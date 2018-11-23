Fantasy football rankings: Colts’ Andrew Luck is on a Marino-like roll

2 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Miami ...Luck has thrown three-plus touchdowns in seven straight games (tying Dan Marino for the third-best streak of all-time).
3 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Seattle
4 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at New Orleans
5 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
6 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Minnesota
7 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
8 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Carolina
9 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco ...Winston will be back as the starter for the Bucs in Week 12, and in an attractive match-up.
10 Tom Brady, New England at NY Jets
11 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. Tennessee
12 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Arizona ...Rivers is too elite to sit (he’s thrown multiple touchdown passes in 11 consecutive games -- the longest streak of his career), though Arizona allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
13 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Denver
14 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore vs. Oakland ...Jackson will keep the starter’s role in Week 12 off a dynamic game which saw him rush for 117 yards on 27 attempts.
15 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Washington
16 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland at Cincinnati ...Mayfield and the Browns’ starters are sneaky plays this week against a Bengals defense allowing 31.2 points per game (2nd-most) and the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
17 Chase Daniel, Chicago at Detroit ...Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is assumed out in this week’s rankings with Daniel getting the start.
18 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
19 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Chicago
20 Nick Mullens, San Francisco at Tampa Bay
21 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Philadelphia
22 Case Keenum, Denver vs. Pittsburgh
23 Ryan Tannehill, Miami at Indianapolis ...Tannehill (shoulder) is expected to return as the Dolphins’ starter this week.
24 Colt McCoy, Washington at Dallas ...McCoy will take over with Alex Smith lost for the season and it’s a tough spot this week on the road and against a Dallas defense allowing 19.0 points per game (3rd-fewest).
25 Josh Rosen, Arizona at LA Chargers
26 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Houston ...Mariota (elbow) will need to be monitored.
27 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Buffalo
28 Sam Darnold, NY Jets vs. New England
29 Derek Carr, Oakland at Baltimore ...Hard to get too fired up about any Raiders in general but especially this week against a Baltimore defense allowing a league-low 18.1 points per game.
30 Josh Allen, Buffalo vs. Jacksonville ...Allen (elbow) will need to be monitored but he is expected back this week.
Running Back
1 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Philadelphia
2 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Washington ...Elliott was held to just 33 yards in Week 7 when these teams last met but he should rebound nicely at home in this one -- Elliott has racked up an even 500 yards from scrimmage in his past three games.
3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Atlanta ...Atlanta allows a league-high 8.5 receptions per game to opposing running backs.
4 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
5 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Seattle
6 Nick Chubb, Cleveland at Cincinnati ...Chubb is an elite play this week off a 209-yard game in Week 10 and going against a Bengals’ defense allowing 153.6 yards rushing per game (most in the NFL).
7 James Conner, Pittsburgh at Denver
8 David Johnson, Arizona at LA Chargers
9 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
10 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Atlanta ...Ingram comes in this week on fire averaging 133 yards over his past two games with three touchdowns while Atlanta allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
11 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Miami
12 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Minnesota ...Jones comes in on a roll as the No. 2 running back over the past two weeks though this is a tough match-up on the road at Minnesota who allow the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs over the past three weeks.
13 James White, New England at NY Jets
14 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Tampa Bay ...Breida comes off a strong performance (132 total yards, two touchdowns) and should be able to keep that momentum going against a Tampa defense allowing the 3rd-most rushing yards over its past three games.
15 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at New Orleans
16 Phillip Lindsay, Denver vs. Pittsburgh
17 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at Buffalo
18 Sony Michel, New England at NY Jets
19 Gus Edwards, Baltimore vs. Oakland ...Edwards is set to take over as the Ravens’ new starting running back this week and in a very favorable matchup against a Raiders’ defense allowing 142.3 yards rushing per game (2nd-most).
