Johnson C. Smith homecoming is this week. Golden Bull or not, don’t miss these events

The annual Johnson C. Smith University homecoming parade starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26. Courtesy of Johnson C. Smith University

Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte’s own historically black college/university, is holding its annual homecoming celebration this week, with festivities on and off campus for university affiliates every day.

Maybe you attended an HBCU — or maybe your closest HBCU experience was watching (and loving) “Drumline.” Either way, many of the week’s activities are open to all members of the Charlotte community.

Come experience one of the richest traditions in the 152-year-old institution’s repertoire. Below, we’ve listed the can’t-miss events, from concerts and a tailgating barbecue contest to a vibrant parade, campus-wide family festival and face-off with football rival Shaw. Remember, Charlotte, even if you’re not an alum, JCSU is your HBCU.

Here’s what not to miss of the public events on campus this week:

Oct. 24, noon-4 p.m.: Student pop-up shop to showcase innovative and creative wares from Golden Bull entrepreneurs in the Grimes Lounge Student Union.

Oct. 25, 7:30 a.m.: President Clarence Armbrister and members of the 100 Club will tee off at Emerald Lake Golf Club in a charity golf tournament. Individuals may register to play here.

Oct. 25, 11 a.m. -6 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. 7 p.m.: Come to “The Block” for FestiVille, a kickback for the entire community. This free, two-day celebration welcomes the public with music, entertainment, games, vendors and food.

Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m.: Atlanta-based rapper Young Nudy will take the stage in Brayboy Gymnasium to get everyone pumped for the home team at the annual homecoming pep rally.

Johnson C. Smith’s homecoming parade will begin at West Charlotte High School and end at campus. Courtesy of Johnson C. Smith University

Oct. 26, 10 a.m.: The annual homecoming parade will begin at West Charlotte High School and end at campus. The parade features marching bands, high-stepping dancers, floats, community organizations and businesses, and a who’s who of Charlotte politics, as well as the Golden Bulls royal court and Miss JCSU 2019.

Oct. 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: The Master Bull Griller contest pits everyone from professional chefs to celebrated home cooks in a battle for the best burger, chicken and ribs on the grill, with a panel of top-ranked judges deciding who takes home the title of Master-Bull Griller. Winners will be announced during halftime of the football game. Judging takes place In the tailgating lot. Tailgate tickets may be purchased here.





Oct. 26, 1 p.m.: The JCSU Golden Bulls take on the Shaw University Bears at Irwin Belk Complex for the homecoming football game. Tickets may be purchased here.





Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m.: Members of the Divine Nine Greek organizations take the stage for a fierce and fun step show, with themed choreography, costumes and electrifying moves. Tickets may be purchased here.



