Your guide to Metropolitan shopping center, from a boutique to an Italian trattoria

The Metropolitan houses upscale boutiques, fast-casual eateries and beloved neighborhood staples (read: Trader Joe’s).

Midtown’s Metropolitan shopping center pulses with energy every day of the week. From grocery shopping to stopping into the salon, it seems as though there’s always pedestrian and vehicle traffic. But did you know the very same location used to house the Charlottetown Mall?

The old mall closed in 1988, as did traffic to the area. In 2006, the old structures were demolished, making way for the Metropolitan shopping center to open in 2008. However, not all businesses closed — the Wendy’s never agreed to sell its plot, so the developers needed to work around it.

Of course, there’s a lot more than just fast food at the Metropolitan now. Upscale boutiques, fast-casual eateries and beloved neighborhood staples (read: Trader Joe’s) make the space a bustling hub just a few minutes outside of uptown.

Heading that way? Here’s where to shop and eat, and what to do:

Shop

1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100

Whether stopping in for a replacement phone charger or exploring new laptop options, you’re bound to walk out with fun tech you may or may not have budgeted for.

1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 140

Think of Criv as a high-end boutique without the hefty price tag. Owner Jackie Rodney started the shop as a tribute to the strong and stylish Italian women in her family. Find everything you need for a night out, from cute clothes to trendy accessories.

1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 125

You don’t go to Marshall’s for something specific — Marshall’s shows you what you need. Stop here for clothes, accessories and home goods at discounted prices.

Metropolitan shopping center includes Midtown Ballroom, Modern Salon & Spa and Trader Joe’s. Phil Hoffman Charlotte Observer

1133 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100

This grocery store chain takes the pain out of picking your food for the week. Yes, the parking deck is downright scary, but the prices and fresh product more than make up for it. And, the employees are never not smiling. Pro tip: get the Everything But the Bagel seasoning, salsa verde and chocolate gnocchi.

1100E Metropolitan Ave., Suite 150

Despite recent reports, this West Elm location is not closing in the wake of the new location in the Atherton Mill. Instead, it will remain open, selling all the mid-century modern furniture and decor your heart desires.

A statement from West Elm regarding the Charlotte stores said: “We will continue to service our customers at our Metropolitan location and are excited to have opened a second Charlotte location at Atherton Mill. Both locations will continue to provide customers with quality service, complimentary design advice and our affordable, modern products for the home.”

Eat

1100E Metropolitan Ave., Suite 125

Known for its stylish patio and upscale cuisine, this contemporary staple serves steak and seafood alongside an impressive wine list.

1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 120

Originally opened in New Jersey, this health food concept has since expanded nationwide, serving bowls, smoothies and organic coffee. Come for the food, stay to take the vibrant Instagram foodie pic.

Frutta Bowls serves bowls, smoothies and organic coffee. Alex Cason

1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 170

Two men set out to change the Southern sports bar experience, and Hickory Tavern now offers a spot to gather with good food, local brews and tons of TVs.

1100 E. Metropolitan Ave., Suite 120

Known for its fresh, vibrant sushi, this Japanese restaurant also serves hibachi dishes and eclectic cocktails in a modern environment.

1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 130

Named for the Italian word “omaggio,” meaning “homage, respect, a gift,” this authentic Italian restaurant pays tribute to the art of making pizza. Look for traditional recipes and seasonal specials, all prepared with fresh ingredients.

Enjoy a calzone with a glass of wine from Omaggio after a Target haul. Melissa Oyler

1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 130

This Asian fusion restaurant is the perfect spot for a fast-casual meal, serving bowls like beef teriyaki, yakisoba noodles and appetizers including chicken potstickers and eggrolls.

1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100

This stylish trattoria named for the Italian word meaning “lively” combines modern Italian favorites with sleek patio dining.

1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 160

This beloved local coffee shop location serves pour-over, French press, espresso and specialty coffee, as well as wine and beer.

1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 140

Craving a sandwich? Head here to design your own or create a Lettucewich (read: salad).

1055 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 110

This fast-causal Mediterranean restaurant serves dishes with fresh vegetables, cheeses and olive oils with its produce and seafood. Pro tip: Buy one of the homemade dressings to go.

Do

1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 110

Inspired by a mindset of putting fitness first, this studio offers a group training program personalized to your level of fitness.

Eat The Frog Fitness got its name from an old Mark Twain saying. “Eat a live frog first thing in the morning, and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day,’ “ said Rob Parker, co-owner of Eat the Frog Chapel Hill. Courtesy of Eat the Frog Fitness

1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 170

Extend the life of your favorite clothes when you stop by this dry cleaner. It will take care of gowns, sweaters, suede, leather and business shirts and pants.

1133 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 180

Learn to ballroom dance, no matter your level. This cutting-edge studio offers instruction in a fun, exciting atmosphere.

1133 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 150

This local salon will leave you feeling pampered, whether you visit for a haircut or a nail session. The atmosphere is designed to cater to the mind, body, and soul — you’ll feel rejuvenated after your visit. Ask for Olga in this location for the best haircut of your life.

1111 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 100

This Charlotte-based bank offers personal and business banking.

1111 Metropolitan Ave.

Whether you didn’t wear braces as a kid or slacked on wearing your retainer, this modern orthodontics company will fit you with invisible aligners to straighten your smile.

Notable and nearby

Nearby stops include Target, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Wendy’s and Petco. Also, these can’t-miss eateries are only a short walk or drive away.

209 S. Kings Dr., Suite 103

Get a charbroiled burger with the works coupled with unique sides (think: tempura green beans) and shakes.

601 S. Kings Dr., Suite AA

Homemade recipes. Large portions. Penne alla vodka. This authentic Italian restaurant is proof that “Mama Knows Best.”