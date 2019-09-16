What’s up with this humidity, and why doesn’t it feel like fall?

Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pumpkin spice everything, big plaid blankets on the porch, outdoor fireplaces …

Scratch that.

Try: deodorant reapplication, sun hats, canceled sports practices and all the sweat.

It’s a confusing time of year. School has started. Summer is winding down. Yet, it still feels blisteringly uncomfortable out there.

So what gives?

“Here’s the scoop: We’ve seen highs above average every single day this month,” Fox 46 meteorologist Nick Kosir told CharlotteFive. “But, heat isn’t the only issue. Combined with high humidity, Mother Nature has been a straight up savage. Apparently she missed the memo that we’re less than a week from fall.”

Here are 5 things that are harder to do in this weather, and what to do about it:

(1) Running

(1) Running

If you feel like you’re breathing through a solid wall while out on your morning run, you’re not alone. Humidity levels have reached up to 100 percent often this month. “Humidity also makes it harder for your body to cool down,” Kosir said. “That’s because when your body sweats in humid weather, the moist air reduces your body’s ability to absorb sweat.”

Bonus pain for outdoor exercisers with allergies: “Humidity also encourages allergens, like dust mites and mold,” Kosir said.

Solution: It’s not too late to revisit Jessica Swannie’s guide to summer gym specials. Even if some of the deals have expired, the comfort level remains. Indoor workouts typically come with air conditioning—well, unless it’s hot yoga, of course.

(2) Drinking coffee

(2) Drinking coffee

Fellow coffee addicts, here’s a fun fact: A hot beverage can actually cool you down when it’s hot out. But there is a catch.

“Hot coffee can cause you to sweat more on a hot day,” Novant Health registered dietician Andrea Hiatt told CharlotteFive. “By doing this, when the sweat evaporates from the skin, it cools you off.

The complication: “However, if it is very humid out, like in North Carolina, it can be difficult for the sweat to evaporate on your skin and then your body can’t cool down,” Hiatt said. “If it is too humid out, it is probably better to stick with a cool drink instead.”

Also remember: “Regular coffee contains caffeine, which can dehydrate you. When it is it very hot outside, it is so important to stay hydrated.”

Solution: “If you are going to drink coffee on a hot and humid day, it may be safer to go with a decaf iced coffee. The best beverage that I always recommend is a nice cold refreshing lemon water,” Hiatt said.

(3) Putting on jeans

(3) Putting on jeans

Anyone who has tried to wear denim this summer knows how suffocating it can be. Ditto for any other fabric that’s not breathable. But we can’t walk around all summer in yoga capris or bathing suits. So what should we do?

Solution: Refresh yourself with Stacee Michelle’s summer fashion checklist for staying cool. We’re not too proud to break out the Birkenstocks. It’s hot out.

(4) Commuting

(4) Commuting

It’s hotter walking to the light rail. It’s hotter driving in the car with the blazing sun. It’s impossible to escape, whether you prefer driving, biking, riding, walking. What now?

Solution: Stick to the shadows. If you’re walking several blocks especially, cross the street if it means walking on the shady side. And don’t forget SPF. We often don’t think of wearing it when we’re just heading across parking lots and what-not, but those little bits of sun exposure add up.

(5) Styling hair

(5) Styling hair

“Humidity isn’t just uncomfortable. More moisture in the air means it’s harder to breathe, and — according to my wife — harder to control your hair,” Kosir said. “Here’s the nerdy reason behind that: humid air causes hydrogen bonds to form between the water molecules and proteins in your hair. When dry hair soaks up moisture from the air around it … POOF … the frizz factor is off the charts.”

Solution: All the hats, scrunchies and headbands, or — just let it be natural and beautiful.

So, how long does this go on?

“Now that I’ve bummed you out with the bad news, here’s a high note to end on. After Tuesday, a cold front will swing in and drop both temperatures and humidity. Double whammy,” Kosir said. “Looking ahead, Wednesday through this upcoming weekend looks much more comfortable and it will finally start to feel a little bit like fall.”

(Almost) time to break out the comfy boots and sweaters after all.