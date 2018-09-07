Week 1 fantasy football rankings: No. 1 quarterback is a familiar name

Fantasy football rankings for Week 1, by position:
Quarterbacks
1 Tom Brady, New England vs. Houston ...The Houston defense is healthy and improved from a year ago, but Brady shredded the Texans for 378 yards and five touchdowns last year.
2 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Chicago
3 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. NY Jets ...Stafford has tended to start the season hot, with at least two passing touchdowns in five straight seasons.
4 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
5 Deshaun Watson, Houston at New England
6 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
7 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Dallas
8 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
9 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Oakland
10 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Cleveland ...Roethlisberger has not played near as well on the road, though he opened Week 1 last year at Cleveland with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns.
11 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Denver
12 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
13 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Miami
14 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Philadelphia ...Ryan returns to his hometown, though when he played there last in the playoffs last year he totaled just 210 yards passing and one touchdown.
15 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
16 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at NY Giants
17 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Indianapolis
18 Case Keenum, Denver vs. Seattle
19 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Carolina
20 Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
21 Alex Smith, Washington at Arizona
22 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at LA Chargers ...Mahomes is an exciting prospect with probably the NFL’s biggest arm, though at the LA Chargers is a rough start to the 2018 season.
23 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco at Minnesota ...Garoppolo is undefeated as a starter (7-0), though he’s likely in for a rough one to start the 2018 season with his top running back Jerick McKinnon suddenly out for the season and on the road against a stout Vikings defense.
24 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Green Bay
25 Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Tennessee
26 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
27 Sam Bradford, Arizona vs. Washington
28 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. LA Rams
29 Nick Foles, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
30 Sam Darnold, NY Jets at Detroit
31 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville
32 Nate Peterman, Buffalo at Baltimore
Running backs
1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Oakland
2 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay ...Not that you need a reason to start Kamara, but he should be in store for big fantasy points with Mark Ingram (suspended) out of the lineup. Kamara averaged 140 yards from scrimmage in two games against Tampa Bay last year.
3 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Washington ...Johnson gets a soft landing for his return after missing most of 2017. Washington allowed a league-high 134.1 rushing yards per game last year.
4 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at NY Giants
5 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
6 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Dallas
7 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at LA Chargers
8 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Carolina
9 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Buffalo ...Buffalo allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2017.
10 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Tennessee
11 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Indianapolis
12 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville
13 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Green Bay
14 James Conner, Pittsburgh at Cleveland ...The Le’Veon Bell holdout situation needs to be monitored but either way Conner looks like he should be in store for a heavy Week 1 workload at this point.
15 Royce Freeman, Denver vs. Seattle ...Freeman is set to make his first NFL start and against a Seahawks’ defense that was markedly weakened in the offseason.
16 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
17 Rex Burkhead, New England vs. Houston ...Burkhead (knee) will need to be monitored but he should be good to go.
18 Lamar Miller, Houston at New England
19 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Miami
20 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Philadelphia ...Philadelphia allowed a league-low 80.8 rushing yards per game last year.
21 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Chicago
22 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
23 James White, New England vs. Houston
24 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Baltimore
25 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Detroit ...Detroit allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs last season.
26 Chris Carson, Seattle at Denver
27 Adrian Peterson, Washington at Arizona ...Peterson should be in-store for solid volume, and he has somewhat of a “revenge” game against his former team from last season, though Arizona allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs last season.
28 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Miami
29 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. LA Rams
30 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
31 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Green Bay
32 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Philadelphia
33 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
34 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Detroit
35 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
36 Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
37 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. NY Jets
38 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
39 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
40 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. NY Jets
41 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
42 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Minnesota
43 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. NY Jets
44 Alfred Morris, San Francisco at Minnesota
45 Chris Thompson, Washington at Arizona
46 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Cleveland ... Bell has yet to report, and even if he does report in time for Week 1 kickoff it’s hard to imagine a significant role this week.
47 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
48 Devontae Booker, Denver vs. Seattle
49 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at NY Giants
50 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Indianapolis
Wide receivers
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Cleveland
2 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
3 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at New England ...Perhaps he is due, but in five career games against the Patriots, Hopkins has zero touchdowns.
5 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Chicago
6 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
7 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Indianapolis
8 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Cleveland
9 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Philadelphia ...Jones has gone over 100-yards receiving in four consecutive games versus the Eagles.
10 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Washington
11 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Houston
12 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville ...It’s near-impossible to sit Odell Beckham, but Jacksonville allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017.
13 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
14 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
15 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at LA Chargers ...The Chargers defense present a tough challenge though Hill averaged 82.5 yards per game with two touchdowns in their two games last year.
16 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. NY Jets
17 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Oakland
18 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh ...Landry will be making his regular-season debut with the Browns and brings with him a streak of five or more receptions in 17 consecutive games played.
19 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. NY Jets
20 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at Oakland
21 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Seattle
22 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. LA Rams
23 John Brown, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
24 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Seattle
25 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at New Orleans ...Evans had just 68 yards and zero touchdowns in two games against New Orleans last year, in part because he had to contend with 2017 NFL defensive rookie of the year Marcus Lattimore.
