This popular megaformer studio has been sold. Here’s what will and won’t change.

SculptHouse owner Katherine Mason, a native Charlottean, is purchasing HSM Core from Hilliard Studio Method and HSM Core owners Liz Hilliard and Clary Hilliard Gray on Dec. 1. The new SculptHouse Charlotte will be closed for renovations and instructor training in December and will reopen in January 2020. Courtesy of Hilliard Studio Method

It’s no secret that Pilates is one of the most popular low-impact workouts on the market today. The slow, yet intense, exercise style has been known to produce results, designed to push your muscles to their limits.

Almost 12 years ago, mother and daughter duo Liz Hillard and Clary Hillard Gray introduced Charlotte to their core-focused Pilates brand Hillard Studio Method. With locations in Myers Park and Midtown, the brand has been recognized as “Best Pilates Studio” in Charlotte for eight years in a row by Charlotte Magazine.

On Monday, its owners announced that Atlanta-based SculptHouse is buying the Midtown location of HSM Core (601 S. Kings Drive), effective December 1.

HSM offers nearly 40 classes each week between its two locations and is streamed in more than 45 countries around the world. With this type of success, it’s no surprise there have been several purchase offers by other fitness brands around the country.

Check out what will change under the new ownership, including the addition of high-end treadmills and upcoming collaborations between the two brands:

Megaformer and treadmill workouts

SculptHouse is owned by Charlotte native Katherine Mason. It combines the Lagree Megaformer with the Woodway curve treadmill for a 50-minute customizable low-impact, high-intensity workout. This award-winning company opened in 2016 and has four studios across Atlanta, Nashville and Dallas, with Charlotte becoming the fifth.

SculptHouse also features an athleisure boutique, selling apparel from more than 30 brands around the world.

The Hillards stated that pairing with Mason was an easy decision. Mason is a fellow female entrepreneur whose workouts have been featured in GQ, Men’s Health, and SHAPE. Her local ties were also a plus: she attended the same high school as Gray in Charlotte.

“Female entrepreneurs supporting each other is a force with somehow magical properties,” Gray said in a statement.

SculptHouse Charlotte will open in January 2020 as a megaformer-only studio, with plans for a larger studio to hold Mason’s full concept coming later. The location will be closed in December as SculptHouse makes renovations and trains staff. HSM’s owners will work closely with SculptHouse to ensure the transition for current clients is smooth, and all active HSM Core packages will transfer over.

Myers Park location

HSM’s Myers Park location will remain open. Look for collaborations between Mason and the Hilliards, including a SculptHouse retail pop-up at Hilliard Studio Method and shared client perks between the two brands. “It’s unfortunately rare in fitness for different studios to support each other on this level. With Katherine, we see this an opportunity to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with another self-made, phenomenal woman,” Hilliard said in a statement. With so many trends and brands popping up every day, the owners of both studios said they are hoping this partnership will push them ahead of the curve.