Village Juice Company opens this weekend at Optimist Hall

Village Juice Company will begin serving its fresh, colorful delights at Optimist Hall during its grand opening on Saturday, October 5th. Expect cold-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, and healthy bites.

“We are thrilled for Village Juice Co. to officially join the list of open tenants at Optimist Hall,” Merritt Lancaster of White Point Paces Partners said in a statement. “With a menu focused on healthy, organic juices and more, we look forward to providing clean food options for our Optimist Hall patrons.”

Located next to Undercurrent Coffee, the 500-square-foot market stall will be open from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, and 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Optimist Hall is the third location for this organic, plant-based eatery. The concept hails from Winston-Salem, where Lonnie Atkinson and her husband, Nathan, vowed to bring healthy — but tasty — concepts to North Carolina. Cold pressed juices are the company’s hallmark, featuring an array of vibrant, natural colors and flavors.

“We spent hours in the kitchen testing a lot of different flavors,” Nathan said. “We made a lot of bad juice before we were able to land on some really amazing flavors.”

Look for favorites like the Coffee Blender (almond, filtered water, cold brew coffee, date, cinnamon, vanilla bean, Himalayan salt) and Majik Milk (almonds, filtered water, date, blue majik, cinnamon, vanilla bean).

“We change the way people view healthy,” Nathan said. “That’s our pride — we make really delicious food.”

If you’re hungry, Village Juice Co. offers options you can feel good about. Start the morning with an Acai Bowl (house-made almond milk, organic acai, banana, organic strawberry and organic date topped with banana, organic cacao nib, organic seasonal fruit, coconut, $10) then sample the Farmer’s Daughter for lunch (organic brown rice, organic kale or spinach, chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, organic apples, almonds, balsamic dijon and roasted carrot vinaigrette, $9.95).

Craving something sweet? Lonnie’s father, Billy Morris, created the recipes for the original desserts, truly making Village Juice Company a family business. Try the Boss Bar ($4.50), Figgy Bar ($4.50) or the Chocolate Chip Banana Bread ($3.50) — you won’t be disappointed.

Brittany and Joey Cohen, owners of Village Juice Company’s Charlotte location, are thrilled about the opening.

“The connectivity to the city and the light rail make this a meeting point for all different communities,” Joey said. “We see this as a gathering place for Charlotte to come together and offer the best of everything while also showing visitors to Charlotte segments of our city’s food scene.”

Check out the offerings on Instagram @villagejuiceclt, then take a photo of your own on Saturday!