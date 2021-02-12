Fashion insider Stacee Michelle brings Styled by Stacee to Charlotte GW Boutiques

Stacee Michelle combs through the clothes at Charlotte’s GW Boutique locations to find trendy fashions for the new Styled by Stacee pop-up collections.

Starting today, you can shop top fashion trends for a fraction of the price at both of Goodwill’s fashion-focused GW Boutiques. Stacee Michelle, a fashion insider and wardrobe stylist with more than a decade of experience, will be handpicking items each month for her new collection, Styled by Stacee.

From athletes to business professionals to musicians, Michelle has styled a variety of individuals throughout her career. “It has been great to lend a voice to talk about fashion and style,” said Michelle, who has also written about fashion for CharlotteFive.

Styled by Stacee started with Michelle sharing style topics on TV. During one of her segments, she highlighted some of her finds from a Goodwill store. From there, she looked to expand the secondhand shopping concept through her collection to show how people can find fashionable items for less while supporting the community.

Don’t have time to comb through thrift store racks? Stacee Michelle will help narrow things down by plucking out trendy items for her Styled By Stacee collection at GW Boutiques at 5301 Wilkinson Blvd. and 3609 South Blvd. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont

One of Michelle’s goals through Styled by Stacee is to offer a helping hand to those who are easily overwhelmed by fashion trends and shopping in high volume stores. Michelle’s handpicked merchandise will have a Styled by Stacee tag and will be displayed on designated racks so shoppers can find Michelle’s picks with ease. The initial collection will focus on monochromatic neutrals.

The two GW Boutiques in Charlotte offer designer and brand name apparel, jewelry, shoes, accessories and home products at affordable prices. The products offered in these boutiques are tailored to more fashion-focused individuals who still enjoy thrifting. The Styled by Stacee collection is a nod to the more fashion-focused individual who may not have the time to sift through racks and racks of apparel.

The GW Boutique at 5301 Wilkinson Blvd. carries designer and brand name apparel, plus accessories including jewelry and shoes. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont

Through Styled by Stacee, Michelle takes trends that may seem intimidating and add an approachable feel to each style. Every season, Michelle will search the stores to see what is currently in stock and how she can highlight certain trends using donated apparel.

Because of the proceeds from donations and shopping in the Charlotte-area stores, Goodwill is able to offer free career services, such as coaching, resume writing and job fairs, along with other job training programs for free to anyone in the community. “Your purchase is not only good for you, but it is also good for the community,” Michelle said.

To stay up to date on the latest trends and to find out when Stacee’s pop-up is launching each month, follow @GoodwillSP and @itsstaceemichelle.

The GW Boutique store at 3609 South Blvd. Grant Baldwin Photography/Courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont

5301 Wilkinson Blvd.

3609 South Blvd.

Instagram: @gwboutiqueclt, @GoodwillSP, @itsstaceemichelle