Beers, burgers and … blankets? Food spots are adding cold weather gear to the menu.
Temperatures are dropping, and several Queen City restaurants have fired up more than their patio heaters to keep patrons warm. Camp North End, The Waterman Fish Bar and NoDa Company Store are taking the new BYOB (bring your own blanket) trend to the next level.
Today, Camp North End launched a variety of branded cold weather gear for purchase both in store and online, starting at just $20. And you can feel extra warm and fuzzy because a portion of the proceeds go to local charities.
“In addition to installing heaters and fire pits throughout the site, we’ve partnered with Camp tenant MacFly Fresh to design our first collection of branded cold weather gear, so if someone is chilly while visiting Camp North End, they’ll have the opportunity to purchase an extra layer,” said Varian Shrum, community manager at Camp North End.
“Best of all, a portion of proceeds will benefit our neighboring service organizations in the North End, including Crisis Assistance Ministries, Roof Above, Salvation Army Center of Hope and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina,” she said.
Choose from a variety of Camp North End food and beverage options, including Bleu Barn Bistro, Free Range Brewing, La Caseta, Leah & Louise, Plant Joy, Popbar and SARU. Then swing by the MacFly Fresh store for a beanie and sweatshirt before heading out to one of the 76-acre facility’s new fire pits. Or, cozy up in a seat under the infrared heaters — installed to help to create COVID-19-friendly dining options this winter.
At The Waterman Fish Bar, diners can choose from a downstairs patio with fire pits or a rooftop patio, Topside, that features overhead heaters and plexiglass. In either spot, visitors are encouraged to BYOB or stock up on The Waterman Fish Bar’s branded apparel, which includes thermals, hoodies, beanies and campfire mugs.
Although it does not have its own line of branded apparel, The Waterman Fish Bar’s sister restaurant, Sea Level, does have something special on tap. Starting this Friday, Sea Level is launching its Bundle UPtown campaign. Anytime guests dine on Sea Level’s covered patio when it is 55 degrees or less, they will receive a free hot cocoa and hand warmers. Personal blankets are encouraged.
NoDa Company Store patrons can cozy up with a buffalo print flannel blanket and seasonal cup of spiced mulled wine or warm cider beside one of its six fire pits. The blankets are just part of the retail apparel line that has been added to keep customers cozy. Beanies, hoodies and jackets are also available.
Charlotte’s winter weather COVID-friendly dining options don’t end there. Just BYOB and head on over to one of these 20 heated patios.
7822 Fairview Road
4310 Sharon Road, w01
4001-A Yancey Road
1300 S. Tryon St.
1824 Roxborough Road
300 E. Tremont Ave.
1537 Camden Road
1701 Montford Drive
20210 Henderson Road
131 N Main St.
2511 South Blvd.
303 S. Church St.
601 S. Kings Drive AA
1414 S. Tryon St., Suite 140
3046 N. Davidson St.
4331 Barclay Downs Drive
715 Providence Road
2433 South Blvd.
1440 S. Tryon St., Unit 110
