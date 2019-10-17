Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 18-24

The Queen City Tattoo and Arts Center comes to the Charlotte Convention Center on Oct. 18. Courtesy of Queen City Tattoo and Arts Festival

Friday

Explore the alternative arts scene at the Queen City Tattoo and Arts Festival at the Charlotte Convention Center. Experience a weekend of live tattooing, permanent makeup, 3-D pumpkin carving, contests and more. There will also be family friendly events such as face painting, balloon animals and live music. All ages are welcome, but participants must be 18 to be tattooed. 2-11 p.m.. 501 S. College St. $20 for a day pass, $45 for a weekend pass.

Listen to scary stories in a candlelit historic house at Spooky Tales in the Dark: Candlelight House Tour at Historic Latta Plantation. Enjoy cookies and hot cider around a fire after the tour. Pre-registration is required. Tours start at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. $20.

Enjoy activities and games based on your favorite cult classic movies such as Ghostbusters, Jaws and Bride of Frankenstein at Science on the Rocks- Cult Classics at Discovery Place Science. For an extra $5, you can see Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs in IMAX. Ages 21 and up. 5-9 p.m. 301 N. Tryon St. $12 for admission, $17 for admission and IMAX ticket.

Saturday

Join a celebration of Turkish culture and cuisine at the 6th annual Turkish Festival. The day-long festival will feature Turkish food and coffee, cooking demos, live music and dance performances, fortune telling and children’s activities for a full day of family fun. The 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. 604 Doug Mayes Place. $5, kids under 6 are free.

The 6th annual Turkish Festival is Oct. 19. Courtesy of the Turkish Festival

Taste and learn how to cook seasonal fall comfort foods at Legion Brewing SouthPark’s Cooking Demo with Chef Gene Briggs. Briggs will demonstrate how to cook up a Harvest Bowl, Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Mushrooms, Traditional Cassoulet and Pumpkin Tiramisu, and will provide ample food and beer tastings. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 5610 Carnegie Blvd. $45.

Celebrate Fall at the 26th Annual Apple Harvest Festival at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. Adults can enjoy tastes from the Hard Cider Bar, while local barbeque, cider doughnuts, hayrides and an apple butter making workshop will appeal to the whole family. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 1860 Black Hwy., York. $10-12.

Windy Hill Orchard & Cider will be available at the 26th Annual Apple Harvest Festival. JESS BENTLEY

Wine lovers can’t miss the 5th Annual Greystar South End Wine Festival. Enjoy four hours of wine tastings and browsing pop-up shops. The Tin Kitchen, Baltimore Crab Cake Co. and Papi Queso food trucks will be on site. Festival proceeds benefit Classroom Central, an organization that supports over 100,000 students in poverty. 2-6 p.m. 308 W. Carson Blvd. $40.

Learn about the art of hot glass blowing at the Hot Glass Alley One Year Anniversary Event. Stop by for hot glass demonstrations, food trucks, beer vendors and face painting. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 438 Atando Ave. Free admission.

Jacob Pfeiffer blows glass at Hot Glass Alley. JILLIAN MUELLER

Sunday

See hot air balloons in flight at the 2019 Carolina BalloonFest. Arrive at 8 a.m. sharp for the Hot Air Balloon Launch Competition, and spend the rest of your day enjoying an aerial performance, magic shows, two stages of live music, a North Carolina beer and wine garden, and more. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 531 Old Airport Road, Statesville. $15.

Children enamored with fairy tales will be thrilled with a whimsical afternoon of fairy-themed crafts and activities at Fairy Fest at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Make a fairy house to add to the garden and a fairy wand to take home, and listen to fairy stories. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 6500 S. New Hope Road, Belmont. Free with cost of admission. $14.95 for adults and $7.95 for children ages 2-12.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is hosting a whimsical afternoon of fairy-themed crafts and activities at Fairy Fest. Courtesy of Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens

Cave into your sweet tooth at Order Fire S5E2, featuring Courtney Buckley of Your Mom’s Donuts. Come at noon for free doughnut snacks and a social hour featuring a special collaboration doughnut between Your Mom’s Donuts and Free Range Brewing, watch a live screening of Order Fire and have a chance to win free donuts for a year. Noon-3 p.m. 2320 N. Davidson St. Free admission.

Monday

Preview a meal from James Beard Award-nominated chef Greg Collier’s new restaurant concept Leah & Louise at the Fall Harvest Supper at Free Range Brewing. Each of the meal’s three vegetarian courses is served with a pairing from Free Range Brewing. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2320 N. Davidson St. $50.

At the Fall Harvest Supper, preview a meal from Leah & Louise, which Greg and Subrina Collier are opening in Camp North End. ALEX CASON PHOTOGRAPHY

Tuesday

Make unique locally sourced cocktails at the Garden to Glass Cocktail Class with Rachel of Black Moth Bar. In this workshop, learn how to source local ingredients, pair combinations to create a custom cocktail and garnish cocktails for presentation. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 21403 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. $40.

Wednesday

Meet your neighbors and get involved in important conversations that impact the Charlotte community at On the Table CLT with the Gantt, Crownkeepers and ASC. The theme of the conversation is “Finding Home: Where Do I Belong?” It will explore topics such as inclusion, segregation and social capital in Charlotte. Two-hour sessions start at 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite. 105. Free admission.

Thursday

Make your own wood laser cut lantern at Make and Mingle at Discovery Place Science. Choose from one of two designs and learn to sand, stain and assemble and complete a lantern with LED lights. Your ticket includes all supplies, parking, a drink ticket and hors d’oeuvres. 6-8 p.m. 301 N. Tryon St. $50.