday in Toronto, and my pick hasn’t changed. There are no circumstances under which I can envision the Raptors winning this series.

I usually pick, and pull for, underdogs. But the Warriors are different because: (A) I love to watch them; and (B) I didn’t see anybody who could beat them.

Let’s review.

The Houston Rockets are talented, and pest-like, but they are tough to watch. James Harden is tough to watch. I wonder if Harden can move without the ball. We’ll never know because he almost always has it, although he sometimes allows point guard Chris Paul to borrow it.

When the Rockets had to make the play that would win a big game against the Warriors, let alone the series, they failed. They failed last season, and they failed this season, too.

I pull for the San Antonio Spurs but they didn’t have enough. As good as the Denver Nuggets were, they aren’t yet good enough. The Oklahoma City Thunder was never going deep into the playoffs. Nobody takes more bad shots. The team plays with an absence of cohesion, and that eliminates it as a contender.

With 7-foot-0 center Jusuf Nurkic, the Portland Trailblazers had the best chance of any team in the West to knock off the Warriors. But Nurkic suffered a horrific leg injury in March, and without him, the Trailblazers were incomplete. The Warriors swept them to win the Western Conference championship.

The Warriors were this season not considered as talented, or as connected, as the Warriors who won the last two championships. They lost their second game of the playoffs April 15, to the Los Angeles Clippers, after the Clippers rallied from 31-point deficit to tie the series at a game apiece.

The Warriors occasionally look vulnerable. They’re not. They come with the qualities that winners have: poise and selflessness, patience and perpetual hustle. They’re smart. And sometimes lost among their offensive exploits, is that they play superior defense.

The Eastern Conference was open. The Boston Celtics have talent, but it’s fractured. Whatever connection they have to each other ends when the game does. They are more dysfunctional than the Thunder.

The Philadelphia 76ers are occasionally so good that they could play in the deeper Western Conference. They have so many good parts. But they aren’t as good as their talent implies. Maybe next season. But probably not.

The 76ers are tough to figure. They rented some good players, and they have a strong nucleus. But they annually underachieve.

I figured that the Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best record in basketball, would advance from the East.

The Raptors, meanwhile, opened the playoffs April 13 by losing in Canada 104-101 to the Orlando Magic.

Kawhi Leonard missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. That was on April 13. Feels as if Leonard has not missed a big shot since.

We all knew Leonard, 6-7 and in his eighth season, could play. We didn’t know that he’d emerge as the best player in the playoffs. He averages 31.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals, shoots 50% from the field, and is a superb defender.

The Raptors have been good for a long time, but they always were eliminated before the finals. Leonard changed that.

Leonard has long been a star,. With San Antonio he was the 2014 finals MVP. The playoffs have not been a coming out. Yet as impressive as Toronto, the city, is, Leonard does not collect the attention he would if he played in a major U.S. market.

You imagine the publicity he’d generate, and the games he’d help win, if he played for the Los Angeles Lakers? Magic Johnson still would have a job.

Even with Leonard, Toronto can’t beat the Warriors. If Kevin Durant doesn’t play, the Raptors can’t beat the Warriors. If DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t play, the Raptors can’t beat the Warriors. If Durant and Cousins don’t play, the Raptors can’t beat the Warriors.

In Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors are talented and tested. If Durant returns, they won’t be as entertaining, but they’ll even more effective.

The Warriors pass the ball willingly and well, and they don’t crack. The combination of talent, intelligence and experience is too much for any team to overcome.

Also, Toronto coach Nick Nurse allowed Drake to rub his shoulders with 9 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in a game that Nurse was coaching. Nurse was at work. A Toronto native, Drake is a rapper and singer and innovator, who was hilarious as a host on Saturday Night Live.

But I wouldn’t allow a guy, no matter how famous he is, to rub my shoulders when I write a column. I’m working.

When was the last time a coach who received an in-game shoulder rub from a fan won a championship? There has to be a separation of participant and fan. It’s like the separation of church and state.

