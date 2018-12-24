Luke DeCock

Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 8

By Luke DeCock

December 24, 2018 08:47 AM

Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham (45) celebrates with the fans after Arizona State defeated Kansas 80-76 during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham (45) celebrates with the fans after Arizona State defeated Kansas 80-76 during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Rick Scuteri AP Photo
Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham (45) celebrates with the fans after Arizona State defeated Kansas 80-76 during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Rick Scuteri AP Photo

Let’s just skip right to the inevitable complaints.

“Arizona State beat the No. 1 team in the country but you have the Sun Devils ranked No. 19!”

Arizona State also lost to Vanderbilt this week. Next.

“N.C. State beat Auburn and you have Auburn 11th and N.C. State 18th! Did you even watch the game?”

Auburn drops four spots after a road loss to a good team; N.C. State jumps up seven, the most of anyone in the poll this week.

“Kentucky beats North Carolina and is still ranked behind the Tar Heels? Idiot!”

Kentucky was lucky to be ranked last week; 23rd is fair for a team with one (and only one) good win. North Carolina dropped a whopping 11 spots, most of anyone in the poll this week.

Furman exits after a road loss at LSU. Nebraska is the new 25th team. Also under consideration: Iowa State, Cincinnati and Belmont.

THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS

Week 1 (Preseason) Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

MY TOP 25

1. Duke (Last week: 2)

2. Michigan (3)

3. Nevada (4)

4. Virginia (5)

5. Kansas (1)

6. Tennessee (6)

7. Michigan State (9)

8. Gonzaga (11)

9. Florida State (13)

10. Virginia Tech (14)

11. Auburn (7)

12. Texas Tech (8)

13. Mississippi State (15)

14. Ohio State (16)

15. Wisconsin (18)

16. Oklahoma (19)

17. Marquette (23)

18. NC State (25)

19. Arizona State (20)

20. Buffalo (12)

21. North Carolina (10)

22. Indiana (21)

23. Kentucky (24)

24. Houston (22)

25. Nebraska (NR)

OUT Furman (17).

Get Sports Pass for ACC basketball

Follow Joe Giglio, Steve Wiseman, Jonathan Alexander, Chip Alexander and Luke DeCock. Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year.

Luke DeCock

Sports columnist Luke DeCock has covered the Summer Olympics, the Final Four, the Super Bowl and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup. He joined The News & Observer in 2000 to cover the Hurricanes and the NHL before becoming a columnist in 2008. A native of Evanston, Ill., he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has won multiple national and state awards for his columns, feature writing and beat reporting and while twice being named North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year.

  Comments  

things to do