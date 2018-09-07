New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the top-ranked fantasy quarterback for Week 1.
Week 1 fantasy football rankings: No. 1 quarterback is a familiar name

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

September 07, 2018 08:03 AM

Fantasy football rankings for Week 1, by position:



Quarterbacks

1 Tom Brady, New England vs. Houston ...The Houston defense is healthy and improved from a year ago, but Brady shredded the Texans for 378 yards and five touchdowns last year.

2 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Chicago

3 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. NY Jets ...Stafford has tended to start the season hot, with at least two passing touchdowns in five straight seasons.

4 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

5 Deshaun Watson, Houston at New England

6 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

7 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Dallas

8 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

9 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Oakland

10 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Cleveland ...Roethlisberger has not played near as well on the road, though he opened Week 1 last year at Cleveland with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns.

11 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Denver

12 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati

13 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Miami

14 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Philadelphia ...Ryan returns to his hometown, though when he played there last in the playoffs last year he totaled just 210 yards passing and one touchdown.

15 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

16 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at NY Giants

17 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Indianapolis

18 Case Keenum, Denver vs. Seattle

19 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Carolina

20 Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

21 Alex Smith, Washington at Arizona

22 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at LA Chargers ...Mahomes is an exciting prospect with probably the NFL’s biggest arm, though at the LA Chargers is a rough start to the 2018 season.

23 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco at Minnesota ...Garoppolo is undefeated as a starter (7-0), though he’s likely in for a rough one to start the 2018 season with his top running back Jerick McKinnon suddenly out for the season and on the road against a stout Vikings defense.

24 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at Green Bay

25 Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Tennessee

26 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

27 Sam Bradford, Arizona vs. Washington

28 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. LA Rams

29 Nick Foles, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

30 Sam Darnold, NY Jets at Detroit

31 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville

32 Nate Peterman, Buffalo at Baltimore

Running backs

1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Oakland

2 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay ...Not that you need a reason to start Kamara, but he should be in store for big fantasy points with Mark Ingram (suspended) out of the lineup. Kamara averaged 140 yards from scrimmage in two games against Tampa Bay last year.

3 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Washington ...Johnson gets a soft landing for his return after missing most of 2017. Washington allowed a league-high 134.1 rushing yards per game last year.

4 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at NY Giants

5 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

6 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Dallas

7 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at LA Chargers

8 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Carolina

9 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Buffalo ...Buffalo allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2017.

10 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Tennessee

11 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Indianapolis

12 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville

13 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Green Bay

14 James Conner, Pittsburgh at Cleveland ...The Le’Veon Bell holdout situation needs to be monitored but either way Conner looks like he should be in store for a heavy Week 1 workload at this point.

15 Royce Freeman, Denver vs. Seattle ...Freeman is set to make his first NFL start and against a Seahawks’ defense that was markedly weakened in the offseason.

16 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

17 Rex Burkhead, New England vs. Houston ...Burkhead (knee) will need to be monitored but he should be good to go.

18 Lamar Miller, Houston at New England

19 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Miami

20 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Philadelphia ...Philadelphia allowed a league-low 80.8 rushing yards per game last year.

21 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Chicago

22 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

23 James White, New England vs. Houston

24 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Baltimore

25 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Detroit ...Detroit allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs last season.

26 Chris Carson, Seattle at Denver

27 Adrian Peterson, Washington at Arizona ...Peterson should be in-store for solid volume, and he has somewhat of a “revenge” game against his former team from last season, though Arizona allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs last season.

28 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Miami

29 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. LA Rams

30 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

31 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Green Bay

32 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Philadelphia

33 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

34 Bilal Powell, NY Jets at Detroit

35 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

36 Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati

37 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. NY Jets

38 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

39 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

40 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. NY Jets

41 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

42 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Minnesota

43 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. NY Jets

44 Alfred Morris, San Francisco at Minnesota

45 Chris Thompson, Washington at Arizona

46 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Cleveland ... Bell has yet to report, and even if he does report in time for Week 1 kickoff it’s hard to imagine a significant role this week.

47 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

48 Devontae Booker, Denver vs. Seattle

49 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at NY Giants

50 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Indianapolis

Wide receivers

1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Cleveland

2 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

3 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at New England ...Perhaps he is due, but in five career games against the Patriots, Hopkins has zero touchdowns.

5 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Chicago

6 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

7 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Indianapolis

8 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Cleveland

9 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Philadelphia ...Jones has gone over 100-yards receiving in four consecutive games versus the Eagles.

10 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Washington

11 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Houston

12 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville ...It’s near-impossible to sit Odell Beckham, but Jacksonville allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017.

13 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati

14 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

15 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at LA Chargers ...The Chargers defense present a tough challenge though Hill averaged 82.5 yards per game with two touchdowns in their two games last year.

16 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. NY Jets

17 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Oakland

18 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh ...Landry will be making his regular-season debut with the Browns and brings with him a streak of five or more receptions in 17 consecutive games played.

19 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. NY Jets

20 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at Oakland

21 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Seattle

22 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. LA Rams

23 John Brown, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

24 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Seattle

25 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at New Orleans ...Evans had just 68 yards and zero touchdowns in two games against New Orleans last year, in part because he had to contend with 2017 NFL defensive rookie of the year Marcus Lattimore.

