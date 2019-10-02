Peek into luxury uptown apartment amenities — from a golf simulator lounge to wine lockers

Courtesy of Northwood Raven The VUE

What means most to you when searching for an apartment?

The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) released the 2018 Consumer Housing Insights Survey, which reflects what we’ve already seen in Charlotte — renters want more amenities like outdoor spaces and gyms.

In fact, 20% of respondents cited a desire for better amenities as their reason for moving to a different apartment.

The corresponding NMHC report also showed that 92% of respondents valued convenience, and 63% believed their lives to be hectic and wanted to find ways to make it easier. Cue apartments located in urban areas like uptown Charlotte, which has seen a recent boom in luxury rentals.

As a result of the survey, Apartments.com listed new amenities worth seeking when searching for an apartment:

Outdoor community living Indoor relaxation Tech lover’s paradise Environmentally friendly Artistic appeal

The desire for innovative amenities as a draw for choosing an apartment had us thinking: Which outrageous amenities do Charlotte’s uptown apartments offer? While most offer stunning outdoor community living and upscale appointments indoors, we found some unique offerings.

Where: 225 S. Poplar St.



Top amenities:

Heated saltwater pool

Wine lockers

Five observation decks

Black car service

Yoga and fitness studios with complimentary weekly classes

Where: 255 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.



Top amenities:

Elevated pool and sun deck

24-7 concierge

Outdoor living with fireplace

Club room with kitchen and bar

Game lounge

Where: 360 S. Graham St.



Top amenities:

Bliss lounge (cooling room set at 65 degrees)

On-site bicycle shop

Two private residence terraces overlooking BB&T Ballpark

24-hour yoga studio with Wellbeats

Heated saltwater pool

Where: 355 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.



Top amenities:

Views of BB&T Ballpark and Bank of America Stadium

Guest suites

Pet wash station

24-hour concierge service

Innovative fitness club and yoga studio

Where: 710 E. 7th St.



Top amenities:

Resort-style pool

Coffee bar

Lap pool

Bark Park

Outdoor courtyard with fire pits

Where: 902 W. 4th St.



Top amenities:

K9000 pet washing station

Yoga and spin room

Demonstration kitchen

Private theater room

Saltwater pool with skyline views

Where: 525 S. Church St.



Top amenities:

Spinning and yoga room featuring Fitness On Demand classes and video services

Pet spa

24-hour concierge

Indoor and outdoor fireplaces

Pool deck with 8-foot glass perimeter wall for unobstructed city views

Where: 400 E. Stonewall St.



Top amenities:

Group fitness room featuring a Fitness-on-Demand system, ballet barre, spin bikes and yoga mats

Gated rooftop dog park

10th floor Sky Lounge with a catering kitchen and private dining area

2,600-square-foot skyline fitness center with Technogym equipment

3,500 heated invisible-edge saltwater pool

Where: 900 E. Stonewall St.



Top amenities:

8,000-square-foot clubhouse

Sky Lounge rooftop deck

Virtual gaming lounge

Cyber Cafe with Starbucks

Paw Spa

Where: 650 E. Stonewall St.



Top amenities:

Resort-style saltwater pool and sun deck

Indoor pet park and Skipper services

Bocce courtyard with fire pit and grilling areas

Peloton bikes and treadmills

Dog spa

Where: 640 N. Church St.



Top amenities:

Practice putting green

Sky Park: elevated six floors, facing Uptown skyline

Nearly one acre exclusive to SkyHouse residents

Large and small dog park

120’ x 60’ activity field

Where: 215 N. Pine St.



Top amenities:

Full-sized golf simulator lounge

Putting green

Peloton bikes

Barista Bar serving coffee drinks Monday through Friday

VUE Spa with sauna, steam rooms and relaxation room

Where: 550 E. Stonewall St.



