Honolulu-based matcha cafe to open in Charlotte, fueling the craft tea movement

Matcha Cafe Maiko will serve matcha in several forms, including ice cream, when it opens at The Arboretum.

Honolulu-based Matcha Cafe Maiko is expanding into Charlotte and will open its location at The Arboretum within the next few weeks, business owner Ellie Kim told CharlotteFive.

Matcha Cafe Maiko began serving high-quality Japanese treats in Honolulu in 2016 and has since opened more locations around the United States and U.S. territories.

In the coming weeks, Charlotte locals will be able to taste this celebrated cafe’s verdant treats.

Kim said that after encountering the craft tea movement in San Francisco, she wanted to expand the experience to Charlotte. She said Matcha Cafe Maiko can help expose people in the area to matcha’s health benefits.

The cafe gets its matcha from Uji, Japan, a place known for producing high-quality matcha. Matcha is green tea made of tea leaves that are ground into a fine powder and traditionally mixed into hot water with a whisk. Matcha has more caffeine than other types of green tea and also contains antioxidants.

Not just tea: ice cream, shaved ice, lattes — and pastries

The menu at Matcha Cafe Maiko doesn’t limit itself to the earthy green tea. You can also get matcha ice cream, shaved ice and lattes. For customers looking for an alternative to matcha, the cafe will also offer hōjicha, a nuttier green tea cousin that looks similar to coffee.

The cafe, which will have space for about 25 people, will also offer sweet pastry treats to compliment its tea selections.

Kim said Matcha Cafe Maiko aims to cater to a wide audience.

“I think Matcha Cafe Maiko will not just be focused on the Asian part of the population,” Kim said. “It’s going to be open to everyone who wants to try it.”

The Matcha Cafe Maiko location in Charlotte is planning to hold a soft opening next week, Kim said. The cafe’s grand opening will come at the end of November or early December.

8128 Providence Rd, #900

The Arboretum Shopping Center