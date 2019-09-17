5 ways to experience Flow Fest at the U.S. National Whitewater Center

Photo courtesy of the U.S. National Whitewater Center

Relax. Breathe. Immerse.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center welcomes yogis and adventurers alike to Flow Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to mindfulness and wellness. From Sept. 20-21, the event will include 50+ yoga classes, yoga practices, 13 workshops, live music and local shopping throughout the weekend. And, for the first time this year, Flow Fest will also offer an exclusive immersion experience.

Grab a yoga mat and explore all Flow Fest has to offer:

(1) Immerse

New to Flow Fest this year, an overnight VIP Immersion experience will welcome yogis for an exclusive two-day experience from Sept. 20-21. Led by Flow Fest instructors Victoria Martinez, Sydney Duarte, Kelly Howard, Jane Ritz and Grant Hill, the immersion will begin with a guided meditation in nature coupled with a journaling session led by WHO.

A three-course Ayurvedic dining experience will focus on the correlation of food to the energy type of the season and how to eat and live as one with nature. To close the evening, yogis will welcome the autumn equinox with a moonlit yoga practice followed by a sunrise yoga and meditation the following morning.

The immersion costs $200 per person. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies including a yoga mat, sleeping bag, tent or other shelter, sneakers and clothing for yoga, hiking and sleeping.

(2) Unwind

From Saturday morning to Sunday evening, Flow Fest will host a myriad of yoga practices throughout the Whitewater Center.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or curious about giving yoga a try, consider joining one or more of the classes throughout the weekend. Notable offerings include:

Yoga for Athletes



Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m.



Trade the regular post-workout stretch routine for a quick flow. This yoga practice will increase flexibility, enhance athletic performance and relieve tension.

Hula Hoop Flow



Sept. 21, 1 p.m.



Engage in an interactive practice while letting loose and laughing.

Doga



Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m.



Achieve greater harmony with your furry friend during this dog-focused practice. The class will include traditional yoga poses paired with meditation, gentle massage and acts of dog training.

Aerial Yoga



Sept. 22, 9 a.m.



This three-hour practice will blend the worlds of yoga and aerial acrobatics. Suspend from a fabric swing and explore grounded, flying and floating exercises.

For more details, see the full list of classes here.

(3) Learn

Flow Fest will also feature a lineup of 13 unique workshops, most of which are free (Note: Sound Journey for Inner Awakening and Kombucha Homebrew have limited space, and there are associated costs).

A few notable offerings include:

At Home Apothecary



Sept. 21, 11 a.m.



Learn the history of botanical apothecary and understand how plants can be used as alternatives to medicine. The class will provide tips to create personal products, as well as plant knowledge and suggested recipes.

Yogastrology



Sept. 21, 12:30 p.m.



Yogastrology® is a blend of — you guessed it — yoga and astrology. Certified instructor Mary Beth Bender will teach guests to align physical and energetic bodies with current astrological transits during an asana and mindfulness practice.

Upgrade Your Self Care



Sept. 22, 11 a.m.



In a city with bustling professional energy and a feeling of constant “go,” it’s important to take a step back to enhance self-care. This workshop will employ the manifesto of The Pause Button 2.0 podcast to teach students how to say “no,” release fears and guilt and acknowledge emotions.

For more details, see the full list of workshops here.

(4) Shop + Sample

Flow Fest’s Vendor Village will showcase designers, wellness professionals and local community artisans throughout the weekend. Browse goods while walking the Lake Loop from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors will include Free Spirit Delicacies, Waxhaw Candle Company, doTERRA, Athleta and Pollynation Apothecary, among others.

After shopping, stop by the Flow Fest Kombucha Sampling and taste refreshing beverages from UpDog Kombucha, SUM Bucha, Lenny Boy Brewing Co. , and Golda Kombucha from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Samples are free, and full servings are available for purchase.

(5) Listen

The River Jam stage will showcase live music from Los Angeles band JOHNNYSWIM, beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening. The husband-and-wife duo (Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano) will play soulful anthems reminiscent of their memories and milestones, reminding festival attendees to live in the moment.