CharlotteFive Merino Mill has pizza, the best burger in NC, shopping and more. July 20, 2021 12:53 PM

About 110,000 people visit Mooresville's Merino Mill per month, says owner Michal Bay. Alino Pizzeria uses fresh buffalo mozzarella flown in from Italy. The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden has the “best cheeseburger in North Carolina.