20 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at Detroit
21 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Indianapolis
22 Josh Adams, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants ...Adams is averaging a robust 6.1 yards per carry and had his first career touchdown in the NFL last week while the Giants have allowed 15 touchdowns to opposing running backs (4th-most).
23 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
24 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Tennessee
25 Chris Carson, Seattle at Carolina
26 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Houston
27 Jordan Howard, Chicago at Detroit
28 Frank Gore, Miami at Indianapolis ...Gore might be energized this week in a return to Indianapolis where he played from 2015-2017.
29 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
30 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Cincinnati
31 Adrian Peterson, Washington at Dallas
32 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
33 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Chicago ...Riddick should have a larger role with Kerryon Johnson (knee) out this week.
34 Jalen Richard, Oakland at Baltimore
35 Elijah McGuire, NY Jets vs. New England
36 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
37 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets vs. New England
38 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Oakland
39 Ito Smith, Atlanta at New Orleans
40 Royce Freeman, Denver vs. Pittsburgh ...Freeman (ankle) will need to be monitored.
41 Mike Davis, Seattle at Carolina
42 Doug Martin, Oakland at Baltimore
43 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. Miami
44 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Houston
45 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at Buffalo
46 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. Chicago ...Blount could have a larger role with Kerryon Johnson (knee) out this week though he’s not an overly-attractive option against an elite Bears’ defense and averaging just 2.3 yards per carry this year.
47 Rashaad Penny, Seattle at Carolina
48 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
49 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
50 Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis vs. Miami
Wide Receiver
1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Atlanta ...Thomas had averaged 8.2 catches and 108 yards per game with three touchdowns in five career games against Atlanta.
Jones, Atlanta at New Orleans ...Jones comes into Week 12 having scored in three straight games with 100-plus yards in five straight.
3 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Philadelphia
4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Tennessee ...Tennessee has had a stout defense though the one area of weakness has been giving up plays to wide receivers (Tennessee allows the 4th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers).
5 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
6 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Denver
7 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
8 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
9 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Minnesota
10 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Miami
11 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
12 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Denver
13 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Chicago ...Golladay looks to be rounding into a legit No. 1 wide receiver for the Lions -- Golladay is on pace for 75 receptions, 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns in a super-successful second NFL season.
14 Julian Edelman, New England at NY Jets
15 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland ...Green (toe) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return in Week 12.
16 Allen Robinson, Chicago at Detroit
17 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
18 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Pittsburgh
19 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. Seattle
20 Josh Gordon, New England at NY Jets
21 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at Cincinnati
22 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Carolina
23 Amari Cooper, Dallas vs. Washington
24 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Carolina
25 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
26 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at LA Chargers
27 Keke Coutee, Houston vs. Tennessee
28 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Houston
29 Golden Tate, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
30 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta at New Orleans
31 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
32 Courtland Sutton, Denver vs. Pittsburgh
33 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
34 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay at Minnesota
35 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Tampa Bay
36 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
37 Anthony Miller, Chicago at Detroit
38 Christian Kirk, Arizona at LA Chargers
39 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago at Detroit
40 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at New Orleans
41 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Washington
42 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
43 Demaryius Thomas, Houston vs. Tennessee
44 Dontrelle Inman, Indianapolis vs. Miami
45 Kenny Stills, Miami at Indianapolis
46 Curtis Samuel, Carolina vs. Seattle
47 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Seattle
48 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
49 Josh Doctson, Washington at Dallas
50 Bruce Ellington, Detroit vs. Chicago ...Ellington looks to have taken over as the Lions’ main slot receiver (Ellington collected six receptions last week).
51 John Brown, Baltimore vs. Oakland
52 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Philadelphia
53 Michael Gallup, Dallas vs. Washington
54 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
55 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville at Buffalo ...Stay away from the Jaguar wide receivers this week at Buffalo, a defense allowing a league-low 202.4 passing yards per game.
56 David Moore, Seattle at Carolina
57 John Ross, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
58 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland at Cincinnati
59 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. New England ...Anderson (ankle) will need to be monitored.
