Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 20

This is always the least interesting poll of the entire season because, honestly, as of 7 p.m. Sunday, who cares what the voters think? (And the voting always feels influenced by seeding, probably unavoidably so.) Duke is the new No. 1 for blindingly obvious reasons.
This ballot was completed before the selection show to avoid any observation bias. Compared to my preseason top 25, I was right about Texas Tech (20) and North Carolina (4) and wrong about West Virginia (8) and Xavier (24), although the latter nearly made a run at the Big East tournament that would have accidentally validated my misplaced faith.
I’m proud of that Texas Tech pick, the only voter to have the Red Raiders in his or her preseason top 25, and Chris Beard is my coach of the year for rewarding my faith in his abilities.
Also, from last week: As for the ballot, UNC jumps Duke as I stay with three ACC teams in the top four. Which, if the committee were really doing its job, is how the No. 1 seeds would play out. Either way, bet on UNC or Duke ending up in same bracket as the Wildcats, to CBS’ unending joy.
How about that.
THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS
MY TOP 25
1. Duke (Last week: 4)
2. Virginia (2)
3. North Carolina (3)
4. Michigan State (5)
5. Michigan (8)
6. Tennessee (9)
7. Gonzaga (1)
8. Kentucky (6)
9. Texas Tech (7)
10. Florida State (16)
11. Houston (11)
12. Auburn (19)
13. Buffalo (12)
14. Kansas (14)
15. Wofford (15)
17. Purdue (13)
18. LSU (10)
19. Kansas State (21)
20. Virginia Tech (22)
21. Maryland (20)
22. Iowa State (NR)
23. Villanova (NR)
24. Utah State (25)
25. Nevada (18)
OUT Clemson (23), VCU (24).
