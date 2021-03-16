‘American Idol’ judges left in tears after Jackson State student’s ‘magic’ audition

Jackson State University student Deshawn Goncalves earned a ticket to Hollywood after wowing the “American Idol,” judges on Sunday’s episode. Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

A Jackson State University student is headed to Hollywood after a “magical” performance on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol.”

Deshawn Goncalves, 19, wowed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his powerful rendition of George Benson’s 1977 classic “Everything Must Change,” video from the audition shows.

Goncalves, who’s originally from Cleveland, Ohio, talked about his upbringing by teenage parents doing their best to provide and how he began to “act out” after his father was sent to prison. He said his father was intent on turning his life around after being released and helped him to do the same.

“Throughout my life I’ve struggled a lot, but music has always been like my saving grace,” Goncalves told the judges.

He began earning high marks in school and graduated at the top of his class, an accomplishment that earned him a full ride to Jackson State University, where he plays the sousaphone in the school marching band.

The 19-year-old had the judges in the palm of his hand the moment he uttered the first note at Sunday’s audition, video shows. He played behind a grand piano and delivered a performance that brought Richie to tears.

“Wow, that was powerful,” the Commodores alum told Goncalves. “I needed you today. I don’t know where you came from. But I know that God saw fit to put you in front of us. I’m very proud of you.”

Perry used one word to describe the performance — “magic.”

“I mean you can still feel it right now in the air,” she said. “There’s a purity. There’s a light about you. When you’re singing, it’s like you’re an angel.”

Bryan was just as impressed, gushing over Goncalves’ voice and academic accolades.

“You walk in here all put together with a pedigree of scholarships and hard work,” he said. “What an example.”

All three judges then rose to their feet and delivered the good news that Goncalves had earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m.