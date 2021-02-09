This Food Network-famous bakery is expanding to a third Charlotte spot.

BW Sweets Express is located at 1425 Winnifred Street in South End. CharlotteFive

While many businesses are struggling during COVID-19, count BW Sweets Bakery as among those that are thriving.

That could have something to do with its daily dessert bar, which offers cake slices, cheesecakes, brownies, doughnuts, Rice Krispies and Fruity Pebble treats, mini pies and more to soothe your sweet tooth. The East Charlotte location even adds on hot cinnamon rolls, hot cobbler and ice cream to your dessert options.

The popular bakery owned by Frankie White was featured in February 2020 on Food Network’s “Girl Scout Cookie Championship,” and it recently opened its second location in South End. Now, White is working on opening a third spot in late May at Beatties Ford Road and La Salle Street.

“We are super excited about it,” he told CharlotteFive. “We’re really working as a team to try to bring some good things to the community.”

Alex Cason CharlotteFive

BW Sweets was created in 2011, and the halo on its logo carries a special significance. “I didn’t really have any intentions of starting a bakery, but my 8-year-old son, Bradley White, passed away from cancer, hence the name BW Sweets — the bakery is named after him,” White said. “I started baking as a way of therapy and just a way of coping. It has snowballed, I learned, I grew and here we are today.”

Snowballed is right. White doesn’t do anything on a small scale, especially at the original location.

“Some of our best sellers are our hot cinnamon rolls — we serve them every day: caramel pecan, we serve regular cinnamon rolls, we also serve red velvet cinnamon rolls. We have an expansive cheesecake selection — we have 24 different types of cheesecakes every day. Our cake selection is pretty expansive, too – we carry 17 different types of cake slices every day. We also have ice cream to go with it. What’s better than cake and ice cream?”

BW Sweets has also added classes to its offerings, so you can learn basic techniques to frost a layer cake or how to create rosettes to pass the time in COVID-19 quarantine.

In the meantime, online orders are available for pickup at the W.T. Harris location, and shipping is available for select items, too.

BW Sweets has locations on East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Winnifred Street (shown). Soon, the bakery will open a third spot on Beatties Ford Road. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

5820 E. WT Harris Blvd.

1425 Winnifred St.

2023 Beatties Ford Road (opening May 2021)

Instagram: @bwsweets