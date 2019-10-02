Around Town
Peek into luxury uptown apartment amenities — from a golf simulator lounge to wine lockers
What means most to you when searching for an apartment?
The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) released the 2018 Consumer Housing Insights Survey, which reflects what we’ve already seen in Charlotte — renters want more amenities like outdoor spaces and gyms.
In fact, 20% of respondents cited a desire for better amenities as their reason for moving to a different apartment.
The corresponding NMHC report also showed that 92% of respondents valued convenience, and 63% believed their lives to be hectic and wanted to find ways to make it easier. Cue apartments located in urban areas like uptown Charlotte, which has seen a recent boom in luxury rentals.
As a result of the survey, Apartments.com listed new amenities worth seeking when searching for an apartment:
- Outdoor community living
- Indoor relaxation
- Tech lover’s paradise
- Environmentally friendly
- Artistic appeal
The desire for innovative amenities as a draw for choosing an apartment had us thinking: Which outrageous amenities do Charlotte’s uptown apartments offer? While most offer stunning outdoor community living and upscale appointments indoors, we found some unique offerings.
(1) Ascent Uptown
Where: 225 S. Poplar St.
Top amenities:
- Heated saltwater pool
- Wine lockers
- Five observation decks
- Black car service
- Yoga and fitness studios with complimentary weekly classes
(2) Catalyst
Where: 255 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Top amenities:
- Elevated pool and sun deck
- 24-7 concierge
- Outdoor living with fireplace
- Club room with kitchen and bar
- Game lounge
(3) Circa Uptown
Where: 360 S. Graham St.
Top amenities:
- Bliss lounge (cooling room set at 65 degrees)
- On-site bicycle shop
- Two private residence terraces overlooking BB&T Ballpark
- 24-hour yoga studio with Wellbeats
- Heated saltwater pool
(4) Element Uptown
Where: 355 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Top amenities:
- Views of BB&T Ballpark and Bank of America Stadium
- Guest suites
- Pet wash station
- 24-hour concierge service
- Innovative fitness club and yoga studio
(5) Enclave
Where: 710 E. 7th St.
Top amenities:
- Resort-style pool
- Coffee bar
- Lap pool
- Bark Park
- Outdoor courtyard with fire pits
(6) Gateway West
Where: 902 W. 4th St.
Top amenities:
- K9000 pet washing station
- Yoga and spin room
- Demonstration kitchen
- Private theater room
- Saltwater pool with skyline views
(7) Museum Tower
Where: 525 S. Church St.
Top amenities:
- Spinning and yoga room featuring Fitness On Demand classes and video services
- Pet spa
- 24-hour concierge
- Indoor and outdoor fireplaces
- Pool deck with 8-foot glass perimeter wall for unobstructed city views
(8) Novel Stonewall Station
Where: 400 E. Stonewall St.
Top amenities:
- Group fitness room featuring a Fitness-on-Demand system, ballet barre, spin bikes and yoga mats
- Gated rooftop dog park
- 10th floor Sky Lounge with a catering kitchen and private dining area
- 2,600-square-foot skyline fitness center with Technogym equipment
- 3,500 heated invisible-edge saltwater pool
(9) Presley Uptown
Where: 900 E. Stonewall St.
Top amenities:
- 8,000-square-foot clubhouse
- Sky Lounge rooftop deck
- Virtual gaming lounge
- Cyber Cafe with Starbucks
- Paw Spa
(10) Savoy
Where: 650 E. Stonewall St.
Top amenities:
- Resort-style saltwater pool and sun deck
- Indoor pet park and Skipper services
- Bocce courtyard with fire pit and grilling areas
- Peloton bikes and treadmills
- Dog spa
(11) SkyHouse
Where: 640 N. Church St.
Top amenities:
- Practice putting green
- Sky Park: elevated six floors, facing Uptown skyline
- Nearly one acre exclusive to SkyHouse residents
- Large and small dog park
- 120’ x 60’ activity field
(12) The VUE Charlotte
Where: 215 N. Pine St.
Top amenities:
- Full-sized golf simulator lounge
- Putting green
- Peloton bikes
- Barista Bar serving coffee drinks Monday through Friday
- VUE Spa with sauna, steam rooms and relaxation room
(13) Uptown 550
Where: 550 E. Stonewall St.
Top amenities:
- Indoor spa with 6,900-gallon hot tub
- Thrill Cube Cabanas
- Men’s and women’s saunas and steam rooms
- Elevated fitness center overlooking uptown
- Sky Bar 550 (opening later this year on 22nd floor)
Comments