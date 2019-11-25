Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 4

Duke stays No. 2 in Luke DeCock’s AP ballot after wins in New York over California and Omer Yurtseven (left) and Georgetown. AP

Just when it seemed like everything would change every week, we get a week where everything pretty much stays the same. There were only two losses by top 25 teams, and one of them (Villanova to Baylor) was to another top 25 team.

That will change as we get into holiday tournaments, but Louisville may stay No. 1 for a while. The Cardinals should (should) still be in the top spot when they face Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 3. Michigan was the 26th team on my ballot this week, losing out to Florida State in the race for the spot vacated by Texas.

And that’s it. That’s the ballot. An unusually quiet week in the world of college basketball.

THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS

Week 1 (Preseason) Week 2 Week 3

THIS WEEK’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL BALLOT

1. Louisville (Last week: 1)

2. Duke (2)

3. Michigan State (3)

4. North Carolina (4)

5. Kansas (5)

6. Maryland (6)

7. Gonzaga (7)

8. Ohio State (8)

9. Kentucky (9)

10. VCU (10)

11. Oregon (11)

12. Virginia (12)

13. Arizona (13)

14. Baylor (16)

15. Memphis (15)

16. Villanova (14)

17. Seton Hall (17)

18. Tennessee (18)

19. Utah State (19)

20. St. Mary’s (20)

21. Auburn (22)

22. Xavier (23)

23. Missouri (24)

24. Texas Tech (25)

25. Florida State (NR)

OUT Texas (21)