You won’t want to miss this Camp North End dinner series, where food and art collide

Chef Marc Marrone of Graffiti Bao in Las Vegas will be featured in Camp North End’s Next Plate Dinner series on Nov. 6. Courtesy of Camp North End

Imagine with us: tasting dishes from some of the nation’s top chefs and vibing to the sounds of a local female DJ and hip hop violinists, all while taking in the artsy warehouse views of Camp North End.

Sounds pretty awesome right?

After receiving rave reviews from the original dates, the Camp North End team has decided to bring back its Next Plate Dinner series for the month of November.

“We wanted to extend the series because our fall and spring events far exceeded expectations and sold out,” Varian Shrum, Community Manager of Camp North End, told CharlotteFive. “People had such a great experience.”

The latest installments of this art and food mashup up will take place on Nov. 6, 13, and 20 and, as a new addition, bring together popular Charlotte chefs along with acclaimed national chefs for a themed multi-course meal with drinks.

If being able to feast on some amazing dishes wasn’t enough to persuade you, each dinner will also feature a visual or performing artist.

“We wanted to give artists and chefs the creative freedom to design their own immersive dinner experience. Each one will feel different based on who’s participating. We’re working to continually elevate what Charlotte has to offer,” Shrum said.

The lineup for the series is as follows:

Nov. 6: “Bao to the Crown,” an Asian street food menu featuring Chef Marc Marrone of Graffiti Bao in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Food & Wine Chef of the Year 2019). Drinks will be provided by Free Range Brewing, who will soon open a location in Camp North End. Look forward to a live street art competition by the Battle Walls team.

The Movement Migration dance collective will provide entertainment at the Next Plate Dinner series on Nov. 13. Courtesy of Camp North End

Nov. 13: “Colors of Fall”, featuring seasonal fare with some live fire cooking. Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Chicken Shak in Dallas (Top Chef: Season 7, Top Chef: All-Stars, Top Chef Junior, James Beard Foundation’s Impact Advisory Board) and Chef Greg Collier of Uptown Yolk and Leah & Louise in Charlotte (James Beard nominee for Best Chef in the Southeast 2019) will team up for the menu on this date. Movement Migration dance collective will provide entertainment.

Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Chicken Shak in Dallas will team up with Chef Greg Collier of Uptown Yolk and Leah & Louise for the Nov. 13 Next Plate Dinner series. Courtesy of Camp North End

Nov. 20: “Throwback to the Classics” with casual Filipino dishes from Chef Jordan Andino of FlipSigi in New York. (host on Food Network/Cooking Channel’s Late Nite Eats, Zagat‘s “30 Hottest Chefs Under 30”) Black Moth Bar will mix up hand-crafted cocktails with ingredients from locally sourced North Carolina farmers and purveyors. Local favorite, DJ Fannie Mae and dueling hip hop violinists Jackie Barnes and David Binanay will provide the sounds.

Tickets are all-inclusive of meals, drinks and entertainment. For more information about the Next Plate Dinner Series, please visit the individual Eventbrite pages: November 6, November 13, November 20.