You imagine rubbing the back of Phil Jackson. Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Red Auerbach or Lenny Wilkins while they work?

Warriors in six.

Finals MVP: Green.

John Kasay’s calling

John Kasay preached both services Sunday at Moments of Hope, David Chadwick’s new church.

I didn’t go. In the interest of full disclosure, I go to church only for weddings and funerals. As a kid I spent so much time in church and Catholic school (I have the knuckles to prove the latter) that I figure I’m covered.

Yet my respect for Kasay is such that I almost attended.

You know Kasay as the Carolina Panthers kicker from the team’s inception in 1995 through 2010. Before the Panthers, he kicked for the Seattle Seahawks. After the Panthers, he kicked one season for the New Orleans Saints.

When he signed with New Orleans, Kasay told reporters that he can’t throw, catch, block or tackle. Yet, he found his niche, and did it 21 seasons.

Kasay is Carolina’s all-time leading scorer, and he’ll be included in the team’s next Hall of Honor. He is the NFL’s ninth all-time leading scorer, and he did other things, too.

He made two regular-season tackles for the Panthers, and one in the playoffs, each of them solo. So, he can, too, tackle. Take that, Luke Kuechly.

Kasay often introduced religion during the media interviews in front of his locker. But he didn’t pound interrogators with it. He strongly believed, and wanted to share with others what had brought such joy to him.

I’m writing about Kasay, 49, for the same reason I’ve written about other former Panthers. We know them through their football exploits. But they aren’t merely football players. They are people who played football.

When football ends, what do they do and where do they do it? You hope that many of them stay in, or stay connected to, Charlotte. I’m happy that Kasay has.

A good friend heard him at Moments of Hope, and said congregants two or three times interrupted him with applause.

“Great comprehension of the Word,” says my friend. “A new calling if he needs it.”

As a football player, Kasay was honest, accountable and humble. Those are qualities he brings to the pulpit from the grass and artificial turf.

Kasay didn’t have many bad games, but in one, he suffered the yips the way a golfer or infielder can, and after each missed field goal, the space between the uprights began to shrink.

I was one of the first to reach his locker after the game, and he asked if he could wait to talk until everybody arrived.

Within minutes, almost everybody arrived. The media filled the space around his locker and the adjoining lockers, a rare development in Specialteamsland. Kasay answered every question. When reporters who had been interviewing others arrived, he answered their questions, often the same questions he already had answered.

When a man talks about his failures as candidly as he talks about his successes, you get a feel for who he is.

I talked to Kasay after he moved to New Orleans to play for the Saints. New Orleans is my favorite city. There’s music in the air and adventure beneath it. Going to New Orleans is like leaving the U.S. without leaving the U.S., like leaving the planet without leaving the planet.

After Kasay’s Saints – Kasay’s Saints is an odd term – beat the Panthers, I asked him about New Orleans. Heard any good bands, eaten any good food, been mesmerized by any facet of the French Quarter?

He was incredulous.

“Tom, do you know me?” he asked.

For Kasay, New Orleans was the hotel in which he stayed, the field on which he practiced, the dome in which he played and the airport that took him to road games.

He knew I was sarcastic. I’m not sure I see him Walking To New Orleans, Delta blues accompanying every step.

At Moments of Hope Sunday, Kasay’s daughter, Savannah, who gets wonderful reviews for her voice and lyrics, sang contemporary Christian music, and took a seat as her father preached.

This, I can see. And hope to.

Sports gambling a good bet for Carolinas

My dryer broke 10 minutes into the cycle, and we were leaving for the beach the next day, so I brought the wet clothes to a Laundromat. When I got back from vacation, I went to Best Buy to buy a dryer.

I didn’t. There was better stuff to buy.

I like to spend money, but I don’t like to spend it on appliances such as a dryer. Dryers are boring. I know I should buy one, and for almost 10 months I’ve tried. But the Laundromat is very good, the people who work there very nice, and for two bucks I can dry everything I wash at home.

