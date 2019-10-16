It’s your last meal on Earth, and it has to be from a Charlotte restaurant. What is it?

What would you choose for your last meal in Charlotte? Getty Images

Do you have an illness? Maybe you’re on death row? Preparing to move to Jupiter?

Doesn’t matter.

For whatever reason, you only get one more meal on Earth, and it must be from a Charlotte restaurant. What would you choose?

When we asked this question on Facebook, the answers showed us that you make some good food choices, Charlotte.

Here are some of your selections for a last meal:

The one in Stonecrest, specifically

What to order: Pad Thai



Price: $17.95



Submitted by: Ulunda Baker

What to order: Honey Lime Buffalo Chicken Fingers



Price: $9.99



Submitted by: Alex Ishman

The Shoppes at University Place includes Boardwalk Billy’s, which serves Honey Lime Buffalo Chicken Fingers. MELISSA OYLER

What to order: The Bayou Platter



Price: $23.95



Submitted by: Valerie McKeon

The Bayou Platter at Cajun Queen includes chicken, catfish and red beans and rice. ALEX CASON PHOTOGRAPHY

What to order: Beef Short Ribs over Potato Herb Gnocchi



Price: $27



Submitted by: Jane Cook

Crepe Cellar’s beef short ribs are served over potato herb gnocchi with roasted tomatoes, shallots and a cabernet reduction. Courtesy of Crepe Cellar

What to order: Shoyu ramen with extra pork belly, extra noodles, extra onsen egg



Price: $21



Submitted by: Juliann Miller

Futo Buta offers shoyu ramen, served with pork belly, noodles and an egg. Courtesy of Futo Buta

What to order: Hummus Sharwarma with fresh baked pita bread, Spicy Potato, Fried Cauliflower, Grilled Chicken Wings and Spicy Armenian Sausage



Price: $36.30



Submitted by: Emmanuel Perez

What to order: Com Tam Suon Nuong



Price: $7.95



Submitted by: Drew White

What to order: Chicken piccata



Price: $15.95



Submitted by: Jenny Eickmeyer

What to order: Quarter dark with coleslaw, tater rounds (or fries), hushpuppies and roll



Price: $7.15



Submitted by: Eric Linne

Price’s Chicken Coop’s fried chicken comes with coleslaw, fries, hushpuppies and a roll. CharlotteFive archives

What to order: Chirashi Sushi bowl with salmon



Price: $20.95



Submitted by: Nancy Bray-Dee

What to order: Hummus and grain bowl with mac + cheese mezzo



Price: $12.48



Submitted by: Dawn Peterman Krieg

Yafo Kitchen’s mac + cheese is available as a side dish. Courtesy of Yafo Kitchen

Bonus last meal:

“$100 glow in the dark ramen. Wait, no — that’s just stupid.”



Submitted by: Chris Harker

Which meal from which Charlotte restaurant would you choose for your last meal? Let us know in the comments.