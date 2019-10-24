These 10 Charlotte breweries are releasing fall beers to help you warm up this season

Fall is in full swing, which means it’s time for apple cider, pumpkin spiced lattes, hot chocolate and, of course, seasonal beer. Local brewers have been working hard to hone in the flavors and aromas of fall to create batches that complement the cooler weather ahead.

As temperatures begin to drop, brewers become more focused on experimenting with beers that have heavier bodies, rather than the light, refreshing beers of summertime.

Thanksgiving is a huge influence during the fall season, which means flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon and cranberry are popular during the brewing process.

Fall beers are also commonly centered around the senses of autumn. For instance, the aroma of maple and the taste of s’mores by a campfire are popular inspirations.

Although there are tons of seasonal options to choose from in the city, below is a brief list of craft beer to look out for this fall.

Like the leaves here in Charlotte, seasonal beers tend to come and go quickly, so you should give them a taste before they are gone.

MexiCali Stout Mole Stout will be available starting Oct. 31. Courtesy of Birdsong Brewing

1016 N. Davidson St.

MexiCali Stout Mole Stout, shown above (5.8% ABV)

This Mexican mole-inspired stout is brewed with Central Coffee Co.’s Espresso roast coffee beans, cinnamon, cacao nibs and habanero chili peppers. The MexiCali Stout is also a brew making a reappearance. It will be available starting Oct. 31 in the tap room, and will be available on draft and in cans around town through mid-January.

Rich Girl Imperial Oatmeal & Raisin Stout (8.5% ABV)

We aren’t talking about the Hall and Oates song here. Rich Girl, a new brew hitting the taproom this season, is brewed with hints of cinnamon, vanilla and hints of chocolate.

Blue Blaze’s S'mores Blonde Ale incudes chocolate and graham cracker notes. Courtesy of Queen City Brews

528 S. Turner Ave.

S’mores Blonde Ale (4.5%)

Blue Blaze’s S’mores Blonde Ale’s chocolatey taste is due to cacao nibs, while biscuit malt and lactose produce graham cracker notes. The marshmallow effect comes from lactose and vanilla beans, and when this brew is served on nitro, it imitates a fluffy, melted marshmallow similar to a marshmallow on top of a hot chocolate.

Honey Combed Honey Nut Breakfast Stout will be available Nov 15. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing Company

933 Louise Ave. #105

Honey Combed Honey Nut Breakfast Stout (6.2% ABV)

On Nov. 15, Catawba will be releasing Honey Combed Honey Nut Breakfast Stout, which is a sweeter dark ale with ingredients including wildflower honey, toasted hazelnuts and milk sugar finished with Arabica coffee. This limited release will be available on draft and in 6-pack 12 oz. cans in the tasting room and throughout Catawba’s five-state distribution area.

Defensive Pancake is a porter fermented with pure Vermont maple and Madagascar vanilla. Courtesy of Divine Barrel Brewing

3701 N. Davidson St., Suite #203

The Big Lubelski Polish Gratzer (ABV 3.9%)

The Big Lubelski is brewed with 100% oak-smoked wheat malt and Polish Lubelski hops (hence the name). This award-winning brew is a returning crowd favorite. This year, the brewery has split off several barrels worth and treated it with Aji Lemon peppers.

Defensive Pancake Porter (ABV 6.8%)



Defensive Pancake, another returning beer, is a hearty porter fermented with pure Vermont maple and Madagascar vanilla, adding a subtle creamy vanilla finish. Divine Barrel staff is also hoping to have this beer available in cans.

Ground Up Coffee Milk Stout is brewed with Durham’s Counter Culture Coffee. Courtesy of Lenny Boy Brewing

3000 S. Tryon St.

Ground Up Coffee Milk Stout (ABV 5.3%)

Lenny Boy’s most popular seasonal beer, Ground Up Coffee Milk Stout, was tapped earlier this month. It is brewed with Durham’s Counter Culture Coffee, which means you can expect to taste coffee, chocolate, caramel and toffee flavors in this robust stout.

Breakfast in Heaven Imperial Stout (ABV 10%)

Breakfast in Heaven is an annual imperial stout, aged in Heaven Hills barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans, Counter Culture Coffee, cacao nibs and lactose. It will be served with a donut hole on release date, which will be on Black Friday.

Lenny Boy has collaborated with Your Mom’s Donuts to create this roasty porter. Courtesy of Lenny Boy Brewing

Glazed and Confused Donut Porter (ABV 5%)

This beer will be new to the taproom this year. Lenny Boy has collaborated with Your Mom’s Donuts, a local donut shop, to create this roasty porter. The batch itself is brewed with a large amount of donuts for a caramel donut taste. Dessert and beer? Sounds like the perfect duo.

2921 N. Tryon St

Cranberry Gose Beer (ABV 4%)

Noda Brewing has exactly what you need for Thanksgiving dinner. The returning Cranberry Gose will be released on Nov. 15, right before the holiday festivities begin.

4150 Yancey Road

Mecktoberfest Märzen Lager (ABV 5.4%)

An Oktoberfest-inspired beer is a no-brainer during fall, and OMB does it right with Mecktoberfest, its take on the original Oktoberfest Bier. Mecktoberfest is a Märzen-style amber lager that is brewed with Munich malt, noble hops and a yeast strain from the oldest brewery in the world.

Sugar Creek Brewing Pure Intentions worked together to create Mocha Java Porter. Courtesy of Sugar Creek Brewing

215 Southside Drive

Biére de Garde Amber (ABV 6.8%)

The name Biére de Garde translates to “beer which has been kept or lagered” and refers to the recreation of the traditional artisanal ale from Northern France. This malt-forward amber contains hints of caramel and candied apple. It is brewed with French Strisselspalt hops, which creates a spicy yet fruity taste.

Belgian Dubbel (ABV 7.6%)

This complex beer has it all. You can expect to taste flavors of, raisin, spice, banana, clove, chocolate, brown sugar and cherry with each sip.

Mocha Java Porter (ABV 5.7%)





Sugar Creek Brewing and local coffee roaster Pure Intentions came together to create this popular porter. Sugar Creek’s team hand selected the coffee beans used in the brewing process, allowing the taste of cold-brewed coffee to take center stage.

Pro tip: Sugar Creek Brewing also sells beer slushies that will be available in seasonal flavors.

Town Brewing’s Rakefire stout is set for release Nov. 22. Courtesy of Town Brewing

800 Grandin Road

Rakefire Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout (ABV 11.1%)

This season, Town Brewing will release a high gravity, bourbon barrel aged imperial stout called Rakefire. The name, “Rakefire” is an old term used for a guest who overstays their welcome, referring to when the last embers of a fire are about to burn out. As the name suggests, Rakefire also overstays its “welcome”—in bourbon barrels, that is. Look for the release of this beer on Nov. 22.

Sweater Weather English-Style combines the tastes of caramel and chocolate malt. Courtesy of Wooden Robot Brewery

1440 S. Tryon St. #110

Sweater Weather English-Style ESB (ABV 5.4%)

This recurring seasonal amber is great for those colder nights ahead. Each sip combines the tastes of caramel and chocolate malt.

Sweet Tater Pie Red Ale (ABV 6.4%)

Spice things up this fall with Sweet Tater Pie. This spiced red ale is brewed with a whole lot of cinnamon and nutmeg for a spicy yet sweet kick.