A gas station is in a lot that adjoins the Laundromat, and although I don’t like to buy gas, I find it necessary. I had never gone inside, but the card reader at the pump was broken. I went in to pay and, when I walked out, I thought, “You know, this is almost like a sign.

I went back and bought my first Powerball ticket. The last three weeks, I have bought one for $10.

I haven’t won anything, even though I expected to. Otherwise why blow $10 on a ticket?

Here’s the problem with Powerball. I don’t pick my numbers. The courteous woman behind the counter does. But no matter who picks it, there’s no skill involved. There’s nothing but luck or, in my case, un-luck.

I’d much rather bet on sports. Every state, including Utah, ought to make sports betting legal the first chance it gets.

Both North Carolina and South Carolina eventually will legalize betting, and both states have bills pending. But the bills appear to have little momentum and are loaded with asterisks.

Do the Carolinas want casinos on Native American land? Do they want an online-only casino? Are they afraid of the Southern Baptists? What is it the Carolinas want?

The Carolinas want money, and they’ll find a means to get it. At one time, the lottery was considered an instrument of evil, although I’m not aware of any Bible verses that specifically address it.

Go to nclottery.com or sceducationlottery.com , and there are so many winning options that you wonder how anybody ever loses. On my ticket there are 30 numbers on top and a combination of 25 letters and numbers farther down. You feel like one of them has to hit. You’re supposed to feel like that same as you’re supposed to feel you got a deal when you buy a car.

If I want to gamble, I can wait until I go to Las Vegas to visit my younger son. Sportsbooks there are not what attract gamblers; the tables and machines do.

But it’s cool to walk into a sportsbook, beneath an array of televisions that feature sporting events, and place a bet. Cool is the wrong word. Placing a bet in such a place is civilized.

Betting in the Carolinas will not generate as much money as states would like. But it will generate money, and states will get a piece.

Look. People are going to gamble. You can find dozens of quotes about money won being better than money earned.

Yes, you have to be strong enough to refrain from betting more than you can lose. But how do we protect ourselves from ourselves?

In related news, you have to accept that the business you want to start might lose money. A very successful Charlotte businessman told me that the biggest mistake first-time entrepreneurs make is not having the resources to accommodate failure.

The odds of winning a bet on, say, the Toronto Raptors-Golden State Warriors NBA finals are much better than the odds of winning a blind-luck scratch-off game or a blind-luck lottery.

Even though they’re on the road, the Warriors are favored by a point in Game 1. So far in these playoffs, the Warriors’ record on the road is 6-2, the same as their record at home.

If I were betting, (and I’m not), I’d bet that the Warriors will cover the point, and bet that the Warriors will win the series in five games.

To make such a bet, all I have to do is hit a few keys on my laptop. The sportsbook will get a small piece of my money.

North Carolina won’t get a cent.

Dynasties: The good, the bad

Of all the dynasties and burgeoning dynasties and potential dynasties in sports, which one do you find the most obnoxious?

The Warriors have made five straight NBA finals and have won two straight championships. I like their players, coach and style. You might be sick of them. I’m not.

I’m not a fan of Alabama football. But everybody I know who has graduated from Alabama loves the place. They even like coach Nick Saban.

Clemson has emerged as a football dynasty, 1A to Alabama’s 1, or 1 to Alabama’s 1A. I like coach Dabo Swinney. But he is adamant about the NCAA not paying players, this from a man who signed a 10-year, $93 million contract.

I don’t begrudge Swinney the contract. But college football players and men’s college basketball players ought to be paid. They are the athletes whose sports potentially generate money. Give the players a piece of it.

Are you by any chance tired of Duke and/or North Carolina basketball? If you’re a fan of N.C. State or Wake Forest or almost every other school that doesn’t win as frequently, which is almost every other school, you probably are.

Yet even though the Blue Devils and Tar Heels get more TV time than the Dallas Cowboys, I like them.

I like that the best rivalry in college sports matches teams that could walk to each other’s campus. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels are innovative and entertaining, and when they play, everything else stops.

