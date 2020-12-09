Beers, burgers and … blankets? Food spots are adding cold weather gear to the menu.

Branded buffalo plaid blankets are now available at NoDa Company Store.

Temperatures are dropping, and several Queen City restaurants have fired up more than their patio heaters to keep patrons warm. Camp North End, The Waterman Fish Bar and NoDa Company Store are taking the new BYOB (bring your own blanket) trend to the next level.

Today, Camp North End launched a variety of branded cold weather gear for purchase both in store and online, starting at just $20. And you can feel extra warm and fuzzy because a portion of the proceeds go to local charities.

“In addition to installing heaters and fire pits throughout the site, we’ve partnered with Camp tenant MacFly Fresh to design our first collection of branded cold weather gear, so if someone is chilly while visiting Camp North End, they’ll have the opportunity to purchase an extra layer,” said Varian Shrum, community manager at Camp North End.

Camp North End has launched new cold weather gear in partnership with MacFly Fresh. Courtesy of Loyd Visuals

“Best of all, a portion of proceeds will benefit our neighboring service organizations in the North End, including Crisis Assistance Ministries, Roof Above, Salvation Army Center of Hope and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina,” she said.

Choose from a variety of Camp North End food and beverage options, including Bleu Barn Bistro, Free Range Brewing, La Caseta, Leah & Louise, Plant Joy, Popbar and SARU. Then swing by the MacFly Fresh store for a beanie and sweatshirt before heading out to one of the 76-acre facility’s new fire pits. Or, cozy up in a seat under the infrared heaters — installed to help to create COVID-19-friendly dining options this winter.

At The Waterman Fish Bar, diners can choose from a downstairs patio with fire pits or a rooftop patio, Topside, that features overhead heaters and plexiglass. In either spot, visitors are encouraged to BYOB or stock up on The Waterman Fish Bar’s branded apparel, which includes thermals, hoodies, beanies and campfire mugs.

The Waterman Fish Bar is featuring hoodies, thermals, beanies and mugs as part of its cold weather gear offerings. Courtesy of The Waterman Fish Bar

Although it does not have its own line of branded apparel, The Waterman Fish Bar’s sister restaurant, Sea Level, does have something special on tap. Starting this Friday, Sea Level is launching its Bundle UPtown campaign. Anytime guests dine on Sea Level’s covered patio when it is 55 degrees or less, they will receive a free hot cocoa and hand warmers. Personal blankets are encouraged.

NoDa Company Store patrons can cozy up with a buffalo print flannel blanket and seasonal cup of spiced mulled wine or warm cider beside one of its six fire pits. The blankets are just part of the retail apparel line that has been added to keep customers cozy. Beanies, hoodies and jackets are also available.

Keep cozy with a NoDa Company Store beanie. Courtesy of NoDa Company Store

Charlotte’s winter weather COVID-friendly dining options don’t end there. Just BYOB and head on over to one of these 20 heated patios.

Barringtons

7822 Fairview Road

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Road, w01

Brewers at 4001 Yancey

4001-A Yancey Road

Charlotte Beer Garden

1300 S. Tryon St.

Cordial

1824 Roxborough Road

Dilworth Tasting Room

300 E. Tremont Ave.

Flower Child

1537 Camden Road

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Drive

Hello, Sailor

20210 Henderson Road

Hello Sailor has a heated patio with a view. The restaurant is also offering blankets to patio diners to use. Courtesy of Hello Sailor

Kindred

131 N Main St.

Macs Speed Shop

2511 South Blvd.

Merchant and Trade

303 S. Church St.

Mama Ricottas

601 S. Kings Drive AA

North Italia

1414 S. Tryon St., Suite 140

Oh My Soul

3046 N. Davidson St.

Reid’s Fine Foods

4331 Barclay Downs Drive

RuRu’s Tacos & Taquilla

715 Providence Road

Stagionis

715 Providence Road

Southbound

2433 South Blvd.

Wooden Robot Brewery

1440 S. Tryon St., Unit 110

