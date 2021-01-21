The best Charlotte-themed Bernie memes from the inauguration.

Bernie Sanders memed at the NoDa Company Store. After the swearing-in ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, memes of Sanders went viral. Some of our favorites are in Charlotte.

The Bernie memes began circulating Wednesday — Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts teasing Bernie Sanders for sitting cross-legged, masked and bundled up in a brown coat and mittens at the inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He stood out among the buttoned-down and best dressed. It didn’t take too long for Charlotte to start localizing the trend, and the results are hilarious. Here are a few of them:

Welcome home: Of course, Bernie would go to NoDa. In fact, this should feel familiar to him. Company Store co-owner Joey Hewell told CharlotteFive that when Sanders attempted the presidency in 2106, his campaign headquarters were at the building that is now the Company Store.

“If there’s one thing I love more than socialism that’s slamming some Hamm’s at The Beav,” Jeff McElwee told CharlotteFive about his Photoshop of Bernie Sanders in front of Thirsty Beaver Saloon.

“Look who we spotted outside of Cornelius Library waiting to pick up their holds,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Library posted on Facebook.

Bernie with Charlotte Jail Support station

Bernie was found hanging out at Charlotte Jail Support, a volunteer-led station outside the Mecklenburg Detention Center which assists people leaving the jail:

Think you can improve on these memes? This Bernie Sits website lets you put the Vermont Senator anywhere.