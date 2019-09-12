In basketball schedule announcement, ACC Network speaks softly, carries big stick

Eric Montross and Cherokee Parks were center stage in 1994 when No. 1 Duke played No. 2 North Carolina on ESPN2.

As saber-rattling goes, this could be heard from space. When the ACC finally released its basketball schedule unexpectedly late Thursday night, thanks to a women’s soccer game that ran long in a welcome-to-the-ACC-Network moment, there was something curious about the two games between Duke and North Carolina.

They’re both on Saturday for the first time in almost three decades, and they both had an unusual broadcast listed: ESPN/2/U/ACCN. Or, as North Carolina put it on its schedule, “an ESPN network.” That combo appears several times across the conference, but is particularly significant for those two.

There’s no chance those games end up on ESPN2 or ESPNU, unless as part of a CFP-style multicast. So maybe ESPN. Or maybe the ACC Network. And the latter would be something different, but not necessarily new.

As Disney, the parent company of both ESPN and the ACC Network, continues to negotiate carriage deals with the last few holdouts -- primarily Comcast and AT&T U-Verse -- the network and the conference are leaving open the possibility of swinging the biggest hammer they have.

Nothing would apply more pressure on the networks that don’t carry the nascent ACC Network than putting the biggest game in college basketball on that network.

And it’s something ESPN and ACC have done before, 25 years ago.

ACC commissioner John Swofford was UNC’s athletic director in 1994 when the league agreed to move the first Duke-Carolina game to ESPN2, which at the time was struggling to gain carriage with cable providers who insisted they didn’t need a second national sports network, a view that seems quaint now.

On Feb. 3, 1994, Brad Nessler and Dick Vitale called No. 1 Duke’s visit to No. 2 North Carolina at the Smith Center complete with ESPN2’s lower-case, squiggly graphics, the first-ever meeting with the rivals occupying the top two spots in the polls. The Tar Heels won 89-78 behind Derrick Phelps’ 18 points, but ESPN2 was the runaway winner.

That game, the most anticipated of the entire regular season, single-handedly made ESPN2 a viable property. Bars that had it had lines out the door. Bars that didn’t sat empty. And cable systems that didn’t carry ESPN2 were besieged by phone calls both before and after the game, essentially strong-armed into adding the network.

The successful launch of ESPN2 spawned ESPNU and ESPNews and, eventually, niche networks like the SEC Network and Longhorn Network, and each additional network required the same negotiating brinksmanship to get cable systems to take them on (and pay the additional per-subscriber fees that drive ESPN’s revenues).

The ACC Network had a good month surrounding its August launch, including last-minute deals with major carriers like Charter nee Spectrum nee Time Warner, Dish Network and Cox. But there are still some major holes in the footprint that need filling, ACC markets that still lack the network.

Comcast and U-Verse combine for more than 20 million subscribers, which amounts to more than a third of the ACC Network’s current subscriber base. Meanwhile, Disney’s deal with AT&T-owned DirecTV expires at the end of September, and ESPN is already running warnings that without a new agreement those satellite subscribers could lose ABC, ESPN ... and the ACC Network.

Putting the UNC-Duke game on ESPN won’t move the needle in any of those negotiations. But putting it on the ACC Network would be a game-changer, even if they aren’t ranked No. 1 and No. 2, something that has only happened once since.

Besides both Duke-North Carolina games being on Saturdays, there are some other quirks -- the conference games to kick off the season in November and lots of games in December thanks to the 20-game schedule and need for network inventory, including North Carolina and national champion Virginia on Dec. 7 (on the ACC Network) -- but leaving that door open is the big one.

Throughout this entire network process, that game has remained the ACC Network’s carriage trump card, the single most valuable property in college basketball.

This schedule indicates ESPN and the ACC are willing to play it.