60 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets vs. New England
61 Danny Amendola, Miami at Indianapolis
62 DeVante Parker, Miami at Indianapolis ...Parker (shoulder) will need to be monitored.
63 Rashard Higgins, Cleveland at Cincinnati
64 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Minnesota ...Cobb (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
65 Ryan Switzer, Pittsburgh at Denver
66 Chris Hogan, New England at NY Jets
67 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
68 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. Oakland
69 Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee at Houston
70 Maurice Harris, Washington at Dallas
71 Willie Snead, Baltimore vs. Oakland
72 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville at Buffalo
73 Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
74 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Tampa Bay
75 Seth Roberts, Oakland at Baltimore
Tight End
1 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
2 George Kittle, San Francisco at Tampa Bay ...Kittle should again be in-store for elite stats against a Tampa defense allowing the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
3 David Njoku, Cleveland at Cincinnati ...Njoku is a sleeper play this week against a Bengals’ defense allowing the 4th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
4 Jordan Reed, Washington at Dallas
5 Rob Gronkowski, New England at NY Jets ...Gronkowski (back, ankle) will need to be monitored but it’s expected to be all systems go coming out of the bye week.
6 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Seattle
7 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Philadelphia
8 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Miami
9 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco ...Brate moves up as the uncontested starter with O.J. Howard (ankle) sent to injured reserve.
10 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at New Orleans ...The Saints have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end all season.
11 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at Denver
12 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Miami
13 Chris Herndon, NY Jets vs. New England
14 Trey Burton, Chicago at Detroit
15 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
16 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Houston
17 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at Minnesota ...Graham (broken thumb) will need to be monitored though he says he plans to try to play through the injury.
18 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
19 Jared Cook, Oakland at Baltimore
20 Jeff Heuerman, Denver vs. Pittsburgh
21 Nick Vannett, Seattle at Carolina
22 Ed Dickson, Seattle at Carolina
23 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
24 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Atlanta
at LA Chargers
26 Nick Boyle, Baltimore vs. Oakland
27 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
28 Virgil Green, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
29 Lance Kendricks, Green Bay at Minnesota
30 Dalton Schultz, Dallas vs. Washington
Kicker
1 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Atlanta
2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Oakland
3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at NY Jets
4 Mike Badgley, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
5 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Tennessee
6 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Miami
7 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
8 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at New Orleans
9 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Tampa Bay
10 Dan Bailey, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
11 Brett Maher, Dallas vs. Washington
12 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Minnesota
13 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Denver
14 Cody Parkey, Chicago at Detroit
15 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Seattle
16 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Pittsburgh
17 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Chicago
18 Cairo Santos, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
19 Greg Joseph, Cleveland at Cincinnati
20 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle at Carolina
21 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
22 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at Buffalo
23 Jason Sanders, Miami at Indianapolis
24 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Houston
25 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Philadelphia
26 Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. New England
27 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Dallas
28 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
29 Phil Dawson, Arizona at LA Chargers
30 Daniel Carlson, Oakland at Baltimore
Defense
1 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Oakland
2 Houston DT, Houston vs. Tennessee
3 Chicago DT, Chicago at Detroit
4 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Buffalo
5 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Arizona
6 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
7 New England DT, New England at NY Jets
8 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Washington
9 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Miami
10 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Denver
11 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Tampa Bay
12 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. NY Giants
13 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Seattle
14 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Green Bay
15 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Minnesota
16 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Cincinnati
17 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Houston
18 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Chicago
19 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
20 Seattle DT, Seattle at Carolina
21 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco
22 Denver DT, Denver vs. Pittsburgh
23 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Atlanta
24 Washington DT, Washington at Dallas
25 Oakland DT, Oakland at Baltimore
26 Arizona DT, Arizona at LA Chargers
Giants at Philadelphia
28 Miami DT, Miami at Indianapolis
Jets vs. New England
30 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at New Orleans
