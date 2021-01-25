Luke DeCock

Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 9

I won’t apologize for not ranking Alabama last week -- there were several candidates with equally good resumes in a mishmash of teams for the final couple spots -- but give the Crimson Tide credit for leaving no doubt in the equation this week.

It may seem like a big jump from unranked to the top 10 but it’s really just a jump from No. 26 or 27 to No. 10, basically the same adjustment as slumping Tennessee, but in reverse. And with so many other teams having not-so-good weeks, there’s nothing unusual about that.

The mid-majors get some more love at the bottom this week. Winthrop and Drake are joined by BYU and Loyola. That leaves as many Missouri Valley teams on my ballot as ACC teams. Tough year for the ACC. Crazy season.

THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS

Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 8

THIS WEEK’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL BALLOT

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1)

2. Baylor (2)

3. Villanova (4)

4. Michigan (7)

5. Houston (9)

6. Texas (5)

7. Virginia (13)

8. Iowa (3)

9. West Virginia (14)

10. Alabama (NR)

11. Wisconsin (10)

12. Ohio State (11)

13. Florida State (19)

14. Illinois (20)

15. UCLA (12)

16. Texas Tech (17)

17. Kansas (8)

18. USC (15)

19. Tennessee (6)

20. Creighton (18)

21. Missouri (NR)

22. BYU (NR)

23. Drake (24)

24. Loyola-Chicago (NR)

25. Winthrop (25)

OUT Connecticut (16), Clemson (21), Colorado (22), Minnesota (23)

Profile Image of Luke DeCock
Luke DeCock
Sports columnist Luke DeCock has covered four Final Fours, the Summer Olympics, the Super Bowl and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup. He joined The News & Observer in 2000 to cover the Hurricanes and the NHL before becoming a columnist in 2008. A native of Evanston, Ill., he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has won multiple national and state awards for his columns and feature writing while twice being named North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year.