The Boston Red Sox are as close to a dynasty as Major League Baseball offers. They won the World Series in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018. Since they’re better than the New York Yankees, what’s there to dislike?

Jimmie Johnson’s team was a dynasty. He won NASCAR’s championship in 2006, ’07, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’13 and ‘16. He’s supremely talented. He’s also 43.

Lee Petty and Bobby Allison won championships when they were 45, and Dale Earnhardt, who also has seven championships, also won when he was 43. Could Johnson win another? Yes. Be a great story.

I was always surprised at the fans’ response to Johnson. He’s a nice guy. He’s supposed to win, so he wins. He was booed anyway.

If there were a vote for Most Obnoxious Dynasty, the New England Patriots would win with ease. They’ve been winning championships since quarterback Tom Brady was young.

They’re practical. They trade good players a season before the good players become less good, collect draft choices and retool. Their coach and de facto general manager, Bill Belichick, is better than your coach. He’s won six Super Bowls since 2000. He’s a strategist and teacher, is candid with his players, and what he does works.

The reason we don’t like the Patriots and every other dynasty and near dynasty is because they beat our team, or driver.

How do they sustain excellence?

Well, it’s obvious. They cheat. Officials like them best. The league likes them best. Otherwise, how could they be so consistently be good?

The beauty of dynasties is that when you end their run, you know you did something.

As obnoxious as they can be, and all winning teams and athletes are inherently obnoxious, I’m glad they’re around.

Short takes: Raiders not cool to sign Richie Incognito

▪ You could say that Jon Gruden is attempting to turn the Oakland Raiders into the legendary silver and black. But when the silver and black were the true silver and black, the Oakland Raiders featured players who were interesting and cool, and neither looked nor played corporate.

There’s nothing cool about 35-year-old Richie Incognito, whom the Raiders signed to a one-year contract. This guy collects problems. The NFL is a league in which quarterback Colin Kaepernick can’t get a job. But a 320-pound offensive lineman such as Incognito can?

True, the man leads the league. He leads the league in second chances. There’s nothing cool about him.

You think he’s still a Raider Sept. 9, when Oakland’s season begins? Have yet to see odds posted…

▪ I haven’t watched the Charlotte Checkers, who on Saturday play the Chicago Wolves in the AHL Calder Cup finals, this season. But I’ve spent time with them in the past. I got on a big bus and went on the road with them.

You know what stood out? The lack of pretension. They were a group of young players, from all over the world, who were thrilled to be good enough to professionally play the game with which they grew up, and loved.

There was one discussion/argument on the bus. The subject? Which newspaper had the country’s best sports section. A Boston area player started the discussion, and I couldn’t disagree with his premise. He said the best sports section in the country, at that time, was the Boston Globe’s…

▪ Two of the most likeable Carolina Panthers in team history, Jake Delhomme and Jordan Gross, will serve as color radio commentators this season. Delhomme, who lives in his native Louisiana, will do 10 games, and Gross, who lives in his native Idaho, four. The team will find a commentator for the other two.

Delhomme and Gross are good talkers who won’t talk too much, and who, obviously, know the game. The Panthers are connecting to their past without sacrificing quality. And if Delhomme gets too Cajun, there are plenty of players who shared a huddle with him to interpret...

▪ What if Carolina free safety Rashaan Gaulden is good enough to start? We don’t know if he is, and neither do his employers. Fans are worried, understandably, about safety. A year ago, however, the Panthers weren’t even in the position they are now. Gaulden was a rookie, and Eric Reid was unemployed. Signing Reid was a coup. All the talk about him being a distraction was make-believe. The man is a pro, and he can play…

▪ Gerald McCoy would look good in a Carolina uniform. He’s 31, same as Panthers’ pass-rushers Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin. The variables: How much will he cost, and what else do the Panthers require? If they can entice McCoy to come to Charlotte, and retain room under the salary cap, the move offers enormous potential.

Yes, Carolina fans like famous players, and McCoy is famous, the third pick in the 2010 draft out of Oklahoma. In his prime, he was among the league’s best interior linemen. He can still move. He can still play…