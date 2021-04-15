Remember Charlotte’s ‘Home of the ’90s’? Now, there’s a whole museum.

Inigma Productions painted the now famous mural in the Home of the ’90s Charlotte home.

Whether you’re a fan of the ’90s era or not, you know it when you see it. Baggy clothes, bright colors, loud music and fun immediately come to mind at the mention of its name.

“It makes people smile,” Home of the ’90s Museum owner Jessica Jones said. “It’s an era that’s full of bright smiles and bright colors.”

Charlotte residents — and those outside of the Queen City — have had the pleasure of experiencing the ’90s in all of its glory for private photo shoots and events, thanks to Jones.

Jessica Jones, center, wanted to keep the ’90s alive, which inspired her to come up with Home of the ’90s, an event space and Airbnb rental that she also lives in. Reaves World Productions CharlotteFive

Patrons rented the colorful, decorated home for a day — or night — of fun and often posted the experiences on Instagram. Visitors enjoyed the brick wall with a pay phone attached and the now famous “The Fresh Prince of Charlotte” mural created by Charlotte-based artist Inigma Productions. The new location will also feature work from DeNeer Davis, Tajmah Allison, Myrrh Made Art and Maargechaarge.

“The first thing that was ever created was The Fresh Prince of Charlotte wall,” she said. “That’s what made it poppin’, him showing the progress on Instagram live. He was my first artist.”

As a result of the original concept’s success since inception, Home of the ’90s Museum is going bigger — about four times bigger. The new space in Concord is about 4,000 square feet, has 12 rooms and a huge living room space. More room means more opportunity for growth, which is why Jones bought on Detroit-native Camille Stinson. Jones created the first concept and Stenson will be the duo’s visionary.

“Where the home was a baby version, this is like the grandfather,” Jones said. “It’s a museum, it’s going to be full-fledged interactive, innovative and colorful.”

The original Home of the ’90s captured an unforgettable era. Home of the '90s

A larger space is exactly what was needed. Jones started to feel a bit overwhelmed with bookings in the original 800-square-foot space. Now, Jones and Stinson will be able to express their creativity without as many limitations. The museum will eventually double as a private event space. For the event space, think “VIP exclusive” parties, private events and corporate gatherings for 50 guests or fewer.

The grand opening is set for this summer. Jones is eagerly anticipating the moment she’s able to reveal what she’s been creating.

Local artist DeNeer Davis paints a mural in the new space. Home of the ’90s

“I want to see everybody’s smiles and their necks hurting like at the house because there were paintings on the ceiling,” she said. “I’m most excited about the development and growing and how I made something three times bigger than it was before in just a matter of one year. I’m just excited for everyone to see my creation.”

Pro tip: Bookings and showings will begin mid-June. The grand opening will be July 3. If you’re looking to experience the new space, follow Home of the ’90s Museum on Instagram for up-to-date information about the grand opening.

Concord, North Carolina

Instagram: @homeofthe90s

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.