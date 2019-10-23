Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 25-31

Annarah Shepherd plays a high school soccer player in Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s “The Wolves.”

Friday

Follow the stories of nine young female soccer players navigating adolescence at the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s The Wolves. This play contains mature themes and is recommended for ages 14 and up. 8 p.m. 2132 Radcliffe Ave. $30.

Enjoy a Halloween classic in a new way at the Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert. Watch a screening of a Nightmare Before Christmas while the Charlotte Symphony plays the entire movie score live on stage below the screen. 7:30 p.m. 130 N. Tryon St. Tickets start at $21.

See a ballet twist on a romantic comedy at Charlotte Ballet’s Leonce and Lena. This satire, choreographed by Christian Spuck of Ballet Zurich, is a humorous take on a 19th century German play. 7:30 p.m. 130 S. Tryon. Tickets start at $25.

Experience a spooky bit of history at ”Terrors of the Past: Escape from Devil Charlie” at the Charlotte Museum of History. Wander through the woods and through Mecklenburg County’s oldest house as you try to solve a historical murder mystery. 6-10 p.m. 3500 Shamrock Drive. $30 general admission; $45 VIP experience.

Saturday

Get an early start on trick or treating at the family friendly Trick or Treat Street at Blakeney event. Kids can trick or treat through different vendor booths, play on an inflatable obstacle course and learn about trick or treat safety from the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s office. Parents can enjoy special promotions from Blakeney shops and restaurants. 2-4 p.m. 9839 Rea Road. Free admission.

Take a jog through the NoDa neighborhood in your Halloween costume at the NoDaween Freaky 5k costumed twilight run and walk. Stick around afterwards for the costume contest for race participants that starts at 7:15 PM. 5k starts at 6 PM. 3221 Yadkin Ave. $35.

Be a part of the biggest bar crawl in the Southeast at Rich & Bennett’s 19th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl in uptown Charlotte. Ticket price includes cover to participating bars, drink specials, event koozie, giveaways and costume contest. 1-10 p.m. 300 N. Brevard St. $20 before Saturday, $25 day-of tickets.

Watch a family friendly classic at Moonlit Movies: Hocus Pocus at the Metropolitan in midtown. The movie screening starts at 7 p.m., but make sure to come early for a meet and greet with the spooky Sanderson Sisters, face painting, caricatures, popcorn, pumpkin decorating and more family fun. 5:30 p.m. 1111 Metropolitan Ave. Free admission.

Sunday

Catch the last performance of AerialCLT’s The Seance of the Idiot Sisters. Watch aerial dancers soar in this original show inspired by the classic Halloween film Hocus Pocus. Complimentary snacks are included with ticket purchase and beer, wine and a specialty cocktail will be available to purchase. 6 p.m. 801 N. Tryon St. $25.

Rescheduled because of rain, BiketoberFest is now Oct. 27. Grant Baldwin Photography Courtesy of Sustain Charlotte

Win prizes by exploring Charlotte by bike at BiketoberFest. Collect a discount or unique prize at each of the 26 BiketoberFest stops around the city and then head to Triple C for an afterparty. This urban adventure is appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, and kids under 18 can participate free with an adult. 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. 2832 Griffith St. $25 for admission; $35 for admission and t-shirt.

Start your Halloween celebrations at the Shipwrecked: Moo & Brew Halloween Ball with Yacht Rock Revue. Listen to your favorite yacht rock classics while enjoying burgers and beer and helping raise money for Kids First of the Carolinas. 4 p.m. 1300 Central Ave. $20.

Monday

Whether you support or oppose the Mecklenburg County proposed arts tax, get informed before you vote at the Charlotte Talks Forum. Listen as Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins moderates a discussion between county commissioners and citizens who both support and oppose the tax. 6-7 p.m. 345 N. College St. Free admission.

Tuesday

Enjoy a classic horror film with a three course meal at Petra’s Fifth Tuesday Dinner + a Movie: Rosemary’s Baby. Themed cocktails will be available for sale. Wear a costume and enter the costume contest. Ages 21 and up. 7 p.m. 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $22.

Wednesday

Try a plant-based cheese plate at Vegan Wine and Cheese night at 7th St. Market. Ticket includes three vegan cheeses from Viva Raw with wine pairings from Assorted Table Wine Shoppe. 6 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. $25.

Thursday

Costumes are encouraged at the Plaza Midwood Halloween Brewery Crawl. Take free transportation to three different breweries and receive a stamp at each stop to receive a prize. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 1331 Central Ave. Free admission.

Middle C Jazz’s Katie Rothweiler and Jonathan Gellman pose outside of the location for the new club. Courtesy of Middle C Jazz

Check out Charlotte’s new Jazz club at Middle C’s History of Tango Concert with the Alejandro Ziegler Quartet. The quartet will play a crowd-pleasing showcase concert demonstrating the chronological progression of tango music. 7:15 p.m. 300 S. Brevard St. $22.

Dance the night away at VBGB’s Halloween Dance Party. Start the night with trivia before VBGB transforms into a dance club, and enter the costume contest for a chance at a $100 gift card. 8 p.m. 920 Hamilton St. Free admission.