Your guide to Metropolitan shopping center, from a boutique to an Italian trattoria

Midtown’s Metropolitan shopping center pulses with energy every day of the week. From grocery shopping to stopping into the salon, it seems as though there’s always pedestrian and vehicle traffic. But did you know the very same location used to house the Charlottetown Mall?
The old mall closed in 1988, as did traffic to the area. In 2006, the old structures were demolished, making way for the Metropolitan shopping center to open in 2008. However, not all businesses closed — the Wendy’s never agreed to sell its plot, so the developers needed to work around it.
Of course, there’s a lot more than just fast food at the Metropolitan now. Upscale boutiques, fast-casual eateries and beloved neighborhood staples (read: Trader Joe’s) make the space a bustling hub just a few minutes outside of uptown.
Heading that way? Here’s where to shop and eat, and what to do:
Shop
Best Buy
1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100
Whether stopping in for a replacement phone charger or exploring new laptop options, you’re bound to walk out with fun tech you may or may not have budgeted for.
Criv
1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 140
Think of Criv as a high-end boutique without the hefty price tag. Owner Jackie Rodney started the shop as a tribute to the strong and stylish Italian women in her family. Find everything you need for a night out, from cute clothes to trendy accessories.
Marshalls
1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 125
You don’t go to Marshall’s for something specific — Marshall’s shows you what you need. Stop here for clothes, accessories and home goods at discounted prices.
Trader Joe’s
1133 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100
This grocery store chain takes the pain out of picking your food for the week. Yes, the parking deck is downright scary, but the prices and fresh product more than make up for it. And, the employees are never not smiling. Pro tip: get the Everything But the Bagel seasoning, salsa verde and chocolate gnocchi.
West Elm
1100E Metropolitan Ave., Suite 150
Despite recent reports, this West Elm location is not closing in the wake of the new location in the Atherton Mill. Instead, it will remain open, selling all the mid-century modern furniture and decor your heart desires.
A statement from West Elm regarding the Charlotte stores said: “We will continue to service our customers at our Metropolitan location and are excited to have opened a second Charlotte location at Atherton Mill. Both locations will continue to provide customers with quality service, complimentary design advice and our affordable, modern products for the home.”
Eat
Dressler’s Restaurant
1100E Metropolitan Ave., Suite 125
Known for its stylish patio and upscale cuisine, this contemporary staple serves steak and seafood alongside an impressive wine list.
Frutta Bowls
1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 120
Originally opened in New Jersey, this health food concept has since expanded nationwide, serving bowls, smoothies and organic coffee. Come for the food, stay to take the vibrant Instagram foodie pic.
Hickory Tavern
1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 170
Two men set out to change the Southern sports bar experience, and Hickory Tavern now offers a spot to gather with good food, local brews and tons of TVs.
Pisces Sushi Bar & Lounge
1100 E. Metropolitan Ave., Suite 120
Known for its fresh, vibrant sushi, this Japanese restaurant also serves hibachi dishes and eclectic cocktails in a modern environment.
Pizzeria Omaggio
1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 130
Named for the Italian word “omaggio,” meaning “homage, respect, a gift,” this authentic Italian restaurant pays tribute to the art of making pizza. Look for traditional recipes and seasonal specials, all prepared with fresh ingredients.
Teriyaki Madness
1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 130
This Asian fusion restaurant is the perfect spot for a fast-casual meal, serving bowls like beef teriyaki, yakisoba noodles and appetizers including chicken potstickers and eggrolls.
Vivace
1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100
This stylish trattoria named for the Italian word meaning “lively” combines modern Italian favorites with sleek patio dining.
Waterbean Coffee
1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 160
This beloved local coffee shop location serves pour-over, French press, espresso and specialty coffee, as well as wine and beer.
Which Wich?
1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 140
Craving a sandwich? Head here to design your own or create a Lettucewich (read: salad).
Zoës Kitchen
1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 110
This fast-causal Mediterranean restaurant serves dishes with fresh vegetables, cheeses and olive oils with its produce and seafood. Pro tip: Buy one of the homemade dressings to go.
Do
Eat the Frog Fitness
1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 110
Inspired by a mindset of putting fitness first, this studio offers a group training program personalized to your level of fitness.
Metropolitan Cleaners
1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 170
Extend the life of your favorite clothes when you stop by this dry cleaner. It will take care of gowns, sweaters, suede, leather and business shirts and pants.
Midtown Ballroom
1133 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 180
Learn to ballroom dance, no matter your level. This cutting-edge studio offers instruction in a fun, exciting atmosphere.
Modern Salon and Spa
1133 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 150
This local salon will leave you feeling pampered, whether you visit for a haircut or a nail session. The atmosphere is designed to cater to the mind, body, and soul — you’ll feel rejuvenated after your visit. Ask for Olga in this location for the best haircut of your life.
NewDominion Bank
1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100
This Charlotte-based bank offers personal and business banking.
Smile Direct Club
1111 Metropolitan Ave.
Whether you didn’t wear braces as a kid or slacked on wearing your retainer, this modern orthodontics company will fit you with invisible aligners to straighten your smile.
Notable and nearby
Nearby stops include Target, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Wendy’s and Petco. Also, these can’t-miss eateries are only a short walk or drive away.
The Habit Burger Grill
209 S. Kings Dr., Suite 103
Get a charbroiled burger with the works coupled with unique sides (think: tempura green beans) and shakes.
Mama Ricotta’s
601 S. Kings Dr., Suite AA
Homemade recipes. Large portions. Penne alla vodka. This authentic Italian restaurant is proof that “Mama Knows Best.”