26 Allen Robinson, Chicago at Green Bay

27 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Detroit

28 Will Fuller, Houston at New England ...Fuller (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he looks good to go in what should be a shoot-out this week.

29 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

30 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Denver ...Baldwin (knee) will need to be monitored by all accounts suggest he will be starting in Week 1.

31 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Oakland

32 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Dallas

33 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Chicago

34 Josh Gordon, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

35 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

36 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Miami ...Miami allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last season and Davis will likely be matched up against star cornerback Xavien Howard.

37 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville at NY Giants ...Cole is likely Jacksonville’s new No. 1 wide receiver with the season-ending injury to Marquise Lee.

38 Jamison Crowder, Washington at Arizona

39 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. NY Jets

40 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

41 Cordarrelle Patterson, New England vs. Houston ...Patterson could be a sneaky sleeper for significant production with Julian Edelman (suspended) out.

42 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Minnesota ...Goodwin offers a lot of fantasy appeal for the 2018 season, though not against either Vikings’ corner Xavier Waynes or Trae Waynes this week.

43 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

44 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Tennessee

45 John Ross, Cincinnati at Indianapolis ...After missing all of 2017, Ross is set to make his NFL debut. He could be a candidate for a long score on the speedy, indoor RCA Dome field of Indianapolis.

46 Jordy Nelson, Oakland vs. LA Rams

47 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

48 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Philadelphia

49 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Tennessee

50 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville at NY Giants

51 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

52 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

53 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Denver

54 Michael Gallup, Dallas at Carolina

55 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay vs. Chicago

56 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Minnesota

57 Courtland Sutton, Denver vs. Seattle

58 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at LA Chargers

59 Paul Richardson, Washington at Arizona

60 Anthony Miller, Chicago at Green Bay

61 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at Baltimore

62 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville

63 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Carolina

64 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. Dallas

65 Cameron Meredith, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

66 Allen Hurns, Dallas at Carolina

67 Phillip Dorsett, New England vs. Houston

68 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta at Philadelphia

69 Josh Doctson, Washington at Arizona

70 Terrance Williams, Dallas at Carolina

71 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at Miami

72 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

73 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Washington

74 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets at Detroit

75 Mike Wallace, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

Tight ends

1 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Houston

2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

3 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay vs. Chicago

4 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at LA Chargers ...Kelce is a must-start, though he has yet to score a touchdown against the Chargers in eight career games.

5 Trey Burton, Chicago at Green Bay

6 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Dallas

7 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

8 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati

9 Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Miami

10 Jordan Reed, Washington at Arizona

11 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

12 Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati at Indianapolis

13 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati

14 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville at NY Giants

15 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Philadelphia

16 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

17 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

18 Mike Gesicki, Miami vs. Tennessee ...Gesicki will draw the Week 1 start as a rookie and he could be surprisingly busy.

19 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville ...Engram (concussion) will need to be monitored.

20 George Kittle, San Francisco at Minnesota

21 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. LA Rams

22 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

23 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Baltimore

24 Nick Vannett, Seattle at Denver

25 Vernon Davis, Washington at Arizona

26 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

27 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City ...Signed just a week ago, Gates will return for his 15th season and he instantly becomes a viable option though it’s possible Gates either sits or doesn’t get a full slate of snaps in week one.

28 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at Cleveland

29 Jeff Heuerman, Denver vs. Seattle

Kickers

1 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Houston

3 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

4 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Oakland

5 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. NY Jets

6 Daniel Carlson, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

7 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Dallas

8 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Cleveland

9 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Miami

10 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at NY Giants

11 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Chicago

12 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at LA Chargers

13 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

14 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati

15 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle at Denver

16 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Seattle

17 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Indianapolis

18 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Washington

19 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Minnesota

20 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Philadelphia

21 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

22 Cody Parkey, Chicago at Green Bay

23 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Arizona

24 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

25 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Tennessee

26 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at New England

27 Brett Maher, Dallas at Carolina

28 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Jacksonville

29 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Baltimore

30 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

31 Mike Nugent, Oakland vs. LA Rams

32 Cairo Santos, NY Jets at Detroit

Defenses

1 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

2 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at NY Giants

3 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Oakland

4 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

5 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. San Francisco

6 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Miami

7 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

8 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Dallas

9 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. NY Jets

10 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Cleveland

11 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Chicago

12 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

13 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Philadelphia

14 New England DT, New England vs. Houston

15 Denver DT, Denver vs. Seattle

16 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Washington

17 Seattle DT, Seattle at Denver

18 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Indianapolis

19 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati

20 Washington DT, Washington at Arizona

21 Miami DT, Miami vs. Tennessee

22 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Giants vs. Jacksonville

24 Chicago DT, Chicago at Green Bay

25 Dallas DT, Dallas at Carolina

City at LA Chargers

27 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Minnesota

28 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Baltimore

29 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. LA Rams

30 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

31 New York Jets DT, Jets at Detroit

32 Houston DT, Houston at New England

Alan Satterlee is in his sixth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW

.

