Funfetti, Mango Lassi and Biscoff ice creams — here’s where to find this vegan pop-up

Title Belt Ice Cream flavors include Biscoff, which is a Belgian spice cookie. Courtesy of Title Belt Ice Cream

What do ice cream and wrestling have in common? Most of the time, absolutely nothing. But for friends Adam Duke and Matthew Martin, their company Title Belt Ice Cream became a way to fund their tickets to watch amateur wrestling matches in Charlotte.

During occasional game nights with friends, someone brought the drinks, someone else brought the entree and someone brought dessert. Duke, a trained pastry chef from Johnson and Wales University, often brought ice cream made in his own soft serve machine.

Based on the theme of game night, he would create an ice cream flavor. For Indian night, it was mango lassi; during Mexican night it was Mexican hot chocolate — you get the idea.

Pretty soon, the group found that the ice cream was a lot better than they expected. So much so that they wanted people outside of their circle to try it, too. Martin was the biggest fan of his friend’s ice cream. He brought up the idea of selling it, and the idea for pop-ups was born.

“We were like ‘OK, we should figure this out,’” Martin told CharlotteFive.

For now, they are using three main flavor profiles to create their all-vegan ice creams: chocolate, fruit and miscellaneous. “We have a sign that says vegan options available. While everything is technically vegan, we didn’t want to scare off those that may not be vegan,” Martin said.

Soft serve flavors

Duke creates all of the flavors and then tests them among friends. While there are several flavors in development, Title Belt’s current menu includes Funfetti, Mango Lassi and Biscoff ice creams.

“What’s better than having the title belt? Absolutely nothing. We were joking, but that’s how we came up with the name Title Belt Ice Cream. We want to strive to be the best,” Martin explained.

Adam Duke, left, and Matthew Martin, right, teamed up to create Title Belt Ice Cream. DeAnna Taylor

The men enjoy attending local wrestling events together, including PWX and All Elite wrestling. Although neither wrestles themselves, their plan is to raise money to purchase tickets to support local wrestling. Next up for them is a match happening on Nov. 6 at Bojangles Arena.

In their promo and branding, the two will feature a wrestling character, Matty Scoops, played by Martin that they created to play on the wrestling theme. For now, the ice cream is only available during pop-ups. There’s no plan on how often they will set up, but as of now the next event will be on Nov. 3 at The Grey Ash tattoo shop from 3-7 p.m.

Instagram: @titlebelticecream