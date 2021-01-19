Allegiance Coffee opens a second shop during COVID with suburban expansion

The Fort Mill, SC, location of Allegiance Coffee will have a full kitchen.

Allegiance Coffee, founded by Andrew and Amber Olafsson, started as a dream during a COVID-19-style date night.

“We have known all along we wanted to expand,” Amber Olafsson said.

The coffee shop’s first location opened in July 2020, quickly followed by the Fort Mill location’s Jan. 17 opening. The new Allegiance Coffee can be found inside the lobby of the Heritage Conference Center in Fort Mill, SC, and will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

After two openings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Olafsson credits Allegiance Coffee’s growth to flexibility, meeting people where they are at, willingness to take a risk, doing what you can with what you have and meeting the needs of the community.

“As a business owner, I will never stop dreaming,” Olafsson said. “If you have a great product, and you feel like you are making an impact on your community, why not impact other communities?”

One big difference between the Fort Mill location and Concord location is that Fort Mill will have a full commercial kitchen. This will allow Allegiance Coffee to offer breakfast, brunch and lunch, which will officially roll out in the next few weeks. “We are going to start to do our own stuff and offer cafe-style food,” Olafsson said.

At both locations, the coffee is roasted by Haerfest Coffee, a coffee company that creates jobs for people with disabilities. Additionally, the new location will continue its partnership with local businesses to offer pastries, such as dessert items by Veni Vidi Vici Cafe and gluten-free and vegan treats from Wander & Whisk.

Allegiance Coffee has partnered with Charlotte-area businesses including Veni Vidi Vici Cafe in Kannapolis to provide treats. Courtesy of Amber Olafsson CharlotteFive

Customers can expect the same culture at both locations, but the look may be slightly different due to the nature of the space. Online ordering for curbside pickup is also available.

“We are all about community, all about people and selling good coffee. The new location is a different feel, but it will be the same culture for sure,” Olafsson said.

It is likely Allegiance Coffee’s expansion won’t stop with Fort Mill, as the Olafssons are looking at pursuing franchising down the road. “I hope our story of expanding during a time when people are shutting down gives people hope,” Olafsson said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel and there is a hope for growth.”

Heritage Conference Center, 375 Star Light Drive, Fort Mill, SC

Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Instagram: @allegiancecoffee