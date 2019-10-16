CharlotteFive
It’s your last meal on Earth, and it has to be from a Charlotte restaurant. What is it?
Do you have an illness? Maybe you’re on death row? Preparing to move to Jupiter?
Doesn’t matter.
For whatever reason, you only get one more meal on Earth, and it must be from a Charlotte restaurant. What would you choose?
When we asked this question on Facebook, the answers showed us that you make some good food choices, Charlotte.
Here are some of your selections for a last meal:
(1) Basil Thai
The one in Stonecrest, specifically
What to order: Pad Thai
Price: $17.95
Submitted by: Ulunda Baker
(2) Boardwalk Billy’s
What to order: Honey Lime Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Price: $9.99
Submitted by: Alex Ishman
(3) Cajun Queen
What to order: The Bayou Platter
Price: $23.95
Submitted by: Valerie McKeon
(4) Crepe Cellar
What to order: Beef Short Ribs over Potato Herb Gnocchi
Price: $27
Submitted by: Jane Cook
(5) Futo Buta
What to order: Shoyu ramen with extra pork belly, extra noodles, extra onsen egg
Price: $21
Submitted by: Juliann Miller
(6) Kabab-Je Rotisserie & Grille
What to order: Hummus Sharwarma with fresh baked pita bread, Spicy Potato, Fried Cauliflower, Grilled Chicken Wings and Spicy Armenian Sausage
Price: $36.30
Submitted by: Emmanuel Perez
(7) Lang Van
What to order: Com Tam Suon Nuong
Price: $7.95
Submitted by: Drew White
(8) Portifinos
What to order: Chicken piccata
Price: $15.95
Submitted by: Jenny Eickmeyer
(9) Price’s Chicken
What to order: Quarter dark with coleslaw, tater rounds (or fries), hushpuppies and roll
Price: $7.15
Submitted by: Eric Linne
(10) Ru Sans
What to order: Chirashi Sushi bowl with salmon
Price: $20.95
Submitted by: Nancy Bray-Dee
(11) Yafo Kitchen
What to order: Hummus and grain bowl with mac + cheese mezzo
Price: $12.48
Submitted by: Dawn Peterman Krieg
Bonus last meal:
“$100 glow in the dark ramen. Wait, no — that’s just stupid.”
Submitted by: Chris Harker
Which meal from which Charlotte restaurant would you choose for your last meal? Let us know in the comments.
