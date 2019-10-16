CharlotteFive

It’s your last meal on Earth, and it has to be from a Charlotte restaurant. What is it?

Do you have an illness? Maybe you’re on death row? Preparing to move to Jupiter?

Doesn’t matter.

For whatever reason, you only get one more meal on Earth, and it must be from a Charlotte restaurant. What would you choose?

When we asked this question on Facebook, the answers showed us that you make some good food choices, Charlotte.

Here are some of your selections for a last meal:

(1) Basil Thai

The one in Stonecrest, specifically

What to order: Pad Thai

Price: $17.95

Submitted by: Ulunda Baker

(2) Boardwalk Billy’s

What to order: Honey Lime Buffalo Chicken Fingers

Price: $9.99

Submitted by: Alex Ishman

Boardwalk_Billys_Melissa_Oyler-1024x768.jpg
The Shoppes at University Place includes Boardwalk Billy’s, which serves Honey Lime Buffalo Chicken Fingers. MELISSA OYLER

(3) Cajun Queen

What to order: The Bayou Platter

Price: $23.95

Submitted by: Valerie McKeon

Bayou_Platter_Cajun_Queen-8442-1024x683.jpg
The Bayou Platter at Cajun Queen includes chicken, catfish and red beans and rice. ALEX CASON PHOTOGRAPHY

(4) Crepe Cellar

What to order: Beef Short Ribs over Potato Herb Gnocchi

Price: $27

Submitted by: Jane Cook

IMG_1150-1-768x1024.jpg
Crepe Cellar’s beef short ribs are served over potato herb gnocchi with roasted tomatoes, shallots and a cabernet reduction. Courtesy of Crepe Cellar

(5) Futo Buta

What to order: Shoyu ramen with extra pork belly, extra noodles, extra onsen egg

Price: $21

Submitted by: Juliann Miller

IMG_0012-817x1024.jpg
Futo Buta offers shoyu ramen, served with pork belly, noodles and an egg. Courtesy of Futo Buta

(6) Kabab-Je Rotisserie & Grille

What to order: Hummus Sharwarma with fresh baked pita bread, Spicy Potato, Fried Cauliflower, Grilled Chicken Wings and Spicy Armenian Sausage

Price: $36.30

Submitted by: Emmanuel Perez

(7) Lang Van

What to order: Com Tam Suon Nuong

Price: $7.95

Submitted by: Drew White

(8) Portifinos

What to order: Chicken piccata

Price: $15.95

Submitted by: Jenny Eickmeyer

(9) Price’s Chicken

What to order: Quarter dark with coleslaw, tater rounds (or fries), hushpuppies and roll

Price: $7.15

Submitted by: Eric Linne

priceschickencoop-1024x768.jpg
Price’s Chicken Coop’s fried chicken comes with coleslaw, fries, hushpuppies and a roll. CharlotteFive archives

(10) Ru Sans

What to order: Chirashi Sushi bowl with salmon

Price: $20.95

Submitted by: Nancy Bray-Dee

(11) Yafo Kitchen

What to order: Hummus and grain bowl with mac + cheese mezzo

Price: $12.48

Submitted by: Dawn Peterman Krieg

YafoFamilyMeal-4-1024x834.jpg
Yafo Kitchen’s mac + cheese is available as a side dish. Courtesy of Yafo Kitchen

Bonus last meal:

“$100 glow in the dark ramen. Wait, no — that’s just stupid.”

Submitted by: Chris Harker

Which meal from which Charlotte restaurant would you choose for your last meal? Let us know in the comments.

