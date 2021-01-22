Charlotte Observer Logo
This South End doughnut favorite is adding a NoDa location

An assortment of doughnuts including the vegan Toasted Sesame Honey Doughnut at Pepperbox Doughnuts. Coopernicus Photos

Remember when we said that vegan is “in” when it comes to 2021 food trends? Well Pepperbox Doughnuts got the memo. The owners told CharlotteFive that the chef-driven doughnut shop, which uses a yeast-raised vegan base for its doughnuts, is opening its second location in NoDa this spring.

The 1,600 square-foot shop will be located at 2810 N. Davidson St., near Heist Brewing and Brooks’ Sandwich House, according to the Charlotte Business Journal, which first reported the news. Pepperbox is set to feature a cafe with two seating areas.

From its days as a pop-up doughnut shop, to its first brick-and-mortar store in South End (just across from the Confetti Hearts Wall), owners Nate DeVillers and Alex Beebe have always kept it creative when coming up with unique flavors that go beyond your typical glazed and sprinkle covered doughnuts (though don’t get us wrong, those are important, too).

Flavors like Sea Salt Milk Chocolate, Olive Oil and Tangerine Glazed, and White Chocolate Cranberry are just a few examples of the tasty chef-driven creations you can find at the South End shop. In addition its current brick-and-mortar location, Pepperbox Doughnuts also offers catering services. It is currently taking pre-orders for Valentine’s Day.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Pepperbox Doughnuts

101. W. Worthington Ave., Suite 150

2810 N. Davidson St. (opening spring 2021)

Instagram: @pepperbox_doughnuts

