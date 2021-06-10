NC Gov. Cooper is expected to announce COVID vaccine incentives today. How to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper stands next to a photo of the Charlotte skyline at a StarMed clinic in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a lottery-style cash incentive program today, designed to encourage more North Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Senate leader Phil Berger alluded to a drawing in an interview following the Senate session Wednesday, but without specifics. Other top NC leaders confirmed that Cooper is working on the plan.

Several other states have implemented such plans, and the incentives seem to work.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% are fully vaccinated as of Monday, the latest date for which data is available. President Joe Biden has set a target of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4, a goal that does not currently seem attainable.

Cooper will appear today with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL all typically televise Cooper’s press conferences (CBS 17 will switch to streaming for the Q&A portion). Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.