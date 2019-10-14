13 events to get you in the Halloween spirit

Sangrias & Cigars: A Benefit for The Duke Mansion is Oct. 26. Courtesy of the Duke Mansion

Got ghosted? If you did, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our roundup of events to keep you busy during Halloween.

This year’s events include costume contests, Dracula Dodgeball and even a candy crawl. There are classic events like SCarowinds and some new events like the Charlotte Museum hosting its first-ever haunted home site.

Whatever spooky activities you’re looking for this Halloween, grab your pumpkin spice latte and read our 2019 round up to find it.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cost: $5

When: All October long

Where: Ayrsley Cinemas, 9110 Kings Parade Blvd.

Who: Mostly ages 17 and older — check individual movies

When are your favorite horror films are hitting the big screen? Ayrsley Retro Horror Series includes classic horror films on the big screen with retro trailers, ads, props and themed beers.

Pro tip: Retro Series Coordinator Kara Leonard said to arrive early to take photos with movie props. Also, check out the local themed beer options at the concession stand like Catawba White Zombie.

Ayrsley Retro Horror Series shows classic horror films on the big screen all month long. Courtesy of Kara Leonard

Cost: Free

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: SouthPark Mall, in the Center Court

Who: Families with young children

SouthPark is calling all Disney lovers. This playdate will feature activities inspired by the Disney Junior television series, including Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals and T.O.T.S. Activities include a craft project for children to create their own Disney Junior character masks, a Halloween-themed photo booth, face painting and a DJ.

A Halloween-themed Disney Junior play date is Oct. 19 at SouthPark Mall. Courtesy of SouthPark Mall

Cost: Free

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Huntersville Athletic Park and Recreation Center, 11836 Verhoff Drive

Who: all ages

A Halloween Egg Dash will include 23,000 black and orange eggs filled with candy. The free entertainment includes Dracula Dodgeball, local crafts vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, balloon twisting, airbrush tattoos and more. The annual costume contest starts at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $39.99

When: Select nights through Oct. 27

Where: Carowinds, Exit 90 off I-77

Who: all ages

It’s a classic. Carowinds is transformed from a “Theme Park” into a “Scream Park.” SCarowinds includes mazes, scare zones, shows and rides with over 500 monsters waiting for you.

Carowinds has been transformed into SCarowinds, with monsters and spooky attractions. Courtesy of Sierra Burrell/Carowinds

Cost: Free

When: 6:45 p.m.

Where: leaving from 36th Street and North Davidson Street

Who: all ages

Get your walking tour on: The NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association’s 10th annual Ghosts & Legends Walking Tour leaves every 15 minutes. Block out about an hour for the tour. Register at North Davidson Street and 36th Street the night of the 19th to lock in your time slot.

Friday, Oct. 25

Cost: $30- $45

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive

Who: adults 21 and over

Some of the scariest stories are based on a little truth. The Charlotte Museum’s first haunted home site, “Terrors of the Past: Escape from Devil Charlie,” is an interactive theatrical performance focused on the 1791 death — and possible murder — of Polly Alexander. It’s a 45-minute tour with costumed actors, where you will try to solve the true crime story of Polly Alexander. Attendees will also enjoy a pre-party with drinks and a DJ

Pro tip: Museum education specialist Lauren Wallace suggests buying your tickets early, as this event is expected to sell out and no tickets will be available at the door. It takes place at a historic site, so wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to walk over uneven surfaces.

Cost: $3 cash for “all you can play”

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg

Who: all ages

Hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters will gather for costume contests, games, inflatables and, of course, candy. The first costume contest will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Cost: Free

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: 9839 Rea Road

Who: families

Enjoy an afternoon of Halloween spirit in partnership with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Families can explore vendor tables, visit with on-site safety advocates about safety during trick-or-treating season. There will be an inflatable obstacle course. Prior to Trick or Treat Street, families are invited to participate in the kid-friendly Big South 5K Road Race. The race starts at 8 a.m. at Blakeney Shopping Center.

Pro tip: Show up early to enjoy music, games, on-site safety demonstrations and to trick-or-treat through vendor tables — the candy goes fast.

Families can explore vendor tables with costumes and games at Blakeney’s Trick or Treat Street on Oct. 26. Courtesy of Blakeney

Cost: Free

When: 8 p.m–1 a.m.

Where: Corkscrew, 412 W. 5th St.

Who: adults over 21

Find a Boo at The ‘Screw. Music will be provided By Old Skool Entertainment, and there will be drink specials. Costumes are encouraged.

Cost: $75

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road

Who: adults only

Needing a menu with a Cuban flavor? Enjoy a festive fusion of Cuban and Spanish cultures at this bash to benefit the historic Duke Mansion. Hey DJ will be in the house with his live musicians. Dance to Top 40 hits and get a Latin dancing lesson. Hand-rolled cigars will available at the cigar bar. Join the silent auction with trips, experiences and jewelry. Dress to impress with a tropical flair.

Pro tip: For inspiration on what to wear, check out these ideas from The Duke Mansion’s Andy Faulkenberry.

Enjoy a festive fusion of Cuban and Spanish cultures at Sangria & Cigars on Oct. 26. Courtesy of Duke Mansion

Halloween — Thursday, Oct. 31

Cost: Free

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Concord

Who: all ages

Get your sugar rush. Local merchants will provide trick-or-treating and family-friendly entertainment on Union Street in Downtown Concord.

Cost: $30

When: 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Norfolk Hall, 2905 Griffith St.

Who: adults over 21

This one’s for the music lovers. It’s a Haunted Warehouse Halloween. Enter into a spooky Haunted Warehouse with house and techno from international headlining DJs Richy Ahmed (Hot Creations), and Mikey Lion w/ Lee Reynolds (Desert Hearts). Costumes encouraged.

Pro tip: Parking is very limited. Uber or LYFT is recommended, or take the light rail to the New Bern Station stop – it is 55 steps from the venue.

Cost: $12.97-$35.95

When: 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Lucky’s Bar & Arcade, 300 N. College St., #104

Who: adults over 21

The crawl is on. This Halloween Bar Crawl provides entrance into six bars for one price. Registration is at Lucky’s Bar & Arcade from 6-8 p.m.. Then make your rounds to Vida Vida, Blackfinn, Whisky River, Rooftop 210 and Suite. There will be drink specials at all locations.