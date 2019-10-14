Fresh pasta and Italian cocktails are on the way to the RailYard in South End

Handmade pasta, sauces made from scratch and signature cocktails featuring Italian liqueurs are heading to the RailYard, where North Italia is opening Nov. 13.

The 7,500-square-foot restaurant joining the busy South End dining scene will include patio space along with a sizable dining room.

“With North Italia, we wanted to create an environment that lets you know you’re in for something special,” said DJ Duporte, senior marketing manager for North Italia. “We set the standard for crave-worthy by consistently delivering delicious handmade Italian food every day, and we’re excited to bring that to the Charlotte area.”

North Italia’s menu focuses on fresh ingredients. It includes small-plate options such as White Truffle Garlic Bread with house-made ricotta, mozzarella, grana podano and herbs ($12), and Grilled Cauliflower, served with a fried egg, baby asparagus, toasted breadcrumbs, pancetta cream and lemon ($12).

Lunch and dinner highlights include the Tuscan Kale Salad with crispy pancetta, charred grapes, apple, pistachio, breadcrumbs and parmesan vinaigrette ($11); freshly made Bolognese served with traditional meat sauce on tagliatelle with grana padano cheese ($19); and pizzas such as the Funghi, with roasted mushroom, cipollini onions and smoked mozzarella ($15). Gluten-free pizza crusts are available for $2.50 more.

Weekend brunch

Weekend brunch options lean heavy on the savory side, with dishes like the rosemary ham and crescenza omelette, featuring swiss chard, campari tomato, arugula and crispy hash potato ($12). For those with a sweet tooth, try the crispy cinnamon French toast, boasting fresh berries, mascarpone cream and vanilla maple syrup ($12).

White Truffle Garlic Bread with house-made ricotta, mozzarella, grana podano and herbs ($12). Courtesy of North Italia

The cocktail menu curated specifically for Charlotte includes signature cocktails like Life In Italics with Aviation Gin, Italicus Rosolio, peach bitters, lavender blossom and Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic; and Red Sangria with brandy, blood orange, red wine, strawberry and lime — available by the glass or pitcher. (Prices are not yet available.) Guests can also sip on local brews and a variety of red and white wines.

The restaurant will be the first in North Carolina for the quickly growing brand, joining locations in 11 other states.

1414 S Tryon St., Suite 140



Instagram: @eatnorthitalia