26 Allen Robinson, Chicago at Green Bay
27 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Detroit
28 Will Fuller, Houston at New England ...Fuller (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he looks good to go in what should be a shoot-out this week.
29 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
30 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Denver ...Baldwin (knee) will need to be monitored by all accounts suggest he will be starting in Week 1.
31 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Oakland
32 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Dallas
33 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Chicago
34 Josh Gordon, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
35 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
36 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Miami ...Miami allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last season and Davis will likely be matched up against star cornerback Xavien Howard.
37 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville at NY Giants ...Cole is likely Jacksonville’s new No. 1 wide receiver with the season-ending injury to Marquise Lee.
38 Jamison Crowder, Washington at Arizona
39 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. NY Jets
40 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
41 Cordarrelle Patterson, New England vs. Houston ...Patterson could be a sneaky sleeper for significant production with Julian Edelman (suspended) out.
42 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Minnesota ...Goodwin offers a lot of fantasy appeal for the 2018 season, though not against either Vikings’ corner Xavier Waynes or Trae Waynes this week.
43 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
44 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Tennessee
45 John Ross, Cincinnati at Indianapolis ...After missing all of 2017, Ross is set to make his NFL debut. He could be a candidate for a long score on the speedy, indoor RCA Dome field of Indianapolis.
46 Jordy Nelson, Oakland vs. LA Rams
47 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
48 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Philadelphia
49 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Tennessee
50 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville at NY Giants
51 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
52 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
53 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Denver
54 Michael Gallup, Dallas at Carolina
55 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay vs. Chicago
56 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Minnesota
57 Courtland Sutton, Denver vs. Seattle
58 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at LA Chargers
59 Paul Richardson, Washington at Arizona
60 Anthony Miller, Chicago at Green Bay
61 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at Baltimore
62 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville
63 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Carolina
64 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. Dallas
65 Cameron Meredith, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
66 Allen Hurns, Dallas at Carolina
67 Phillip Dorsett, New England vs. Houston
68 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta at Philadelphia
69 Josh Doctson, Washington at Arizona
70 Terrance Williams, Dallas at Carolina
71 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at Miami
72 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
73 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Washington
74 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets at Detroit
75 Mike Wallace, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
Tight ends
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Houston
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
3 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay vs. Chicago
4 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at LA Chargers ...Kelce is a must-start, though he has yet to score a touchdown against the Chargers in eight career games.
5 Trey Burton, Chicago at Green Bay
6 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Dallas
7 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
8 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
9 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Miami
10 Jordan Reed, Washington at Arizona
11 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
12 Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati at Indianapolis
13 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
14 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville at NY Giants
15 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Philadelphia
16 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
17 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
18 Mike Gesicki, Miami vs. Tennessee ...Gesicki will draw the Week 1 start as a rookie and he could be surprisingly busy.
19 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville ...Engram (concussion) will need to be monitored.
20 George Kittle, San Francisco at Minnesota
21 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. LA Rams
22 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
23 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Baltimore
24 Nick Vannett, Seattle at Denver
25 Vernon Davis, Washington at Arizona
26 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
27 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City ...Signed just a week ago, Gates will return for his 15th season and he instantly becomes a viable option though it’s possible Gates either sits or doesn’t get a full slate of snaps in week one.
28 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at Cleveland
29 Jeff Heuerman, Denver vs. Seattle
Kickers
1 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Houston
3 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
4 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Oakland
5 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. NY Jets
6 Daniel Carlson, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
7 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Dallas
8 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Cleveland
9 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Miami
10 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at NY Giants
11 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Chicago
12 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at LA Chargers
13 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
14 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
15 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle at Denver
16 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Seattle
17 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Indianapolis
18 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Washington
19 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Minnesota
20 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Philadelphia
21 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
22 Cody Parkey, Chicago at Green Bay
23 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Arizona
24 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
25 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Tennessee
26 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at New England
27 Brett Maher, Dallas at Carolina
28 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville
29 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Baltimore
30 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
31 Mike Nugent, Oakland vs. LA Rams
32 Cairo Santos, NY Jets at Detroit
Defenses
1 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
2 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at NY Giants
3 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Oakland
4 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
5 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. San Francisco
6 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Miami
7 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
8 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Dallas
9 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. NY Jets
10 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Cleveland
11 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Chicago
12 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
13 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Philadelphia
14 New England DT, New England vs. Houston
15 Denver DT, Denver vs. Seattle
16 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Washington
17 Seattle DT, Seattle at Denver
18 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Indianapolis
19 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
20 Washington DT, Washington at Arizona
21 Miami DT, Miami vs. Tennessee
22 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Giants vs. Jacksonville
24 Chicago DT, Chicago at Green Bay
25 Dallas DT, Dallas at Carolina
City at LA Chargers
27 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Minnesota
28 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Baltimore
29 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. LA Rams
30 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
31 New York Jets DT, Jets at Detroit
32 Houston DT, Houston at New England
.
Comments